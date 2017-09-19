California Resources - Asymmetric Risk/Reward In The Face Of Higher Of Oil Prices

Because the market has effectively priced in very low odds of success, this is what makes the risk to reward ratio so skewed to the upside.

California Resources' risks are well known as indicated by the lack of confidence in the debt market and equity investors.

Warning: California Resources (CRC) is not for the faint-hearted. CRC has bank debt covenants that are close to being breached if Brent averages in the low $50s over the next 12-months. It has debt maturity in 2019 with debt to EBITDA at almost 8x. To put it bluntly, as much as CRC has touted the virtues of joint ventures and other cost cutting initiatives, if Brent is still in the low $50s by the end of 2018, equity holders have a high probability of getting diluted massively or completely wiped out.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis for CRC is very straightforward. It is one of the greatest levered oil bets in the market place today. Buying oil futures may not be suitable for everyone, so finding the stock equivalent of being long Brent/WTI call options is particularly appealing for us.

The consensus (e.g. the stock market) has effectively priced in a non-existent recovery for CRC. With a market cap of $325 million, the market is effectively saying that the company has no chance of surviving the current low oil price environment, and this is indeed true from our analysis. Enterprise value is currently at $5.6 billion making the capital structure predominantly debt.

Our insight isn’t special knowledge on CRC’s asset base or future joint venture agreements, rather it’s our detailed deep dive into the macro landscape surrounding oil prices today that gives us confidence on our CRC long-shot call.

Boiling it down, the market today is basically offering you a 10 to 1 long-shot betting on CRC equity, when the odds are, in our view, closer to 1 to 4 (80% probability).

Because the market has discounted the risk so much for you, the amount of risks we are taking on today is a fraction to what should be priced in, hence making CRC one of the most asymmetric bets today.

In addition to the broad macro analysis we have done, we also need to handicap another odd in our favor: management’s incentives on external capital financing and debt issue. Through our research and discussion with people familiar with the incentives structure at CRC, we think the management is prudent in the respects that they will not be doing anything rash with regards to the current debt situation. The bank covenants should be relaxed again in case if CRC breaches, and the management team looks content on using free cash flow to pay down the current debt level. The banks have worked with CRC 6-times prior, and the 7 th time doesn’t appear to be an issue.

Business Analysis

CRC was first spun-off from Occidental Petroleum back in November 30, 2014. Occidental at the time was being pressured by activist shareholders to split itself apart to realize more value for shareholders by buying back shares with the proceeds. OXY effectively dumped a pile of debt onto CRC in 2014 at the midst of the oil price crash. Talk about a terrible spin-off, CRC has done respectfully well despite the situation it was given.

CRC’s assets are based in California. CRC is not a shale producer, so its production base exhibits low decline rates, but capital efficiency (cost to replace production) is higher as a result. It produced 129k b/d in Q2 2017 with 76.7% of that in oil (83k b/d) and NGL (16k b/d) and the other 23.3% in natural gas (~30k boe/d). Here’s a map of CRC’s assets:

On a cash margin basis, which is to say the revenue per barrel – the operating cost, taxes, and overhead, CRC’s “netback” is not bad at ~$18/bbl. This however does not factor in the cost of replacing production. Due to the short-term history of the publicly available data on the company, we can only use 2015 and 2016 production data + capex to determine the real cost of replacing production. Natural decline y-o-y is around 15%-17%, and we estimate capex required to keep production flat y-o-y is between $350 to $400 million making the capital efficiency $23k boe/d to 25k boe/d or roughly $21/boe.

So, on an operational basis, CRC’s cost profile is like our other two large holdings (Gear (OTCPK:GENGF) and Raging River (OTC:RRENF)), but it’s the hefty debt payments that brings the “corporate” cost of replacing production higher. Interest expense in the first-half of 2017 totaled $167 million making it close to $334 million a year CRC must pay just in interest alone.

We calculate that CRC’s operational breakeven (cost to replace production + overhead + operating cost + taxes) is ~$47 to $49/bbl. On a corporate basis (including interest), we would need to add another $7.20/bbl making total corporate breakeven around $54 to $56/bbl.

As you can see, in the long-term, Brent would need to at least average above $55/bbl for CRC to “breakeven” on a corporate basis. This breakeven analysis assumes CRC can keep production flat. At $60/bbl Brent, CRC would earn ~$231.8 million in free cash flow per year. That’s the beauty of operating leverage…

Let’s now look at some of the initiatives CRC has done:

We thought this slide below from CRC’s Q2 presentation was particularly helpful in highlighting the company’s strategic moves during the last 3-years of oil price cycle.

