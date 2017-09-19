Shiloh Industries Could Be A Value Trap But Is Worth Watching

I tend to question the decision making of companies with the same name as bloody Civil War battles, but when I see that company selling in the single digits with steady revenue and earnings that aren't a Shiloh (SHLO)-level disaster, I start to dig deeper. Having been caught by value traps in the past - I've been taking a bath on Perion Networks (PERI) for a while now - I'd advocate really doing your homework on stocks like this before taking a position (regardless of whether that position is long or short).

I recently did a deep dive into Shiloh Industries and wanted to share what I've learned, since no one has written on Seeking Alpha about it since June 2016. I'll preface up front that I'm currently not long SHLO, but may take a minimal long position at some point. I can't emphasize enough how high risk of an investment this is. There is the potential for significant upside, but there is conversely a very real possibility it could begin to sink again. I'll describe some of these risks below but wanted to make my perspective clear upfront. Caveat emptor.

Company Overview

Shiloh Industries essentially manufacturers auto parts, primarily lightweight solutions. Their product lines cover the body, chassis and propulsion system of vehicles. They are perhaps best known within the industry for their noise and vibration reducing products. They also offer intermediate steel processing services. While their products are used on all vehicle types, my research indicated that their products are most often associated with trucks and SUVs.

The company has something of a checkered recent past in terms of shareholder relations. They've been sued twice by shareholders since 2015. I haven't taken a closer look at specific claims within associated court documents, but below is the gist of them:

A securities class action lawsuit was filed in September 2015 claiming SHLO issued inaccurate information on earnings, income and internal controls during FY14, 1Q15 and 2Q15. Litigation is still ongoing.

A shareholder derivative lawsuit was filed in April 2016 claiming SHLO failed to exercise appropriate oversight over their accounting controls, leading to accounting issues and amended financial documentation. Litigation is still ongoing, and I think it will remain so until the securities action lawsuit is resolved.

Discussion of Recent Price Movement

I'm was pretty surprised how little published analysis or news exists for SHLO. The average volume is ~150k shares, and while this isn't massive, it still indicates a fair amount of activity and interest. The lack of market-influencing news might be why this stock mostly flutters on technicals, with the exception of recently. The price has gone from $16.23 at close of 3/3/17 to $9.10 at close yesterday (9/18/17).

The steep drop was due to a secondary offering, first announced in March 2017 and occurring in July 2017. Diluted shares outstanding went from ~18M to ~23M. The company didn't have a track record of dilution, which probably raised even more concerns from investors.

I discuss this situation further under "The Mystery of the Secondary Offering".

Financial picture

As mentioned above, suddenly issuing new shares is rarely good news. Let's look closer at their recent financial situation. A basic view of revenue and diluted earnings per share generally paints a picture of a big nothing sandwich over the past few years. Revenue rose until early 2015 and have been essentially flat ever since. Earnings appears to be pretty flat, although there has actually been a fairly steady yet subtle decrease in recent years. 3Q17 was particularly rough, with a 1.98M loss report. This was approximately 3x the loss of 0.67M reported for 3Q16.

SHLO data by YCharts

Another number that stuck out to me worth mentioning is their SG&A expenses, which went from 46.75M for FY14 to 73.41M for FY16. Things are on track to be even higher for FY17; through 3Q17 it was ~62M. I wasn't able to determine with any degree of certainty what contributed to this increase. It didn't appear to be R&D, which would be considered a constructive reason for the jump.

The mystery of the secondary offering

My primary concern is the company's lack of transparency. When asked for some color regarding the recent stock offering, CEO Ramzi Hermiz largely provided generalizations such as "fortify our capital structure", "additional flexibility for the business", "protection in a cyclical downturn", "reducing debt level similar to our peers" and "sort of support additional product line growth opportunities or technology expansion". While I wouldn't expect super specific reasons be provided, especially during a call, what was stated was too broad and unfocused. Hermiz also came off as defensive during the exchange (I encourage you to read/listen to it).

The (most recent) official reason provided needing to raise this equity was to "repay borrowings under our revolving credit facility, subject to our ability to re-borrow under the terms of the facility" (Form 424B2 Prospectus Supplement dated 7/14/17). Previously the company had stated that they would use net proceeds for general corporate purposes that may include "additions to working capital, capital expenditures, repayment of debt, the financing of possible acquisitions and investments or stock repurchases" (Form S-3/A dated 3/21/17).

