Ambarella's Stock Just Took A Big Dive - Here's What You Need To Know

Sometimes a stock gets hammered badly after an earnings report. It can happen even if the stock had a good or marginal earnings report. Last month Ambarella (AMBA) was one of those stocks. Ambarella beat on revenues last quarter but had lackluster earnings. The stock dropped more than 20%, however, after the earnings were announced. This seems like an extreme sell-off for such a ho-hum report. So why did AMBA drop so badly? And is it a viable investment candidate after this recent drop patterns out? Let's take a closer look and find out.

Ambarella Makes Imaging Products

Ambarella makes image processing and high-definition video compression products for a variety of markets. Their lineup includes consumer and industrial products. For example, the company makes home monitoring cameras and video doorbells. It also makes professional surveillance products, traffic cameras, and multi-imagers. One of the newest and fastest growing markets for Ambarella is automotive cameras. The company supplies automotive manufacturers with drive recorders, video side mirrors, and 360-degree surround systems.

Ambarella's products include HD cameras for drones, as well as sports cameras for outdoor activities. Ambarella's camera line include wearable cameras for consumers and body cameras for law enforcement. The company has expanded its reach into VR, making VR cameras for consumer devices. Lastly, Ambarella manufacturers video processing semiconductors for broadcasters.

AMBA's Charts Show A Sudden Drop and Recovery

A look at the charts reveals how AMBA has performed over the past few years. The monthly chart in Figure 1 shows that AMBA is a fairly new stock. AMBA IPO'd back in October of 2012 and rose steadily for years. Interestingly, it didn't suffer from the usual collapse that we often see with many IPOs. So it looks like the underwriters and funds that initially invested in the stock held on for a while. The stock moderately trended up for a few years and peaked in July 2015. Then AMBA corrected for several months. It's been in a trading range since then.

Figure 1: Monthly chart of AMBA. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The weekly chart gives us a closer look at the recent drop after the second quarter earnings report on 8/31/17. The stock moved down strongly for a few days to the bottom of its trading range. But then it quickly bounced back. The weekly chart also shows that volume was stronger over the past few months and spiked on big down days. So there may have been an undercurrent of selling during the sideways action. Right now there's a risk that AMBA could drop back and retest its lows.

-

Figure 2: Weekly chart of AMBA. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The daily chart shows that AMBA moved sideways in a tight pattern until September. Then the stock gapped down on 9/1/17, losing over 20% of its value. It recovered quickly though and started moving back up a few days later on normal to strong volume. That gap remains a substantial resistance area for the stock, however.

Figure 3: Daily Chart of AMBA. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

A quick check of some indicators confirms what we saw in the candlestick charts. Wilder's RSI rapidly dropped to its oversold region. Now it's confirming the recent bounce by rising to mid-range. Stochastics dropped to just below oversold. But it crossed over a few days ago and is moving back up.

Figure 4: Indicators for AMBA. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

A Bollinger Band chart shows that ABMA dropped well below the bottom band on 9/1-9/2. This was a severe deviation. So it's no surprise that the stock quickly bounced back up.

Figure 5: Bollinger Band chart for AMBA. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

Ambarella's Fundamentals are Inconsistent

This all begs the question though, why did AMBA gap down so dramatically? Let's dig a little and see what we can find. First up, the company's fundamentals. The income statement (Figure 6) shows that Ambarella's financials have been inconsistent for the past few quarters. For instance, revenues dropped for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 and first quarter of fiscal year 2018. But revenues rose last quarter and were higher year over year. Earnings per share also dropped for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 and first quarter of fiscal year 2018, but rose last quarter.

Figure 6: Income Statement for AMBA. Data provided by Google Finance.

The company currently has no long-term debt, which is a plus. But the current ratio is abnormally high at 8.9.

Figure 7: Balance Sheet for AMBA. Data provided by Google Finance.

Next, let's look at the institutional holdings for this stock. According to Nasdaq.com AMBA has 58% institutional ownership. So there is some institutional interest in this stock. But more funds decreased their holdings than increased. And there are more funds that sold out their holdings than started new positions. So it looks like some funds are bailing on this stock.

Figure 8: Institutional holdings for AMBA. Data provided by Nasdaq.com.

There are two giant funds among the top holders, including Vanguard and Northern Trust. Interestingly though one giant fund, Fidelity Mutual, reduced its stake by half. It's not clear why this fund lost interest in AMBA and the other two didn't. A couple of giant banks, State Street and Blackrock, are also among the top holders. So giants funds, with one exception, seem to remain interested in this stock.



Figure 9: Top holders for AMBA. Data provided by Nasdaq.com.

Ambarella's Last Earnings Report was a Mixed Bag

Now let's take a look at the contents of Ambarella's last earnings report. As mentioned before, revenues rose last quarter and beat estimates of $70.8 million. Earnings per share missed estimates though. Management gave revenue estimates of $87-90 million for next quarter, which corresponds to analysts' expectations of $89.5 million. This is a drop from a year ago, however.

Management also gave an update on how the company's sectors have performed. Ambarella saw strong growth in the security camera market. It also saw good growth in its OEM auto products. The company continues to invest in high-performance computer vision functionality. In fact, the company is betting on this technology to drive its growth in the future. Ambarella also continues to buy back its stock.

Analysts' Reaction to AMBA's Earnings was Negative

All of this isn't enough to explain AMBA's big drop though. There have been other stocks with worse reports that didn't drop nearly as much, or sometimes at all. One thing that may have influenced investors was the reaction of analysts. A large number of analysts issued downgrades of AMBA the day after the earnings report. For instance, Dougherty & Company lowered its price target for AMBA from $75 to $60. Craig-Hallum downgraded the company from a Buy to a Hold. And ROTH Capital downgraded AMBA from a Buy to Neutral. This rash of downgrades could have triggered sell orders on 9/1. It's also been noted that several of Ambarella's segments face stiffer competition. For example, the company is losing drone market share to DJI. This likely contributed to the falling revenues and earnings earlier in the year.

Conclusion

At the moment AMBA is recovering from an oversold condition. It's currently bouncing off its lows. But remains a riskier investment until it can start to generate consistently higher revenues again. That big gap is also substantial resistance. It could cause the stock to turn back and retest its lows. It's fine to swing trade this stock for a few days at a time while it runs back up from its oversold condition. But for now, it remains a riskier long-term investment due to some financial headwinds. Long-term investors should wait until AMBA moves up past the gap and sustains above $55. They should also wait to see if the company's computer vision chip leads to improving revenues and earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.