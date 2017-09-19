3 Reasons This Is The Only Residential mREIT I Plan To Buy

That being said, be aware that high risks still remain, so don't buy without keeping both eyes open.

There are three key reasons why I now consider this the gold standard of residential mREITs and as close to a SWAN stock as you'll find in this high-risk industry.

Residential mortgage REITs are not an industry I'm a fan of. However, I think I've finally found one worth buying.

In the past, I've been impressed with the highly conservative nature of American Capital Agency (AGNC), who I consider blessed with one of the best management teams in the industry.

After all, residential mREITs are a VERY tough industry to do well, courtesy of years of compressing yield spreads and falling dividends. That's why the only residential mREIT stock I currently own is one that's a specialized niche player.

I've been searching far and wide across the industry for a management team that is trustworthy and adaptable to these highly challenging market conditions.

Finally, I think I've found one worth owning and am adding it to my real money portfolio's monthly dividend buy list (to be purchased in October).

Let's take a look at the three things that make American Capital Agency as close to a sleep well at night, or SWAN stock, as you can find in this high-risk industry.

Management Is Adapting Well To Challenging Industry Conditions

Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Change Net Interest Income $217 million $181 million -16.6% Dollar Roll Income $44 million $93 million 111.4% Total Income $162 million $227 million 40.1% Core Income $187 million $233 million 24.6% Shares Outstanding 331.0 million 346.4 million 4.7% Core EPS $0.56 $0.67 19.6% Dividend $0.60 $0.54 -10% Payout Ratio 107.1% 80.6% -24.8%

Source: Earnings Release

The past quarter was wildly successful for AGNC despite a decrease in net interest income from its portfolio of long-term fixed rate, agency-backed (riskless) mortgage-backed securities or MBS.

Sources: AGNC earnings presentation

Specifically, total net income soared, as did core EPS, resulting in one of the lowest payouts ratios in the residential mREIT industry. This was primarily due to three factors.

First, management is shifting the portfolio into higher-yielding 30-year MBS while also increasing leverage and hedging out the risk.

In addition, AGNC is offsetting the higher funding costs of rising short-term rates with increase reverse repo lending (TBA) which is the source of its dollar roll income.

The repo or repurchase market is the primary funding source of mREITs. The way it works is that an mREIT will sell an MBS to raise funds to buy another MBS and then later repurchase it at a higher price (the interest rate).

AGNC is increasingly taking the other side of this transaction and thus benefiting from higher short-term rates and higher industry borrowing costs.

Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Change Book Value Per Share $22.22 $20.80 -6.4% Asset Yield 2.46% 2.66% 8.1% Cost Of Funding 1.46% 1.51% 3.4% Net Interest Margin Spread 1.0% 1.15% 15.0% Total NIM 1.16% 1.46% 25.9%

The combination of all three factors (higher leverage, portfolio shift into higher-yielding MBS, and increased repo lending activity) makes for highly stable spreads and core EPS to safeguard the monthly dividend.

Of course, AGNC's recent short-term success isn't enough to get to me put it on my buy list.

However, there are three reasons I expect AGNC to remain and extend its dominant industry position and continue generating peer and market-beating long-term total returns.

Source: AGNC investor presentation

3 Major Competitive Advantages

AGNC is the second largest mREIT in America, which helps it to achieve substantial economies of scale, meaning access to lower cost capital, and lower operating costs as a percentage of assets than anyone else.

Further aiding in that is the recent internalization, in which AGNC spent $562 million to buy out American Capital Mortgage Management, to which it had been paying a 1.25% of asset annual management fee.

The result of the internalization means $80 million a year in savings, or about $0.23 per share in additional EPS.

In fact, thanks to its combination of scale and internal management structure, AGNC now has the lowest operating expenses of any mREIT in America. But wait, it gets better.

AGNC's subsidiary broker dealer, Bethesda Securities, which has access to the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation, allows it to access much cheaper repo funding than its competitors.

