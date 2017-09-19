Canada Goose Defines New Age Retail Brands

Canada Goose (GOOS), the Canadian manufacturer of winter wear announced their first earnings since going public earlier this year back in June. After an initial pop, the stock has struggled. Despite the poor trading as of late, I believe those with a long term investing horizon should allocate a portion of their portfolio to a brand that embodies the ideal operating strategy for the new age of retail brands for the following reasons:

1. Transition away from wholesale to direct to consumer

Canada Goose initially grew through traditional wholesale as a high end winter brand for higher end department and independent stores. As department stores have struggled, Canada Goose has focused on their sales direct to the customer through their own website and new store openings. Why? Sales at full retail and margins at full retail. Take the Freestyle Vest as an example:

The product retails for $395 and is sold at many retailers like Bloomingdale's (M), Barney's and Saks (OTCPK:HBAYF). Canada Goose likely sells that vest to those retailers for about 40%-60% of the retail price or approximately $158-$237. When Canada Goose sells that same product direct to the consumer, they can realize the full $395 when selling in-season. For every 5 percent mix shift from wholesale to direct-to-consumer, Canada Goose improves margin 120 basis points, according to BMO analyst John Morris.

Canada Goose also recognizes the foreign website traffic and launches country specific offerings like those launched in Fall 2016 in UK and France. If Canada Goose was reliant on their wholesale business, revenues (in Canadian dollars) dropped 48% in the quarter. Instead, the direct to consumer business offset that drop helping overall revenues to increase 22%. Direct to consumer (stores and canadagoose.com) now exceeds wholesale and was up 174% in the quarter to $36.5 million.

The transition from wholesale to direct to consumer along with the opening of brick & mortar will undoubtedly drive Canada Goose to exceed their realistic growth expectations. As Fall 2017 sales start to materialize, I wouldn't be surprised to see Canada Goose announce a guidance increase in halfway through Q4. CEO Dani Reiss comments at the recent Goldman Sachs 24th Annual Global Retailing Conference on September 7th, 2017 were particularly rosy for all channels.

2. Opening of brick & mortar

Wait, huh? Brands are actually opening stores right now? The first store was Toronto, the birth place of Canada Goose. Next up was NYC in Soho with London, Chicago, Boston and Calgary coming in Fall 2017. Canada Goose plans to have 15-20 stores worldwide by 2020. The focus for new stores is on cornerstone global cities that provide brand awareness without boundaries. Most brands keep a domestic focus in early years but Canada Goose realizes the potential of the brand internationally. The Canada Goose stores are small format providing the ideal size and sales productivity for a brand that has yet to truly expand their selection outside of the winter months. Despite the speculation of the death of retail, properly placed and sized stores provide tremendous brand awareness and full retail sales revenue.

Lastly, brick and mortar provides a test bed for Canada Goose expansion into new classifications. As an example, the apparel maker recently expanded into Knitwear using Merino Wool. Testing a new classification across both online and brick & mortar provides the best indication of success or failure.

3. Authentic branding

CEO Dani Reiss views the brand as the Land Rover of clothing modeling Canada Goose as a performance luxury brand. The brand unapologetically screams Canada, with a call to heritage that speaks to relentless cold punishment testing. Manufacturing takes place in Canada dating back to the 50's with loud and vibrant imagery showcasing cold weather. Can you build anymore credible branding? Can you build a better foundation for premium price points? Absolutely not. This story bodes well and resonates in this new age of retail in all territories Canada Goose sells their products.

So why all the excitement for the brand? I personally believe Canada Goose embodies the structure and mindset of new age apparel brands. New apparel brands start either with a small wholesale business or etail operation, eventually dip their toes into their own brick & mortar and fall in love with direct to consumer revenues and margins as the wholesale business limps along. Successful brands of today realize the value of conservative store launches and the ability to grow the brand internationally with borderless commerce. As the business shifts to direct and grows internationally, Canada Goose will naturally see a strong sales and margin lift benefiting the stock price and demanding a premium valuation.

New age retail brands like Bonobos and Warby Parker are using similar strategies but Canada Goose is the one public player providing us front row seats to how brands play successfully in the new age of retail.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.