I dug into SHLO's credit situation (no red flags had emerged from my cursory review), and it looked pretty normal. In fact, D/E had fallen significantly since the start of CY16. Looking at their recent filings, it does appear they used this capital to pay down debt (long-term debt fell from 242.8M in 2Q17 to 177.3M in 3Q17).

SHLO data by YCharts

I was able to speak on the phone with someone familiar with SHLO. They were also uncertain as to why this secondary offering occurred, although they did think that SHLO made a bad decision in retrospect. I also emailed SHLO investor relations, but have not heard back at the time of publication. I will put any additional insight in the comments.

I personally believe that SHLO had shareholders best interest (pun not intended) at heart here. There has been a growing gap between EBITA and earnings which it appears SHLO was trying to narrow. SHLO's EBITA growth is examined further down.

An alternative theory, which I feel is less likely, is that SHLO management believes that leaner times in the near future are likely. They wanted to get ahead of this by paying down debt. Defaulting on convenants results in bankruptcy; everything else is really secondary to that.

SHLO exhibits a value trap red flag

The company also tends to speak in a broad future tense manner that never actually ends up with present tense outcomes. What I mean by that is their communication focuses around what they are trying to do, but those efforts always seem to die a slow and silent death. You might recognize this trait from someone in your personal or professional life. It is also one of my biggest red flags for a possible value trap. Sphere 3D (ANY) was a value trap for a while (their financials are too rough to still be considered one) and were the masters at what I just described.

SHLO seems to be the same way. They continually talk about "strategic transformation" and "positive drivers". On the 3Q17 conference call they used a baseball analogy and said they were in the third inning. My two thoughts from that are a) when a company starts using sports analogies you should proceed with caution and b) unless we are talking little league, their analogy means that there are at least six more innings to go, which isn't reassuring.

On the same 3Q17 call (and all other recent quarterly calls) they talked about how they had "developed and launched" various things. What SHLO, like any potential value trap, invariably fails to offer is what financial impacts those launches had.

What could boost SHLO

You could be feeling many different emotions at this point- concern, anger, indifference- hopefully not boredom. But you're probably not feeling excited about SHLO. Allow me to share my observations which make this a company to watch carefully.

When looking at potential investments, one factor I tend to assess is the diversity in what they offer. You don't want a company that looks like a flea market (unless they are named after a South American rainforest), but you probably don't want to invest in a one trick pony either. SHLO does appear to offer a fairly diverse line of products and has significant growth. They offer body structure & interior systems, chassis systems and powertrain systems.

They stated during their 3Q17 call that they average $190 in products on vehicles their parts were on, and could theoretically provide $1500 in products for these vehicles (let's assume they aren't an unreliable narrator in this story). As mentioned in the value trap section, there aren't too many quantitative signs that progress is being made. The only honest to goodness positive indicator I could come up with are their European sales, which are up ~20 percent y/y and really do looked poised to continue this way. While revenue by customer is obviously not provided, they appear to have a particularly close and growing relationship with Volvo.

Which brings me to my second positive observation. Shiloh (according to Shiloh) has existing business relationships with the vast majority of major auto manufacturers. Per their July 2017 Prospectus Supplement, their customer base includes BMW, Mercedes, Chrysler, Ford, GM, Honda, Jaguar, Nissan, Porsche, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volvo, Cummins, Hendrickson, PACCAR and Scania. If all of those companies are current customers and SHLO is only doing ~1B in sales annually, then there is a lot of opportunity to grow without even having to find new business. The flip side would be how is SHLO currently only doing ~1B sales annually? Is their sales team led by Dwight Schrute?

My third and final positive observation comes in the form of their EBITA (hat tip to the individual I discussed SHLO with for pointing this out). For FY17, EBITA is likely to be at least 10M higher than any FY since at least FY14. This isn't a regression to the mean situation; it is honest to goodness positive news and growth.

FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 through Q3 EBITA 58.48M 57.63M 58.14M 51.97M (I'd estimate ~70M with 4Q17)

SHLO has been incrementally improving margins, which has clearly played out in their EBITA. However in juxtaposition with earnings going down, there is some debt issues at play here. While SHLO's secondary offering has cratered its market capitalization, I believe this will bounce back as the gap between EBITA and earnings hopefully narrows over the next few quarters.

Note: EBITA is far from a perfect measure. If you are not familiar with its limitations, here is a good starting place to learn more.

Conclusion

Currently there are too many concerns for me to recommend SHLO. However there are some glimmers of possible strengthening that make this worth keeping an eye on. If earnings turn the corner and even some of their talk becomes financially quantifiable action, then it could take off. But those are big "ifs".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.