So, AGNC is winning on all fronts; lowest cost funding, lowest operating expenses, and a world-class management team whose interests are aligned with shareholders. Ultimately, the management team's skill at navigating the turbulent waters of the residential mREIT industry is why I am planning to buy this stock ASAP.

That's because AGNC's management has proven itself adept at pivoting quickly and adjusting its portfolio over time to all manner of interest rate environments.

Now, combined with what is the safest dividend in all of residential mREITdom and one that's paid monthly to boot, I have all the reason I need to buy this stock and recommend it to anyone comfortable with the risks.

Sound Dividend Profile Points To Strong Monthly Income... And Market Beating Total Returns

mREIT Yield Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return American Capital Agency 10.1% 80.6% 0.1% 10.2% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

Sources: GuruFocus, Earnings Release, FactSet Research, Fast Graphs, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

Let me be clear, residential mREITs are all about the current yield. This isn't a dividend growth industry, and so unlike most companies I own or cover, only two factors matter; yield and dividend safety.

In this case, AGNC is offering a mouth-watering yield, more than five times that of the market. And, thanks to management's conservative decision to cut the dividend 10% last year, increase leverage, and more aggressively enter the repo lending market, today, AGNC's payout ratio is among the lowest in the industry.

In fact, as far as residential mREITs go, which usually boast payout ratios of 95% to 105%, AGNC's dividend is a fortress. So, while analysts foresee almost no growth over the next decade, the stock should still be able to generate long-term annual total returns 12% greater than the S&P 500 (based on its historical returns since 1871).

Or to put another way, AGNC is a pure income generator, whose dividends can either be reinvested into new shares (to further grow your income), or invested into other, faster growing dividend stocks.

So even though my portfolio's goals are both high-yield and dividend growth, I feel AGNC fits well into my portfolio's strategy.

Valuation

AGNC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Naturally, anytime a stock does as well as American Capital Agency has over the past year, investors will become concerned that it is now overvalued.

P/TBV Historical P/TBV Yield Historical Yield 1.12 0.95 10.1% 16.1%

Source: GuruFocus

And, when we look at the two most relevant valuation metrics for mREITs, price to tangible book value and the yield, indeed it appears as if AGNC is trading in the nosebleed section. However, mREITs are a special case when it comes to valuation, meaning that you need to think about valuation differently for two reasons.

First, remember that AGNC only recently became an internally managed mREIT, one of the only three in the entire industry. Because of the inherent cost superiority of internal management, this means it deserves a premium.

What's more, because mREITs are legally required to pay out 90% of taxable net income as dividends, it must constantly be raising new equity growth capital. That means that, somewhat counterintuitively, a premium to TBV is actually a good thing.

In reality, a long-term premium to book value means that the market is saying that the quality of the management, (which is everything in this industry) is so great that investors are willing to pay, in this case, $1.12 for $1 in assets. That premium is essentially free money that investors are handing the mREIT because of our confidence in its ability to continue generating growth in the future and providing safe and generous monthly dividends.

In contrast, with an mREIT that, say, has a long-term average P/TBV of 0.8, the market is saying that management is of such low quality, (or perhaps just prioritizes paying itself ahead of investors), that every $1 given to them will ultimately decline 20% in value.

Now, of course, that's over the long term. I'm not saying that once you've found an industry gem such as AGNC that you can't take advantage of periods of weakness where the P/TBV falls below 1 or even below the historical norm in this case.

AGNC Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

After all, AGNC's P/TBV has been highly volatile in the past, and there will surely be times in the future when it trades at a discount to net assets. I plan to take advantage of such opportunities and recommend that all investors comfortable with AGNC's business model do the same.

But that's the long term. What of today? Would I be willing to buy AGNC for my own EDDGE 3.0 portfolio at the current price? To answer that, we must use a far superior, long-term valuation model, based on the net present value of the company's dividends, which are the only reason for owning the stock.

Current Dividend Projected 10 Year Payout Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety $2.16 0.1% $24.17 -1.6% 11%

Source: GuruFocus, Fast Graphs

Here's how I approach valuing a pure high-yield/low to no growth stock such as this.

