eBay: Buy On The Breakout

eBay (EBAY) continues to present an attractive buying opportunity, even as it rises to fresh record highs. For one, its strong network effect is difficult to recreate by rivals, giving it a large, entrenched user base to experiment with. Additionally, StubHub, is an interesting asset in its portfolio, providing large potential overseas growth opportunities. Lastly, its capital allocation strategies are adding value to shareholders, further boosting the company's share price going forward. In total, eBay looks attractively valued for its future growth prospects.

Although the operating landscape for eBay is changing, and getting more competitive, they still look to have a foothold on e-commerce. eBay's growth plans are aided by a strong network effect inherent in its marketplaces' 25 million-plus active sellers and 171 million active buyers across the globe, not easily recreated by rival networks. Regardless of the company's strategy, they are working with a large user base to experiment with, and to potentially adopt new products and services.

Additionally, on top of their strong network, StubHub, as well as future acquisitions, could present attractive international expansion for the company going forward. eBay is currently pushing for growth in its global operations, with StubHub being one of its key assets in the endeavor. While U.S. growth lags currently, StubHub's global event marketplace saw significant double-digit international Gross Merchandise Volume growth in the most recent quarter, due in large part to innovations in its native app social commerce and a globally integrated event catalog. Sports is a global phenomenon, and signals that management is taking its expertise in marketplace development, and applying it to the global sporting event space.

Below is a chart of eBay's revenue growth, price to sales multiple, as well as its price. A healthy rally consists of rising revenue and expanding valuation multiples. Although eBay's valuation multiple has been expanding due to broader equity market strength, and optimism for its future growth prospects, underlying revenue remains flat. As eBay utilizes its expertise in marketplace development, as well as global growth through acquisitions and organic operations, revenue growth should similarly pick up, leading to further capital appreciation of its share price.

The chart below is of eBay's shares outstanding relative to its price over the last decade. Due to a high cash pile, and an initiative to buy back shares, outstanding shares dropped by nearly 500 million since peaking in early 2006.

Despite the competitive e-commerce space currently, eBay remains in a strong financial position, with $13.6 billion in cash. For income-oriented investors, eBay's capital allocation activity, including $3.5 billion remaining on its share repurchases authorization, look very attractive. Moreover, with the cash pile it is sitting on, expect additional capital allocation moves in coming years, such as a dividend and increasing M&A activity, which could further benefit shareholders.

A risk to investing in any e-commerce player is that competition is tough. eBay faces rivalry from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in the domestic and international space, which will force management to be cutting edge in its thinking. Although these are formidable opponents, eBay has shown it is able to navigate the ever changing waters of e-commerce.

Ultimately, eBay looks like a continued buy at current levels due to a number of reasons. The company's strong global network allows it to experiment with new ventures on its vast user base. Moreover, it is growing both organically, and through acquisition, further driving future growth higher. And lastly, its capital allocation strategies continue to benefit shareholder value. Collectively, these should all lead to eBay seeing capital appreciation in coming years.

