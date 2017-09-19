Kroger: Is It A Bargain?

Low payout ratio, healthy dividend growth and a current yield of 2.3% can be used by long term investors to ride out the recent grocery wars.

We can see rapid consolidation in grocery segment due to regular price cuts in a sector with wafer-thin margins.

Kroger is trying to leverage its vast store network and proximity to customers with new initiatives.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is looking to leverage its massive store base by opening eatery within its stores. The new initiative, named Kitchen 1883, will serve "new American comfort food" and the first location will open as early as October in Union, Kentucky. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)/WFM deal had the worst impact on Kroger which is down 28% since the deal was announced. In comparison, other rivals have fared much better. Target (NYSE:TGT) is up 9.8%, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is down 10.5% and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is up 1.5%.

Kroger has about 2,800 stores which deliver annual sales of $118 billion. Using this massive store base more creatively is the only way traditional retailers have a fighting chance of winning against Amazon's onslaught. Kitchen 1883 is a move by Kroger to attract customers on services and experiences. If this concept is successful it would reduce the unrelenting pricing pressure faced by the company.

The negative impact on Kroger due to Amazon/WFM deal is also overestimated by many analysts. WFM has 470 stores in 3 countries whereas Kroger has close to 2800 stores in 35 states which means it wins the customer proximity race by a wide margin. The combined sales of Amazon and WFM will be less than $20 billion in a $800 billion grocery sector.

One of the most optimistic estimates of WFM growth in the future came from Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak. He projected annual sales growth of 12% which would give WFM a market share of 3.3% by 2022. Kroger already has close to 9% share of the total grocery sales in U.S.

Fig: Market share of Kroger in comparison to other peers in the grocery sector. Source: Statista

Amazon has been trying to make inroads in the grocery sector for the past 10 years. Amazon Fresh, a home grocery delivery service, was first experimented in 2007. After 10 years of gaining very low market share, Amazon had to resort to a big brick-and-mortar purchase of WFM. This shows that grocery segment has completely different dynamics compared to other segments like electronics, apparel, books, etc.

In a recent survey after price cuts in WFM, Bloomberg noted that the average prices are still 50 percent higher in WFM than those in Wal-Mart and Kroger. Amazon can decide to further reduce the prices in WFM but it is highly unlikely that it will operate at a big loss to gain a few percentage points of grocery share. Amazon is already fighting on many fronts where it has to make heavy investments to defend its turf which limits its ability to give heavy discounts in the grocery segment.

Valuation

Kroger's stock is trading at less than 13 times its PE ratio after a 38% drop in year-to-date. It gives a yield of 2.35% with a payout ratio of 29%. Recently, Target has received a lot of attention by investors looking for a dividend play. Interestingly, if Kroger were to increase its payout ratio to Target's level, it will deliver similar yield. It has a much higher dividend growth rate than either Target or Wal-Mart.

The earnings growth forecast for Kroger is still quite strong despite the increase in pricing competition. This should allow the management to give higher dividends while keeping payout ratio at a reasonable level.

Fig: Comparison of yield, payout ratio and dividend growth of Kroger, Wal-Mart and Target

Investor Takeaway

Kroger has launched a new initiative called Kitchen 1883 to attract customers. This is a major step by the company to use levers other than pricing to improve customer loyalty. The current bearish rally due to fears of Amazon/WFM is overdone. Kroger has a much larger store base which gives it greater proximity to customers compared to WFM. Even after recent price cuts, WFM's prices are higher than Kroger by close to 50%. It is highly unlikely that Amazon will operate these stores at a big loss as it has other areas which require greater capital investment and can deliver faster growth.

Kroger provides decent yield, low payout ratio and faster dividend growth than other rivals. This makes it an attractive long term dividend investment. Due to current pessimism towards traditional retailers in the overall market, we can see further decline in the next few months. I think Kroger can dip to $17-$18 range in the next two quarters which would be a great entry point in this stock.

Bigger retailers like Kroger will continue to expand store-based services to customers like click and collect and in-store eating options. Greater dynamic pricing and localized discounts will also make it easier to defend against aggressive price cuts by competitors without sacrificing company-wide margins.

Kroger is a good buy and hold investment for long term investors. However, investors should wait for the recent bearish rally to play out.

