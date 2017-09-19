Follower Faves Included Rogue And Real Picks For September

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield September FoFaves showed 18.34% less dividend than from $5k invested in all ten.

By yield, the following top ten underdogs made September note-worthy: CTL; CYS; ECC; NRZ; CBL; UNIT; BPT; CPTA; ORC; AMZA. These averaged 14.4% yields. (Yes, four made all-three lists.).

By price upside, alone, these ten FoRo/Faves made the top tier: ASX; ECC; MRCC; BRG; GEO; CXW; CTL; ARLP; UNIT; CPTA. They had estimated 32% price gains on average.

August 15 - September 15 Arnold dividend dog "followers" suggested 37 by comment and suggestion. Some commented on bad news so bad news rogue stocks mixed in with real favorites.

Follower Selections

Until May blatant invitations at the bottom of my Seeking Alpha articles requested an e-mail address, favorite dividend stock ticker, and favorite team from readers. In exchange for these answers, a summary of reports describing my best performing dogs of the week (DOTW) from my two marketplace portfolios was sent.

However reference to outside e-mail addresses are no longer permitted by S.A. Now, when you send me a message or comment on any of my new posts, I may include the dividend payer you mention in a future follower favorite feature.

Now here are tangible results for the follower rogue & real favorites as of September, 2017.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 28.7% To 74% Net Gains For Ten FoFave Dogs Of September To 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Follower Favorite dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the FoFave dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for September, 2018:

Capitala Finance (CPTA) was projected to net $740.43, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $659.35, based on dividends plus the median of eleven analyst ratings, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for UNIT.

Alliance Resource (ARLP) was projected to net $449.50, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink (CTL) netted $442.59 based on mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Bluerock Residential (BRG) was projected to net $323.60, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

CoreCivic (CXW) was projected to net $320.74, based on a target estimate from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Eagle Point Credit (ECC) was projected to net $305.59, based on dividends alone, less broker fees, with no target estimates from brokers. ECC.

Monroe Capital (MRCC) was projected to net $295.79, based on the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group (GEO) was projected to net $290.79, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% more than the market as a whole.

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) was projected to net $287.38, based on annual dividends alone, less broker fees. No beta number was available for AMZA.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 41.16% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11 & 12): Analysts Expected Net Losses From Two FoRoFave Dogs By September 2018

Mercury General (MCY) was projected to lose $59.65, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) was projected to lose $279.90, based on a target price estimate from one analyst, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% opposite the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Thirty-seven For the Money

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for "follower favorite" stocks as of market closing prices 9/15/17 revealed actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusion (13): Follower Favorite Stock, By Yield, AMZA, Led 37 In September

Thirty-seven follower favorites sorted by yield calculated as of market close 9/15/17 included ten of eleven Morningstar sectors, one closed end investment companies, no ETNs, and one ETF.

Of the leading ten, the top dog was the ETF, followed by five in real estate, one financial service, one from the energy sector, one closed end bond fund, and one communication service entity. Three of the top ten follower-mentioned dogs by yield paid monthly dividends.

The whole pack by yield, was led by the ETF, InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) [1]. Thereafter, five REITS placed second, fifth through seventh, and ninth: Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [2]; Uniti Group (UNIT) [5]; CBL & Associates (CBL) [6]; New Residential Investment Co. (NRZ) [7]; CYS Investments (CYS) [9].

Four single sector representatives placed placed third, fourth, eighth, and tenth: Capitala Finance, Financial Services (CPTA) [3]; BP Prudhoe Bay, representing energy (BPT) [4]; Eagle Point Credit the closed-end bond fund (ECC) [8]; CenturyLink, the lone communication services representative (CTL) [10], completed the top ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (14-23) Top Ten FFave Dogs Showed 18.5% To 59.36% Upsides To September, 2018; (24-26) Three Downsides Ranged -8.35% To -42.03%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (27) A 13.4% Median Target Price Upside and (28) 17.25% Net Gain From 30 FoFave Upside Dogs Come September 2018

Follower Favorite top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of September 15, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analysts projected a 7.9% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 11.3% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year predicts no overbought conditions coming within $500 of these Follower Favorite top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Detected A Nearly 28% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To September 2018

Ten top FoFave dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten FFave dogs selected 9/15/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven sectors plus two funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected (29) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To Deliver 17.68% Vs. (30) 21.65% Net Gains by All Ten by September, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten FoFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 18.34% less net gain than $5,000 invested in all ten. The seventh lowest priced Follower Favorite top yield dog, Uniti Group (UNIT), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 65.93%.

The five lowest-priced FFave top yield dogs for September 15 were: CBL & Associates (CBL); CYS Investments (CYS); InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA); Capitala Finance (CPTA); Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $8.60 to $9.96.

Five higher-priced FFave dogs for August 15 were: New Residential Investment (NRZ); Uniti Group (UNIT); CenturyLink (CTL); Eagle Point Credit (ECC); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT), whose prices ranged from $16.53 to $20.70.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 37 asset vehicles discussed in this article were suggested by Seeking Alpha members, nicknamed: 26891393, 3 beach dogs, al lowishes, badford's IRA, Bill Cunnngham, chandlerdanforth, Code Talker Market Analysis, cssys, Franklin 123, gla9, greedisgood33, hahaha48, Insider-Alerts, Jimmy-Newyork, Jonhen99, Josh B, minnesota72, mmkkgg, ohlawd, Pennywise The Dancing Clown, rado403, Setab, Tiki Bar Capital, tomsable@aol.com, wiredlitigator, and Yield Dog.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: wallpapers-xs.blogspot.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.