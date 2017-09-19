Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

A storage report of +89 Bcf would be compared to +54 Bcf last year and +73 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +89 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Sept. 15. A storage report of +89 Bcf would be compared to +54 Bcf last year and +73 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast is currently 1 Bcf higher than the ICE settlement report of +88 Bcf.

We saw no change to our storage forecast from last Friday. Physical balance for the week ending Sept. 15 was similar to the week before. Here was the balance change week-over-week we saw on the physical basis:

Source: HFI Research

In other news, the recent move up in natural gas prices have not been supported by fundamentals. Our latest forecast of 3.80 Tcf EOS remains unchanged from last week, and while there were some revisions to near-term weekly injection data, the overall mix was neutral.

According to our fundamental analysis, October contracts are currently overvalued with winter 2017-2018 contracts undervalued.

One cause for concern in the near-term that plagues the natural gas market is the recent surge in US gas production. We are averaging close to ~74 Bcf/d for the month of September, which is 0.5 Bcf/d higher than we initially forecasted. If the pace of growth continues, we could see the structural deficit dwindle away by year-end.

