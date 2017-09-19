Nabriva Therapeutics: Buy The Secondary Offering

With a key overhang soon to be out of the way and the first study somewhat de-risking the story, I nominate the stock as a Conviction Buy.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) doubled Monday after market open, peaking above the $14 mark before giving back a lot of ground to settle for a 37% gain for the day.

NBRV Price data by YCharts

Originally, I recommended readers buy shares back in December of 2016 and the stock has risen by over 85% since then.

Key points to the original bull thesis included the following:

The company had recently closed up a rights offering and significantly extended its cash runway to fund operations. I predicted they would again access funding in "the second half of 2017".

Their unique focus on a novel class of antibiotics was quite intriguing to me. Pleuromutilins have shown potent in vitro activity against multi-drug resistant (MDR) strains and we speculated at the time that lead candidate lefamulin could have several competitive advantages over other approved antibiotics in the CABP (community-acquired bacterial pneumonia) space.

The company had announced the achievement of 60% of its enrollment target in its LEAP 1 global registrational trial and a catalyst in the form of top-line data to read out by the end of 2017.

Oral absorption had been shown to be rapid, so I was hopeful that the company would avoid issues that plagued other competitors such as Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH).

Lastly, the trial appeared well designed under amended special protocol assessment (SPA), several other indications were being targeted and the firm possessed a strong IP position consisting of 19 worldwide pleuromutilin active patent families, with protection lasting until 2028.

The Data

Positive top-line results were announced from the LEAP 1 trial (n=551), evaluating the safety and efficacy of IV (intravenous) to oral lefamulin in patients with CABP.

In this first of dual pivotal studies, the drug candidate met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority as compared to moxifloxacin with or without adjunctive linezolid for early clinical response (ECR) assessed 27 to 120 hours after initiation of therapy in the intent to treat patient population (ECR of 87.3% and 90.2%, respectively).

CEO Dr. Colin Broom had the following to say (my emphasis in italics):

These Phase 3 data provide strong evidence of the potential of lefamulin to treat adults with CABP and provide an alternative to a current gold standard treatment regimen. Due to lefamulin’s flexible dosing and targeted spectrum of activity against the pathogens most commonly associated with CABP, including multidrug-resistant strains, we believe that lefamulin is well suited to be a first-line empiric monotherapy.

Lefamulin also met primary endpoints for the EMA (European Medicines Agency) in the modified intent to treat (mITT) and clinically evaluable at test of cure populations (CE-TOC). IACR (investigator assessment of clinical response) rates for the mITT population were 81.7% and 84.2% for lefamulin and moxifloxacin with or without adjunctive linezolid, respectively. For the CE-TOC population IACR rates were 86.9% and 89.4%, respectively. Keep in mind that IACR is also utilized as a secondary endpoint for the FDA.

Figure 2: ECR by PORT Risk Classification in ITT population (source: corporate presentation)

Rates of TEAEs (treatment-emergent adverse events) of 38.1% for the lefamulin arm and 38.7% for the moxifloxacin with or without linezolid arm were comparable. Rates of TEAEs leading to drug discontinuation or withdrawal from the trial both fell in lefamulin's favor, while frequency of death in both arms was similar.

Figure 3: TEAEs greater than 2% for study medication (source: corporate presentation)

Particularly of note, there was a much lower rate of gastrointestinal TEAEs in the lefamulin arm (6.6%) versus the moxifloxacin with or without linezolid arm (13%). Elevations of liver transaminases were similar in both groups and changes in QT interval were not common.

Final Thoughts

CABP is the leading cause of infectious death in the United States and a significant market opportunity is being addressed.

Figure 4: CABP opportunity and challenge (source: corporate presentation)

Now that one study has handed in positive results, investors and Wall Street can shift focus to the second pivotal trial. Enrollment should finish up in the fourth quarter with top-line data to be reported in spring of 2018 per management guidance. I expect the stock could run up significantly in anticipation of this event as well as in response to presentations at upcoming scientific meetings with further analysis of LEAP 1 study results. These presentations should include additional analysis focusing on specific patient population groups and other secondary and exploratory endpoints.

Shares traded up slightly after hours Monday on news that the company is readying a secondary offering to raise around $80 million in cash. I believe existing institutional holders (such as Vivo Capital and Orbimed Advisors) as well as new names will take advantage of the opportunity to purchase shares.

Nabriva Therapeutics is a Conviction Buy

With the financing overhang out of the way, I expect shares to run up significantly into future scientific presentations as well as data to be reported in Spring 2018. Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence can initiate pilot purchases in the near term and utilize a "buy the dips" strategy. In the event of a major run up prior to data readout from the second trial, I recommend taking partial profits while retaining 25% to 50% of one's position (depending on risk tolerance) to be exposed to future upside.

The main risk to thesis at this point is the possibility of disappointing data from the second trial. Disappointing data could also arise from further analysis of the LEAP 1 study to be presented at future scientific presentations. Additionally, setbacks with the second pivotal study (including enrollment) as well as with other ongoing and planned trials would be viewed negatively. Even if data is positive, there is no guarantee that it will result in regulatory approval and the company will face significant competition. If they choose to "go it alone", they will likely need to raise more funds in the medium term (late 2018 or after).