CRC’s JVs

Notice in 2017, CRC announced that it was entering joint ventures. Let us first explain what a joint venture is in the case of oil and gas. In the oil and gas business, private investors (partners of joint ventures) provide capital to energy companies to drill and produce additional barrels of oil or gas. The investor normally demands repayment of the principal first + some type of IRR (internal rate of return). The repayment first structure allows JV investors to recoup their initial capital first, but once this initial repayment is complete, the producer gets a greater portion of the production, and the investor retains a portion of the production volume. In the eyes of the investor, this is a win-win, because of their seniority claim on the cash flow first, and once the capital is repaid, it’s all “gravy.”

We have been familiar with JVs since our initial encounter with Bellatrix Exploration (BXE). JVs have a history of confusing investors because of its complex payment structure. In some cases, the companies could use the JV funds to pursue other unclear motives like boosting production growth. On the surface, the cost of JVs is not high. The producer puts down close to zero capital, while investors take all the capital risk, so it might appear to be a win-win. But because of the payout structure, JV deals inherently have a royalty payout (e.g. post repayment of capital) of something closer to 20% of the original capital invested. For producers with limited acreage (not the case with CRC), entering into JVs could be detrimental to long-term value creation as the initial production flow (the highest) goes to the investor, and producers get the residual.

We wanted to explain the nature of JVs first, before we get into CRC. On the surface, energy investors look at JVs negatively, because if the company is truly prospering, it should retain 100% of its working interests in its wells. It’s when there’s no other capital available will the company seek JV financing.

In the case of CRC, this is also the case. JV financing is expensive, and because of CRC’s current situation (high debt and high interest payment), the only way to effectively grow gross production volume is using someone else’s capital in the expectation of retaining a bigger portion of production post payout.

Here is a slide from CRC detailing the two JVs it has raised this year:

CRC raised about $500 million of capital from these JV deals. In a conversation with Joanna Park, Senior Manager of Investor Relations, the JVs payback period isn’t clear yet. The company estimates that for every $100 million in JV capital, CRC can generate 3,500 to 4,000 boe/d. The intent of the JVs is to derisk inventory. Joanna explained that for every producing well they drill with the JV fund, the company can turn unproven reserves to proven providing greater collateral value for the banks. No necessary benefit on a cash flow basis to using the JVs.

Now moving onto a more precarious topic – Debt

We thought this slide below was a good illustration of CRC’s current capital structure:

There are two issues we need to figure out first. One is the bank debt (under RCF, revolving credit facility) and the debt maturity due in 2018 totaling about $524 million. It’s the RCF that’s the issue right now and causing anxiety with debt investors in CRC. From our experience with BXE, bank lenders can be very mood dependent. They could offer reassurance today that there won’t be forced selling of assets, but one never knows with the mood swings.

CRC’s debt covenant says that 1LFO can’t be more than 2.25x of EBITDAX (~$700 million) or $1.575 billion in 2018. Looking at the 1LFO at the end of Q2, it’s sitting at $1.426 billion, so there’s not much breathing room if Brent is still in the low $50s.

One option CRC has to alleviate this short-term debt pressure is by selling Elk Hills. At Elk Hills, CRC operates a gas processing facility with total capacity of 590 Mmcf/d. In addition, CRC operates the Elk Hills Power Plant, a 550-megawatt (MW) natural gas. According to some estimates we’ve seen, Elk Hills’ assets could be sold for $1 billion assuming a 10-12x EBITDA multiple. CRC could also pursue other options like selling some upstream assets in areas like Huntington Beach, which isn’t being ascribed much value by the market.

In summary, CRC’s team thinks there are multiple levers to pull in case it does come to crunch time. Elk Hills would push opex/boe higher by $2/boe, so the team must really weigh the long-term cost/benefits of selling this asset. CRC uses 1/3 rd of the power generated from the Elk Hills power plant. Slapping all the various parts together, the management team thinks CRC’s NAV is closer to $40/share. This is also another reason why we think there's a high probability that the banks shouldn’t see the debt covenant issue the 7 th time around.

Conclusion

The situation at CRC is not as dire as people make it out to be. If Brent simply averaged in the mid-$50s, CRC has a very strong chance of surviving given the multiple levers the company can pull if banks really demand debt payment down the road. Investors can take further reassurance from our macro analysis of the oil markets and our conviction that oil prices will need to move materially above $60/bbl to balance the market.

In summary, CRC is one of the most asymmetric bets on higher oil prices. We believe that if WTI reaches $70/bbl by 2019 which would point to Brent at $73/bbl, CRC can earn more than $1.75 billion in EBITDAX. Using a 5x multiple, CRC would trade at ~$90/share.