We need to first determine a discount rate, meaning what is the amount we require from an investment, based on the best default option (where else would you put your money).

Historically, few investors can beat the broader S&P 500, which has returned 9.1% CAGR since 1871. Accounting for the expense ratio of an S&P 500 ETF, this means that the default option (what most investors should be doing) will likely generate 9.0% total returns in the long term.

Thus, this is the discount rate I use (the opportunity cost of money, if you will).

Then, we assume essentially no growth over the next decade, as well as a terminal growth rate of zero (any potential future dividend growth is a pleasant surprise). That provides a pure value of all of AGNC's future dividends, which for an mREIT is my preferred long-term valuation method.

When we do this, we find a fair value of $24.16, meaning that the market is currently pricing in -1.6% dividend growth in the future, which I consider to be far too pessimistic.

It also means that AGNC is offering an 11% margin of safety. Now, in the spirit of Warren Buffett's "better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price", I am willing to initiate a position at fair value if I believe the company is a gold standard in the industry, which AGNC is.

Thus, while I don't have the funds to buy AGNC right now, (planning on buying in October), if I did, I would be more than willing to buy at this price.

Now, if you already own AGNC, then I would recommend waiting for a small pullback, of at least 4%, as my policy for recommending adding to one's position is to secure an MOS of 15+%. That translates to adding to a position at $20.54, or a 10.5% yield.

Risks To Keep In Mind

There are two risk factors to consider before investing in AGNC.

First, as a pure play agency-backed residential mortgage REIT, AGNC is highly rate sensitive, meaning that its book value is likely to take a beating from rising interest rates. Now, it's important to break this down into two components: short and long-term rate risk.

Short-term rates, which are what the Fed targets by raising its Fed funds rate, affect the borrowing costs, mostly through the repo market, which is tied to LIBOR, which generally tracks closely with the Fed funds rate.

However, remember that AGNC is able to offset a large part of this rising funding cost by itself acting as a repo lender. In other words, management has found a way to neutralize most of this risk.

Long-term mortgage rates are the real thing to watch, because that is what AGNC invests in and what earns the income that covers the monthly payout.

Rising mortgage-backed bond yields are a great thing for AGNC in that it means more income and a safer dividend. The Fed's planned roll-off of its balance sheet (likely to start in October) will certainly in this respect.

But the downside is that as long-term rates rise, the current value of its assets will decline proportionally. For example, if 10 Year Treasury and mortgage yields were to rise by 1%, then management estimates the mREIT's book value would decline by 9.2% and 12.3%, respectively.

Because long-term AGNC investors care about the dividend alone, this at first seems not to matter. After all, if core EPS is rising and the dividend remains safe, then who cares about the book value?

Well, the problem is that short-term investors do, because the most popular valuation metrics for mREITs are P/BV and P/TBV. So, if rising rates cause the TBV to fall, then there is a risk that the share price will be dragged down with it.

And, because management is frequently needing to raise growth capital from equity markets, i.e. sell new shares, if the share price were to fall over time, this can result in a liquidity trap in which the REIT can't grow its asset base and potentially the dividend in the future.

That being said, AGNC's interest rate sensitivity is less than those of its peers, which makes it an even more appealing investment on a risk-adjusted basis.

Further good news is that AGNC's management is taking advantage of the recent strong price by selling 24.5 million shares (with 3.675 million over allotment) for a very reasonable discounted price of $20.85, resulting in a likely $587.4 million capital raise, at an 8.3% premium to TBV.

That in turns means this secondary is immediately accretive to TBV and, more importantly, provides management with some favorably priced growth capital to put to work on behalf of investors.

Bottom Line: Residential mREITs Aren't For Everyone, But AGNC Is Definitely The Cream Of The Crop

Don't get me wrong, any stock with a double-digit yield is going to come with a substantial amount of risk, even an mREIT, which by its very business model is designed to offer such lavish payments.

And, while I continue to favor commercial mREITs such as Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI), American Capital Agency is the only pure play residential mREIT I feel comfortable owning and recommending for highly risk tolerant income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.