The Market Has Missed The Surge In This Micro-Cap's Intrinsic Value

Investors are not paying attention to this $2 stock that we think is worth $4-8 per share.

In addition, Zoom further expanded its game-changing license with Motorola in Q3 2017 – adding +20% to revenues in 2018 and +40% in 2019.

Zoom Telephonics’s business is firing on all cylinders, and its intrinsic value has surged – but Zoom’s stock price has not reacted.

On September 7, 2017, Zoom Telephonics (OTCQB:ZMTP) (“Zoom” or “ZMTP”) made an unexpected, company-changing announcement. After a hugely successful roll-out of Motorola-branded cable modems that saw Zoom’s market share of cable modem sales on Amazon skyrocket from 1% to 23% in less than two years, Motorola (NYSE:MSI) had agreed a second time to expand its relationship with Zoom. In return for a small increase in minimum royalty payments that does not kick in until 2019, Zoom received the exclusive global rights to the Motorola brand for consumer-grade cellular modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, and MoCA adapters. Zoom also received the non-exclusive worldwide rights to the Motorola brand for consumer-grade cellular home sensors.

The announcement was a win-win-win for Zoom. It further solidified Zoom’s deep relationship with Motorola. It kept Zoom’s financial commitments to a minimum. And, as disclosed on the company’s public conference call that day, Zoom expects an incremental boost of 20%+ to revenues in 2018 and 40%+ to revenues in 2019 – without additional G&A spend. For a company on the brink of inflecting to profitability – with a largely stable operating cost base and high incremental margins – this was a big deal. Had Zoom been a $1B company, its shares might have been up 25-50% on the news.

But as happens with so many micro-caps, the market largely ignored the announcement. The company trumpeted the revised agreement with a press release, a robust slide deck analyzing the deal, and a newly-scheduled mid-day investor conference call. Our understanding is that barely a dozen people listened in. Zoom’s share price yawned. It has been stuck at $2 per share since.

Our Investment Thesis

Zoom is a high-tech products design firm based in Boston, Massachusetts. The company’s business model is asset light – product manufacturing is outsourced to multi-billion-dollar partners in Asia and product sales are executed through (i) Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and (ii) other third-party brick-and-mortar retailers like Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). This business model is attractive, as gross profit from incremental product sales largely fall to the company’s bottom-line. As sales rise, the operating leverage can be substantial.

Importantly, Zoom is in the early-innings of a material increase in sales. Two years ago, in 2015, Zoom signed a licensing agreement with Motorola to use the Motorola brand on a new line of US consumer-focused cable modems. In August 2016, this agreement was expanded to a global license and new product lines were added to the expanded agreement including routers and range extenders. The recent 2017 agreement expansion has added further to this opportunity set.

The reason Motorola has been so enthusiastic to expand and deepen its relationship with Zoom? Simply put, Zoom’s design and production process yields terrific products. A quick survey of Zoom-produced, Motorola products shows that almost all have received a rating of 4.0 stars or higher on Amazon. This is, by a wide margin, the best set of product ratings on Amazon in the cable modem category.

Our thesis has both short-term and long-term elements.

First, we note that Zoom narrowed its net income loss in Q2 2017 by more than $700K, with gross margins higher by 190bps, G&A costs lower by $74K, and sales higher by $2.9M year-over-year. The company’s EBITDA loss shrunk to only -$86K. With sales growth rocketing forward, we think Q3 2017 may be the first quarter showing Zoom’s inflection from loss-making to profitability. The transition from losses to profits is often a seminal moment for a business – and for a company’s stock price.

To put the numbers in context, in Q2 2017 Zoom reported $6.83M in revenues and a bottom-line loss of -$0.23M. To reach profitability, and assuming gross margins of roughly 35%, Zoom would need to reach $7.5M in quarterly sales to go net income positive – an increase of about $650K in sales quarter-over-quarter. In 2016, Zoom’s sales increased $2.0M from Q2 2016 to Q3 2016. Though there are gives-and-takes each quarter based on product launches and sell-through, the comparison to 2016 demonstrates that Q3 2017 is well within reach to mark the inflection point for Zoom’s business.

Second, we believe that the pipeline for further sales growth is wide and deep. Zoom’s new product launch schedule is packed over the coming quarters with new DOCSIS 3.1 modems, a fresh line of routers, international sales, royalty payments from its Chinese partner, and the recently-announced product lines all soon-to-arrive. Our view is that Zoom is in the early-innings of a multi-year growth runway. We have not heard Zoom’s CEO, a typically subdued and cautious executive, this excited since we initiated our investment.

The bear case on Zoom’s shares – or, to put it differently, the reason “not to buy” Zoom shares – is fairly straightforward. The company is not profitable, is OTC-listed, and Zoom’s relationship with Motorola is key to the company’s prospects. We see all of these negatives flipping in the foreseeable future, with the transition to profitability, an up-listing to NASDAQ, and the recent demonstration that Zoom’s relationship with Motorola is strong and getting stronger.

Could Zoom Be Acquired?

Finally, we note the potential for Zoom to be acquired. Zoom is a small firm with limited, though growing, resources. The Motorola brand and the many product lines tied to Zoom’s license agreement would be orders-of-magnitude more powerful in the hands of a firm with a $30M marketing budget. Zoom’s selling expenses this year may end up in the $6-7M range.

With Zoom’s CEO nearing retirement age and a concentrated shareholder base, it seems logical for a sale of the company to eventually take place to a deeper-pocketed peer. We note that Zoom raised capital less than a year ago at $2.60 per share in a transaction that added a former Dell executive to Zoom’s Board of Directors. With the company significantly larger, stronger, and cheaper (from a valuation perspective) today than a year ago, we would think that $3-4 per share would be an absolute floor for Zoom’s value, with true intrinsic value potentially a good bit higher.

The Market Has Ignored Zoom – And We Don’t Think That Can Last

Zoom’s investor relations efforts have significantly improved over the last two years, with better disclosure, more relevant management scripts, and a renewed focus on providing the information that matters to investors.

What is still lacking is eyeballs.

Over the coming months, Zoom is making an effort to correct that. Management is attending investor conferences, including the Sidoti & Company Fall 2017 Conference later this month. Our understanding is that there will be more investor conferences to come.

But most important is the inflection to profitability. Should Zoom achieve it, a whole new set of investors will be able to look at the company – potentially driving an up-listing to the NASDAQ Stock Exchange for a double-catalyst. And this heretofore overlooked micro-cap with a surging intrinsic value won’t be forgotten any longer.

