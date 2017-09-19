Intel's Management Is Failing On Its Number 1 Priority

Investment Thesis

Intel (INTC) has a significant opportunity to participate in the growth of the cloud, a sector which remains highly fragmented. The fact that it is still a nascent sector with no clear leader allows the opportunity for any business that has the talent and financial resources to significantly carve-out a strong market share. So far, Intel has failed to make significant inroads in this sector and its sluggish efforts are penalizing its shareholders.

Business Prospects

The cloud business could be just the opportunity that Intel needs to reignite its growth and reward its shareholders. However, so far, this opportunity has not delivered any meaningful fruit.

Intel's exposure to the cloud is grouped under its Data Center Group ('DCG'). In its most recent results - Q2 2017 - Intel did have some spotty growth in some of the businesses in this segment. However, sadly, its enterprise business underperformed and was down 11%. This underperformance dragged down the results of its DCG segment.

Its competitors, such as Microsoft (MSFT), are seriously repositioning their business to benefit from strong tailwinds in the cloud sector and, more importantly, Microsoft is already profitably monetizing this effort - Azure being up 98% YoY as of Q4 2017. Intel, on the other hand, only realized some mediocre growth of 35% YoY. Admittedly, generally, I would be gushing at 35% growth. However, according to Gartner, cloud application services are expected to have a CAGR of approximately 20% through 2017 to 2020. So I would expect a well-resourced company, such as Intel, which has both the financial resources and managerial talent to at a minimum outperform the sector’s overall growth.

Moving on, it has been known for some time that the PC market is facing a secular decline. Since Intel derives no less than 55% of its consolidated revenue from this segment, its exposure in a declining sector is simply too big. Needless to say, that Intel's management did exceedingly well to deliver top-line growth of 14% in the quarter (adjusted for Intel Security Group ('ISecG') transaction). However, management should not rest on its laurels. Intel must still deliver much more in order to prove to the market that it is indeed still a growth company.

Furthermore, Intel has been signaling to investors that it wants to move away from being a PC-centric business to a data-centric business. Moreover, management says that its data-centric businesses comprise more than 40% of the company's overall revenue, but it does not offer any hard numbers to support this statement.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Intel simply states that its data-centric business is spread over different segments. Which is true, however, when a company states that its number one strategic focus is on becoming a data-centric company and then refuses to disclose hard numbers to support this statement, it begs the question, just how well is the company actually doing?

The Problem

Intel is too big a company to rely solely on ambition to move the needle on its share price. Intel needs to support its vision with not only narrative but financials which support its growth story. Intel offers some color in its earnings call and acknowledges that its Data Center Group (‘DTG’) is only expected to grow in the high single digits.

At this juncture, allow me to offer readers some clarity. Its DTG segment accounts for approximately 30% of its consolidated revenue - as of Q2 2017. The DCG segment is further split into its enterprise business and cloud business (it also includes some smaller segments, but these do not significantly contribute to the discussion here).

Within its DCG segment, its enterprise has been a drag on recent results. For instance, in Q2 2017, its enterprise business caused a drag of 11% while its cloud business fully offset this drag and was up 35%, bringing the overall segment up 9% YoY. Which raises the following question, I understand that Intel enjoys a steady revenue stream which it derives from its enterprise business, but what the stock market demand are growth companies. So why does Intel not spin off its enterprise business?

In fact, one solution for Intel could be for it to consider splitting off its whole legacy PC-business and solely focus on its data-centric business. It is evident that Intel’s shareholders have not been sufficiently rewarded for holding Intel's stock for more than three full years.

Management is overpaid

Obviously, Brian Krzanich, Intel’s CEO, has no intention of splitting the huge assets Intel has. By having so many assets under his control he can best justify his salary and options - which together amount to $19 million. In fact, when we dig around just a little, it becomes obvious that the management’s compensation is evenly between net income targets and operational performance.

(Source: proxy 2016)

Under operational performance are extremely difficult to quantify goals such as product development, launch roadmaps and corporate responsibility and environmental sustainability. Think about it. Is 50% of management's cash incentive justifiably tied to corporate responsibility (and other loose targets)? What about something slightly more rewarding for shareholders such as EPS growth and ROE thresholds? There appears to be an imbalance between shareholders’ returns and management's compensation. For example, in the last 5 years, the number of shares outstanding has decreased by just 6%. While at the same time, as we have already established, in the last 3 full years the share price is practically unchanged.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

(Source: morningstar.com, author's calculations)

I understand that in the ear of an Intel shareholder, to hear someone call Intel a value trap is probably nothing short of blasphemy. But one cannot be complacent when it comes to investing. Business history is littered with fallen-angels that at one point or another have failed to successfully adapt. Assuming that because Intel is such large blue chip business, that this makes it a safe investment can be a very risky investment strategy.

Conclusion

It is true that the whole cloud sector is currently in investors’ favor, but this does not mean that an investment in Intel is in actually particularly safe. It is true that Intel has the illusion of being cheap relative to others, particularly AMD (AMD), which is, even more, disproportionality overpriced. However, there are plenty of other sectors which are much less hot and safer investments that Intel.

Author's note: If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.