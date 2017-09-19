Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Nabriva's Further Potential, Allergan's IP Gimmick, Supernus's Positive Data

Avisol Capital Partners, managed by Drs Udaya Maiya and Ashok Dutta, is writing a daily scoop of all sorts of news, catalysts, ratings, and other actionable details for its watch list stocks (and the rest of the healthcare universe). The watch list is available to Total Pharma Tracker subscribers. Some sections, like the catalyst data, abstract selections, AdComm coverages, Buy/Sell summaries etc are also available to subscribers only. This is an abridged version; for the entire Pharma Scoop, please subscribe to our Marketplace service.





Our daily analysis of a stock with a major event/upside: Nabriva’s further upside



Nabriva (NBRV) stock doubled on 200x normal volume (Vol / Avg. 17.49M/74,701.00) on the back of positive results from one of two pivotal phase trials evaluating intravenous to oral lefamulin in patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). The stock went up from near $7 to near $14 yesterday as reports came out that the study met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority to moxifloxacin with similar safety profiles. Why was non-inferiority such a big deal? Because lefamulin is a new class of antibiotics called pleuromutilin and with older groups of antibiotics giving way to resistant bacteria, there’s a lot of interest in newer forms of antibiotics. Actually, it isn’t a new class as such, but one that didn’t have oral/IV formulation but only topical formulation until lefamulin. Some of lefamulin’s targets -for example, Mycoplasma genitalium that causes sexually transmitted infections- are impervous to both macrolides and fluoroquinolones (like moxifloxacin). NBRV’s product candidate has shown efficacy against such strains of bacteria. That is the reason for the high interest despite the fact that the antibiotics market is a low margin market.

The question for late-comers now is, is there any further upside to the stock? If you look at the chart, the stock was trading at below $7 Friday AH, and over the weekend the news came out and the stock shot up to $14.10 as investors came in to make a quick buck premarket Monday. As volume increased, the stock slowly settled back to the $9.4 zone Monday AH, where it is right now The question is: is there further upside?

Well, NBRV just did an expected $80mn secondary offering. “Price, volume and terms have not been disclosed.” Assume that the price will be more near $9-$10 than $14 (underwriters need to make some profit), the stock should stabilize at current prices or go down a little. However, that is still 40% up from where it was Friday.

However, the results that came out were just from one of two pivotal phase 3 trials. The first trial - the one that yielded results - is for both oral and IV formulations in severe risk CABP patients, while the second is for moderate risk patients but is oral only. I don’t have data whether oral bioavailability has been compared to IV, but usually, the IV form is the more bioavailable. Therefore, the oral form is being used for less severe CABP but since oral is more user-friendly, so to say, this trial has equal importance, if not greater, for the company.

This trial will have results by, say, end-February 2018. Regulatory filings will come after that. So, if the secondary hits this stock sideways and makes it go down - or even at prices around $9 - this stock has a lot of chance of going back up to where it was, and beyond, by Q1 2018, giving investors, latecomers and early birds alike, a second chance at making money. The second phase 3, which has the same endpoint, looks likely to succeed because although the formulation is oral and therefore less potent, the disease is less severe and therefore requires less potency. Or so my common sense says.



Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Allergan

An excellently-written, thought-provoking, if not very actionable in the immediate term, article came out as Editor’s Pick yesterday. The article discusses and defends Allergan’s (AGN) creative legal approach to protecting its IP for its RESTASIS drug by transferring all its patents to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

Allergan Protects Shareholders With Sovereign Immunity Deal, by Financial Freedom Institute

In order to protect its set of RESTASIS patents from an IPR challenge, Allergan took this unusual - if not totally unprecedented - step of transferring all its RESTASIS patents to the Indian tribe, and then relicensing them back, for a total cost of a little less than $30mn. An IPR challenge, or an inter partes review, is a review of a held patent by the Patent Trial and Law Board, or PTAB, on the basis of a patentability challenge to one or more claims, only on the basis of very specific prior art. It has been said that unlike the Hatch-Waxmann Act, where patents come under judicial review by Federal courts, the IPR process takes patent claims in their broadest possible meaning, thus making a prior art challenge easy to withhold. As the author says, while 40% of patents are invalidated by Hatch-Waxmann, 70% of patents are invalidated by IPR. Clearly, IPR is a major bone of contention for the innovation industry, be it pharma or tech.

The entire IPR legislation will come under review by the Supreme Court later this year. Allergan gives itself some breathing space while that happens because, with this innovative approach, they have created an extra moat for their IP. While this will do the rounds of the courts, the drug itself will continue making money for AGN.

