Tesla's Gross Margin: Grossly Misleading

You'll be hearing a lot of happy forecasts about Model 3 gross margins. And, now you'll know why they won't translate into profits.

Here, we'll look at what Tesla omits from its gross margin calculations and examine some creative ways to manipulate the numbers.

In reality, the metric is meaningless. It disguises rather than illuminates the firm's real performance.

Dr. Elon Mesmer Entrances the Analysts

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk, and its recently re-appeared CFO, Deepak Ahuja, are splendid hypnotists. At each conference call, they tell the analysts they are feeling sleepy, very sleepy.

So sleepy they can see two things, and two things only, when they stare at Tesla’s operating and financial results:

(1) Gross Margin

and

(2) Deliveries.

Tesla's hypnosis trick has been a brilliant success. Many of the so-called "analysts" and even more of the so-called "journalists" have been completely mesmerized. They report on Tesla’s delivery growth and stratospheric gross margins while altogether ignoring the other metrics:

Ever-escalating sales, general & administrative (SG&A) costs? Invisible.

Endless share dilution? Hiding.

Growing operating losses? Unseen.

Massive cash burn? Vanished.

The delivery story has become a bit rocky this as Model S and X sales have flattened (and they are not worse than flat only because of record price-slashing). However, Tesla keeps that story alive by raising high hopes about Model 3 production (10,000 per week in 2018) and demand (455K pre-orders, according to the most recent reckoning).

And with that volume of Model 3 sales, and the promised 25% gross margins, Tesla will finally be profitable. Right?

No, it won't be. And that's in large part because of how misleading Tesla's automotive gross margin metric is.

What Is Gross Margin?

Let's quickly look at the definition of gross margin. It is calculated with this simple formula, expressed as a percentage:

Total automotive revenue

minus

Total cost of automotive revenues (a/k/a COGS)

divided by

Total automotive revenue

Both the automotive revenues and COGS (costs of good sold) are separately spelled out as line items in Tesla's income statement. In the most recently ended quarter, Tesla's automotive revenues were $2.287 billion and its automotive COGS was $1.648 billion.

The difference is $639 million. Dividing that difference by the "Total automotive revenue," and expressing it as a fraction, we get the sumptuous gross revenue figure of 27.9%.

Tesla's Q2 gross margin figure is more than double Ford's (NYSE:F) (9.67% in 2016) and far higher than GM's (NYSE:GM) (18.06% in 2016). Indeed, year after year, Tesla's gross margin is far higher than those of most other automakers worldwide.

If you fail to dig deeper, you might be impressed by this difference. You might think it reflects some telling economic reality. You might, for instance, be moved to boast that Tesla's gross margin is about 2.5% higher than that of Daimler AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF).

But, as we will see, Tesla's gross margin is not in any way comparable to the gross margin of any other auto company, for three fundamental sets of reasons:

First, Tesla excludes costs from its COGS that other automakers include;

Second, Tesla's gross margin calculation omits to take account of costs that are unique to Tesla's business model, and that belong in its COGS; and

Third, Tesla uses several accounting devices to inflate gross margin: excluding a big chunk of Supercharger costs from COGS, accepting trade-in cars at above-market prices, and expanding the size of its loaner fleet to shift discounts out of COGS.

I. Costs Others Include in COGS, but Tesla Excludes

Here's a great way to make your gross margin look higher than that of your competitors: exclude a huge block of the costs your competitors uniformly include.

Tesla excludes from its gross margin calculations its Research & Development (R&D) costs. Other automakers include R&D costs in COGS.

Is there any justification for this? No, there is not. The cold, hard reality is that R&D is something every automaker must do, day-in, day-out.

If you are an automobile manufacturer in the hugely competitive world market, where technology is constantly changing and governmental regulations and mandates are constantly mutating, you either continuously expend R&D so that you have a future, or you die. Without R&D, no automaker could stay in business long. R&D is, quite inescapably, a cost of doing business.

This is especially true of Tesla. The Roadster, Model S, and Model X all have lost money. Tesla investors are betting not on what Tesla has done, or what it is doing, but instead on what they believe Tesla will do. Tesla absolutely must develop new models and products in order to maintain itself as a going enterprise.

