Robo Advisors:  A Personal Look At 3 Plans

Who will manage the family portfolio when the person in charge is no longer able to make the necessary decisions? Have you encountered this question or heard it discussed in your family? In most families one person accepts responsibility for the finances, including portfolio management. Older investors wanting to step out of the portfolio management role or those who never found the activity of interest are left with choices of doing nothing, seeking active management, asking a trusted friend for help or going the Robo Advisor route. Robo Advisors are filling a need for investors who see the merits of the Strategic Asset Allocation Model (SAAM) of portfolio management and prefer not to pay high fees for active management. Portfolio management fees strike savers on two fronts. 1) Money goes out of the portfolio to cover the fees. 2) The money used to pay the fees is no longer available to grow within the portfolio.

Although new to robo portfolio management, I'm beginning to grasp the basic principles and this article is the first of what may be several efforts to explain my experience with three firms. Thus far I've opened accounts with the following:

Betterment (one year of experience)

Wealthfront (six weeks experience)

Schwab (six weeks experience)

Betterment is the first company to come to my attention when I first heard about Robo Advisors. The attraction at that time was low management fees of 15 basis points and the passive approach to portfolio management. The fees are now 25 basis points, a significant percentage hike. When I looked over the ETFs used to construct an equity oriented portfolio, nearly all were very familiar. The SAAM is also familiar to readers of William Bernstein, John Bogle, Charles Ellis, Michael Edesess, Richard Ferri, William Sharpe, Burton Malkiel, David Swensen, Larry Swedroe, and Roger Gibson.

Below is the current asset allocation for the Betterment portfolio. The primary decision one makes with any of the robo firms is the stock/bond ratio. After filling out the forms a recommendation is made. In each of the three portfolios discussed here, I requested an override to their recommendations as all were much too conservative for my needs. For the Betterment the stock/bond ratio is 70%/30%. This ratio is evident in the Current Allocation screen-shot shown below.

Betterment carries little cash and they harvest tax losses, a definite benefit. Otherwise, few trades take place during the course of a year.

As mentioned above, management fees are 25 basis points, but only for accounts above $100,000. Higher fees are charged for smaller accounts and in those situations, I would check out Wealthfront and Schwab.

Betterment Performance Data: Of the following three benchmarks, the Vanguard Target Retirement (VTTVX) is the most appropriate for this portfolio as it includes stocks and bonds in nearly the same percentages as the Betterment portfolio. The Betterment portfolio is set up with a 70/30 stock/bond ratio while the VTTVX has a 65/35 stock/bond percentage ratio.

The Betterment portfolio, after one year of operation, holds a 3% lead over the VTTVX benchmark, but it is lagging the total stock portfolio (VTSMX) by approximately 2%. The lag is expected as this is not a 100% equity portfolio. Even though this is too short a period to make comparisons, I anticipate the Betterment portfolio will closely track the VTTVX index fund.

If this turns out to be the case, then one might be as well off to invest only in VTTVX and forget it. This would mean giving up the tax harvesting advantage.

Wealthfront Portfolio: The Wealthfront portfolio was initially set up with an 80%/20% stock/bond ratio. I've since moved it to 100% equities and Wealthfront has yet to sell all bond ETFs and invest the cash in equities. I expect all changes to take place by the end of the third quarter.

Wealthfront does not charge for the first $10,000. Above that amount the annualized fee is 25 basis points. For someone interested in learning about Robo Advisors, this is a good place to set up a small account.

How fast new cash is invested is something robo users should watch as cash is generally a drag on performance. Currently, Wealthfront is carrying too much cash in this portfolio.

Wealthfront Portfolio Performance: Annualized Internal Rate of Return percentages are greatly exaggerated so take the performance percentage and lead over the benchmarks with a grain of salt. In no way do I expect the Wealthfront portfolio to maintain a 5% point lead over the VTSMX. Since the Wealthfront is to be 100% invested in equities, the best benchmark is Vanguard's Total Market Index Fund (VTSMX).

Schwab Portfolio: Below is the asset allocation breakdown for the Schwab robo account. Several reviews on Schwab accounts are critical of the cash carried in these accounts. As you can see from the pie chart below, this has not been an issue with my Schwab portfolio. However, it behooves each owner to monitor cash levels to see if this criticism is justified.

Schwab does not charge a management fee so they are the least expensive on first looks. However, they make their money by using their own ETFs and those expense ratio fees add up. Look "under the hood" and do some expense ratio analysis. I'll leave that for another article. Expense ratio fees also apply to Wealthfront and Betterment accounts although one is not paying them directly.

Schwab will harvest tax losses for accounts above $50,000, a definite advantage to the strict buy and hold approach to portfolio management.

Schwab Portfolio Performance: Once more, the investment period is much too short to be of value. In addition to this problem, the portfolio tracking software I use does not handle cash flow properly for benchmarks. This happens to be an inherent problem with most portfolio tracking software. This is not an issue with the Betterment portfolio as there has been zero cash flow over the last year. This is not true for the Wealthfront and Schwab accounts as cash has been added to both accounts since they were launched. Adding cash throws off the benchmark calculations.

Dual Momentum Model: One major disadvantage to robo portfolios, or any buy and hold portfolio, is the lack of draw-down protection. While outside the scope of robo portfolios, an active management approach is to follow Gary Antonacci's Dual Momentum Model.

I recently set up a Dual Momentum portfolio using three ETFs: SCHB (3), SCHF (6), and SCHZ (4) where the expense ratios are in parenthesis. This portfolio called the Millikan, is inexpensive to operate as the expense ratios are extremely low. I've been using the Dual Momentum approach with four portfolio for nearly two years. The following data is only for the past five months so once more, it is a very short period. The DMM will not be fully tested until we have a correction or a "good" bear market. That is when dual momentum portfolios shine.

Consider this a first-hand experience with three Robo Advisors. Thus far I do not favor one over the other as each has its merits. As time goes on I expect one or two of these three will begin to spike out from all the noise surrounding this relative new model for portfolio management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHB,VTI,VEU,SCHF,VEA,VWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.