How is that in terms of monetary gain for the company? Well, RESTASIS made about $400mn in Q4 2016, and $334mn in Q2 2017. Growth rate, despite competition from Shire, can be pegged at a decent 10% for at least the next 4-5 years. Patent expiry is 2032 (2024 for some). Now, I personally do not think Allergan’s license transfer using sovereign immunity will hold in court if the IPR challenge itself does not hold. While one is not legally related to another, the spirit of AGN’s action is a public protest against IPR, while the spirit of the law of sovereign immunity that it uses can only survive if IPR does not. That is my very un-lawyerly opinion here.

Now, assuming IPR does not survive, and the AGN action goes through the court, I would give RESTASIS no more than 3 years, assuming the drug itself does not survive IPR. However, those are extra three years needed to challenge and debunk the AGN patent transfer. In those years, at a cost of $30mn paid to the Indian tribe, and perhaps another $20mn in litigation costs, the company makes an additional 3-4 billion dollar (taking the 2016 revenue figure) it could not have made if it had not done this patent transfer. So, value of the little legal creativity - $3 billion - at least.

If I am wrong and the patent transfer is upheld as valid, then the upside is much more. AGN now gets 15 more years instead of just 3, and the value of the drug increases by $20bn at the least, ignoring other market factors like new competition etc.

Finally, the action creates a huge, multibillion-dollar saving precedent for the pharma industry. If either IPR is debunked or the patent transfer is upheld by PTAB - as the company shows there’s been precedent (“This included a thorough review of recent case law such as Covidien LP v. University of Florida Research Foundation Inc. and Neochord, Inc. v. University of Maryland, in which the PTAB dismissed IPR proceedings against the universities based upon their claims of sovereign immunity.”) - expect the sector to go strongly green on that news, especially stocks that are facing patent challenges via IPR.

Some lawyers have asked whether the patent assignment from Allergan to the tribe is valid. That is to say, if Allergan did anything to protect its “right” to the patents (read that link to understand what I am saying), then the assignment may become invalid - and the lawyer claims that AGN has to so protect itself. However, this is like a kidnap-ransom situation. If you pay the ransom and the kidnapper does not send back your party unharmed, then the kidnapper will lose “business” in future because nobody will pay them ransoms again. So also, if the tribe reneges on the intent of the patent transfer and sells the patent to the highest bidder, then no other company will do this sort of deal with them - they know that, and so, the deal is protected despite AGN taking a hands off approach and thus protecting sovereign immunity.

Counterarguments are legion; for example, here’s one legal and ethical argument set from Ars Technica:

“Josh Landau of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, a longtime patent reform advocate, said in a blog post yesterday that he's not sure the strategy will work. A Supreme Court case from last term called Lewis v. Clarke found that tribal commercial activity wasn't necessarily immune.

But more important than whether or not it will work, Landau argues that it shouldn't work. Hiding the patents with "sovereign" entities will simply allow people who own shaky patents to assert them more easily, without fear of IPRs. The rule shouldn't be that "the validity of your patents is subject to review, unless you pay off some Indian tribe," he writes.”

I think the legal argument protects the ethical one here. That is to say, if tribal immunity is challengeable in court and in specific instances cancelable, then the “shouldn’t work” issue - to the broad principles of which I too agree - gets protection from the US Courts, just not via the PTAB process. As Allergan has said repeatedly, it has no problem with the court system’s review, just with IPR.



Analyst Ratings

Analyst Action Company Ticker Rating Target Impact HC Wainwright Reiterates Abeona Therapeutics ABEO Buy $20.00 High Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS Buy $50.00 Low J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO Buy $76.00 Low Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Buy $102.00 Low HC Wainwright Reiterates Alliqua BioMedical ALQA Buy $1.50 Low William Blair Upgrades Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR Market Perform -> Outperform

High HC Wainwright Reiterates Concert Pharmaceuticals CNCE Buy $20.00 Low Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK Buy $21.00 Low Robert W. Baird Upgrades Diplomat Pharmacy DPLO Positive $20.00 -> $24.00 Medium HC Wainwright Reiterates Evoke Pharma EVOK Buy $9.00 Low Wedbush Reiterates Global Blood Therapeutics GBT Ourperform $73.00 Low Bank of America Corporation Initiates GenMark Diagnostics GNMK Buy -> Buy $13.00 High KeyCorp Reiterates Integer Holdings ITGR Overweight $51.00 -> $62.00 High J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC JAZZ Buy $190.00 Low Robert W. Baird Reiterates Jounce Therapeutics JNCE Outperform $30.00 Low Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates MediWound MDWD Buy $10.00 Low Oppenheimer Holdings Initiates Mirati Therapeutics MRTX Outperform $18.00 High Wedbush Reiterates Nabriva Therapeutics AG NBRV Outperform $13.00 -> $21.00 Low SunTrust Banks Raises Target Nabriva Therapeutics AG NBRV Buy $20.00 -> $24.00 High Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Nabriva Therapeutics AG NBRV Overweight $16.00 High Leerink Swann Reiterates Nabriva Therapeutics AG NBRV Outperform $20.00 -> $22.00 Low Cowen and Company Reiterates NuVasive NUVA Outperform $83.00 Low Jefferies Group LLC Set Price Target Pfizer PFE Neutral $37.00 Low HC Wainwright Reiterates Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE Buy $20.00 High Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Target Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA Underperform $21.00 -> $15.00 High HC Wainwright Reiterates Valeant Pharmaceuticals International VRX Hold $17.00 Low