And, indeed, Tesla's CEO is an expert in fueling the narrative about the future. Since I have been writing about Tesla, the stories, in serial form, have included:

the world's largest battery factory

battery swapping

wall snakes

the amazing falcon-winged Model X

Autopilot

Full Self-Driving

the mass-market Model 3

solar roof tiles

the Tesla semi

the Model Y

factories in Europe, or Asia, or India

The promised land for Tesla investors is always just over the horizon, and once the horizon is crossed and the story fizzes out, then a new horizon is sighted, and a new story devised for what is certain to appear over that new horizon.

The point is not that there is anything wrong with new stories. The point is that new stories are absolutely essential to Tesla's continuation as a going concern. And the research and development costs necessary to lend credence to the new stories are a cost of doing business every bit as much as parts and labor are.

Yet Tesla, and Tesla alone among automakers, excludes R&D costs -- as well as other engineering costs -- from its COGS, and hence from its gross margin calculation.

Four years ago, Seeking Alpha Contributor Logical Thought wrote a superb piece explaining how this deviation from industry-standard practice makes an enormous cosmetic improvement in Tesla’s gross margin.

More recently, Vincent Wolters detailed how, adjusting for R&D, Tesla's gross margins are about the same as those of other automakers. (Wolters also detailed how, as Tesla's delivery numbers have increased, its per-car SG&A has remained stubbornly high.)

Nathan Weiss of Unit Economics has calculated that if one subtracts expensed R&D from Tesla's automotive revenues, then Tesla's gross margins are about 13% -- better than Ford but worse than GM.

However, Tesla's failure to include R&D and other engineering costs in COGS is by no means the only factor artificially inflating its gross margin.

II. Costs Unique to Tesla that Tesla Excludes from COGS

Other automakers recognize auto revenues at a discount to MSRP of about 10%. Why? Because the automakers sell their car to dealerships, and need to leave some profit in the equation for the dealerships, who will bear the sales expense.

Tesla, though, recognizes auto revenues at 100% of the sales price. Well, you say, if Tesla has dispensed with dealerships, then its gross revenue number should reflect that significant advantage.

And, I agree. Except for one thing. Tesla does not include in COGS its cost of acquiring, operating, and maintaining its own dealership network, which it calls Sales Centers.

The Sales Center costs are an indispensable part of the Tesla business enterprise. You simply can't enjoy the advantage of doing away with the middleman without taking account of the cost of doing so. Yet Tesla relegates that cost to SG&A.

Nathan Weiss of Unit Economics has quantified the distortion resulting from Tesla's allocation of Sales Center costs to SG&A. He calculates that if Sales Center costs were allocated to COGS, then Tesla's gross margin would be about 3%, and its remaining SG&A costs would total about 9.5% of its non-GAAP revenue (which is still higher than the SG&A-as-percentage-of-revenues for either Ford or GM).

Tesla's failure to include in COGS (1) R&D costs and (2) Sales Center costs are by themselves sufficient to explain how it is that Tesla's above-the-line gross margins are so consistently sunny while its bottom line losses are so stubbornly grim. But, there is more.

III. Other Stratagems that Inflate Gross Margin

Tesla also uses several accounting artifices to inflate its gross margin, though the distortions here are smaller than those already discussed.

A. Allocating Supercharging Costs to SG&A

First, as Alberto Zaragoza Comendador has done a brilliant job of explicating, Tesla charges about half the cost of its Supercharger network to SG&A, on the theory that Supercharger costs are a marketing expense. (Zaragoza has also done excellent work in showing Tesla's calculation of deferred revenue for its Supercharger network employs wildly unrealistic assumptions.)

Allocating Supercharger costs to marketing seems bizarre. Many Tesla cars were sold with free supercharging, and Tesla's cost calculators included the benefits of the free supercharging. If Tesla were to shut down its sales operation tomorrow, it still would need to maintain the Supercharger network, for so long as there are Tesla cars on the road.

