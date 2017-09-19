Costco's Earnings: Here's What I See Coming

Will Costco (COST) see continued stock price momentum, after having tested YTD lows in late August? The company's fiscal 4Q17 earnings report, scheduled for October 5th, could be the next catalyst to move shares either back to early 2017 levels or toward fresh new lows.

Credit: Kiplinger

The Street, with the benefit of having already peeked at Costco's monthly sales results, is expecting to see revenues of $41.6 billion this time. If achieved, that would represent yet another high single-digit YOY top-line growth quarter: about 7%, if I adjust for the extra week in fiscal 4Q17. EPS is estimated to land at $2.01, also significantly better than last year's $1.77/share.

The table below summarizes my expectations for the quarter and the comparison to last year's results.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Using Costco's sales reports as my yardstick, I expect the 17-week long quarter to showcase comps ex-gas and FX of +5.7%, which is pretty impressive for a retailer nowadays. For comparison, fiscal 4Q16's comps landed at a more timid 3%, or flat on an unadjusted basis. But even if I assume that the last week of the fiscal year (not included in the most recent sales numbers disclosed) was as solid as the month of August has been, I still land short of consensus estimates by $325 million.

I also project, perhaps a bit aggressively, that gross margins will remain stable on the YOY comparison. Baked into the estimate is my assumption that net pricing impact (the difference between CPI and PPI) will move in Costco's favor despite the competitive pressures. In addition and using history as my guide, I believe the management team will do a solid job once again at maintaining opex as a percentage of sales hovering just above 10%. The risk to this assumption is Costco's store expansion efforts, which could create some SG&A pressure, particularly in pre-opening expenses.

This quarter, for the first time I expect to see a much richer interest expense line, as I had anticipated a few months ago. On the YOY comparison, I believe interest from the new $3.8 billion debt used to finance Costo's special dividend should amount to a 14-cent annualized headwind to EPS.

All accounted for, I expect Costco to miss earnings expectations by five cents this quarter. The company could surprise me, however, if it is able to do a particularly good job on margins. I calculate that, to fill the gap between my earnings estimates and Street's consensus, all it would take is a mere 10-bp upside to op margin that is not an unrealistic stretch goal by any means.

My views on COST

Sneeze and retailers take a hit. This seems to have been the norm for stocks of companies like Costco as of late. The Amazon (AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM) shaved off more than 13% of COST's share price in a matter of just over a week. Even the seemingly less meaningful announcement of Target's (TGT) price cuts early this month (not a surprise to anyone paying attention to the space) had a negative impact on COST. For this reason, I expect shares to face more short-term volatility going forward than they have in the past, which can be good news for traders looking for a quick buck.

Looking farther out into the future, which is what I care about the most, this same volatility may play in favor of long-term investors. Readers might remember my argument, back in late May when COST traded above $180/share, that the stock was priced too aggressively given what I believed to be overly optimistic expectations for future earnings. Today, as the chart and table below suggest, valuation has come down to much more reasonable levels, and COST is now a good bit cheaper than Wal-Mart (WMT) on a PEG basis.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG COST (Today) 24.9x 10.4% 2.4x COST (Late May) 31.5x 10.0% 3.2x WMT 18.3x 6.1% 3.0x TGT 13.2x 2.3% 5.7x

Despite the welcome dip in multiples, I continue to see the bar set too high for Costco when it comes to future performance. To match the Street's FY18 EPS consensus $6.43, I need to make aggressive assumptions about revenue growth (more than 7% consistently), gross margins (no less than last year's 13.3%) and opex (no more than 10% of total revs, levels not seen as of late) over the next several quarters. I continue to see material risk to Costco living up to heightened expectations, and choose to stay away from the stock at this moment.

Note from the author: I hope you have enjoyed this article. If you would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.