Insider Sales (not options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded ATRA Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. EVP, R, D, Chief Scientific Of -$91,800 CDXS Codexis Inc 10% -$6,121,500 CLVS Clovis Oncology, Inc. See Remarks -$208,500 GLYC Glycomimetics Inc SVP Clinical Development, CMO -$26,000 IMGN Immunogen Inc VP, Chief Medical Officer -$10,500 KALV Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 10% -$1,273,956 KPTI Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. SVP, OPS, BUS DEV, GC, SEC -$22,000 LLY Lilly Eli & Co 10% -$15,679,772 MRTX Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. SVP, Chief Science Officer -$9,240 NVRO Nevro Corp Dir -$1,485,206 TRTC Terra Tech Corp. CFO -$66,260 TRTC Terra Tech Corp. CEO -$406,735

Insider Purchases (not options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded AGN Allergan Plc COB, Pres, CEO +$20,626 CASI Casi Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dir +$419,178 EPZM Epizyme, Inc. Dir +$3,050,000 IRIX Iridex Corp COB, CEO +$16,956 LXRX Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Pres, CEO +$376,337 LXRX Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dir +$12,500 NBRV Nabriva Therapeutics Plc 10% +$497,889 OPK Opko Health, Inc. SVP, CFO +$9,045 OPK Opko Health, Inc. CEO, COB, 10% +$480,411

Stocks in the news: Analysis

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) came out with good interim data from a phase 3 study of SPN-810 for the treatment of impulsive aggression (IA) in children 6 - 12 years old. There were two doses, 36mg and 18mg. However, interim analysis concluded that the 36mg dose will continue as planned, with enrolment going through mid-2018. This means there’s enough evidence to continue the trial. While that doesn’t really mean anything very strongly about the end results, it is indicative of positive news from the final data.

AbbVie (ABBV) reported positive trial data from its phase 3 study of venetoclax in combination with Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rituxan in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and showed the venetoclax combo extended progression-free survival compared to bendamustine + Rituxan. I recently covered AbbVie and its pipeline and argued that AbbVie has little to replace Humira with in that pipeline.

Regeneron (REGN) and partner Sanofi (SNY) showed positive effects with dupilumab in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who are inadequately controlled with or are intolerant to cyclosporine A (NYSE:CSA). Control was topical corticosteroids. CSA is not approved in the US. Dupilumab is US-approved and waiting for EU approval.

Medtronic (MDT) announced FDA approval and commercial launch of a next generation spinal cord stimulator called Intellis, which improves upon previous SCS devices. Back problems are one of the top 10 most expensive medical conditions, with an estimated 30 percent of the 300,000 patients annually that undergo lumbosacral spine procedures developing chronic intractable pain.

Earnings and Secondary Calendar

Company Name Date of Secondary Offering Closure Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) September 19 Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) September 19 Avexis (NASDAQ:AVXS) September 19 EnSync (NYSEMKT:ESNC) September 20 Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) September 20 Contiviti (NYSE:COTV) September 22







Company Name Date of Earnings Announcement Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) September 19 IsoRay Inc. (NYSE:ISR) September 21 Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) September 22 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) September 22 Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:OTCQB:RLMD) September 22

Earnings Reports

Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) reported its fourth quarter EPS at $0.23. The company’s net income for the fiscal year stood at $7.2 million while its net revenue was reported at $121.9 million. The company had reported net income of $9.5 million in its previous fiscal year. For the fourth quarter, Natural Alternatives reported 9.8 percent decline in its quarterly net sales to $32.2 million. Its net income for the quarter was reported at 41.5 million, down from $3.4 million for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) announced its second quarter financial results with revenue of $82,000, down 16 percent on year over year basis. The company’s operating losses for the quarter stood at $1.3 million, down from $2.7 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the last year. As of September 17, 2017, Medigus has approximately $5.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

=