Imagine if, for example, Ford were to promise free gasoline for the life of each new car it sold, but then charge half the cost of the gasoline to marketing instead of COGS.

B. Inflating the Value of Trade-Ins

Also, as I described in a recent article, it appears Tesla inflates the value of Tesla trade-ins in order to make sales of new cars. Those Tesla trade-ins become CPOs, and become folded into the inventory line of the balance sheet. When Tesla later sells the CPOs at a loss, it hurts the bottom line but leaves the gross margin (which applies only to new deliveries) unscathed.

This practice explains the huge inventory write-downs Tesla has seen in recent quarters. Through the first half of 2017, Tesla wrote down $71 million in inventory, compared with $30 million over the same period in 2016.

C. Is Tesla Padding the Loaner Fleet?

Tesla’s growing inventory has been written about at length, including in some terrific pieces by Donn Bailey. In 13 of the past 15 quarters, Tesla has produced more cars than it has delivered. Last quarter, it produced 25,708 cars while delivering only 22,206, bringing its cumulative “produced but not sold” number to more than 16,000 cars since 2013.

(My count is based on data assembled by CoverDrive. Andreas Hopf, who maintains his own spreadsheets, calculates the number as almost 19,000; you can see his data here.)

What’s going on? One of Seeking Alpha’s most astute commenters on matters Teslarian is doggydogworld. Here’s his take:

Andreas documents over 18,000 cars produced but not delivered since 2013. I've checked his numbers and filled in a couple of holes. 18,000 cars with an average retail value of 100,000 and 25% gross margin is $1.35 billion carried at cost. Finished goods inventory is $1.47 billion, leaving $120 million for a couple thousand used cars and a few Powerwalls. It all adds up. 3,500 are in transit, but where are the other 14,500? At the stores to use as demos and loaners? That's over 50 cars per store!

Indeed, it makes no sense, as 50 cars per store is far more loaners than are needed. And yet, Tesla itself, in its Second Quarter 2017 Update, explained the excess of cars produced versus cars by noting it had "increased our service loaner fleet with fully loaded cars to provide the best customer experience."

Once in the loaner fleet, Tesla can charge depreciation to SG&A (using the 60-month straight line depreciation stipulated by the U.S. Treasury Code) rather than COGS. This flexibility creates the opportunity for some creative accounting to plump up gross margins a bit.

Let's assume Tesla needs only 15 cars per Sales Center as demos and loaners, but places 30 cars into the demo and loaner fleet. As to the 15 cars actually needed, the depreciation charged to SG&A is legitimate. As to the 15 excess cars, though, Tesla is able to write off a large portion of their cost as SG&A rather than COGS, thus inflating the gross margin when, as is now so frequently occurring, the cars are sold at steep discounts as "almost new."

In effect, Tesla could run a portion of vehicle discounts through SG&A rather than COGS.

Does Tesla engage in such creative accounting with its demos and loaners? It's impossible to say because its financial statements (including footnotes) don't offer enough detail to draw a conclusion one way or the other.

If it's happening, it would solve two mysteries: why Tesla has so many loaners, and how it manages to lose money on "services and other" ($4.5 million loss on $468 million of revenues in 2016; $55 million loss on $216 million of revenues through just the first half of 2017), which is generally an important profit center for most auto dealerships.

The Lesson: Don't Be Mesmerized

What's the lesson here? The lesson is simply this: Tesla's gross margin metric is totally meaningless. It bears no relation to the firm's ability to earn a profit, and it never will.

When you hear Elon Musk or Deepak Ahuja boast about Tesla's gross margin, or make forecasts about how it is certain to improve, you will know you are in the company of the hypnotists.

When you read an article ascribing any meaning to Tesla's gross margin, or hear analysts ask questions about it, you will know you are the company of the hypnotized.

And when you consider whether Tesla's Board of Directors operates as some sort of monitor of or check on management, reflect on this: the Board awarded Musk stock options based on achieving a certain gross margin threshold, without ever defining how to calculate gross margin and without ever once questioning the highly dubious ways in which Tesla's management inflates the gross margin.

A Final Note

