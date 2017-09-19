Powell Industries: A Cyclical Value In A Toppy Market

Finding cyclical value stocks while the market is at all-time highs is no easy task, but it is possible. This week I discovered and bought a high-conviction cyclical value stock, Powell Industries (POWL). It follows on the heels of three deep cyclical value stocks I wrote about in 2016 that returned 100% each in 18 months or less: Twin Disc (TWIN), FMC Corp (FMC), and Amtech Systems (ASYS). Unlike those winners, which were all deep cyclical values, Powell is a little different in that I consider it a "shallow" cyclical value stock. The key difference between the two types of cyclicals is that the deep value cyclicals historically have had much more volatility than the shallow cyclicals have. In fact, the beta for Powell is only .81 according to Finviz.com, which is quite low for a cyclical.

For a value investment, volatility is a usually a good thing because it allows for more value to be unlocked by the investor (as referenced in the three stocks noted above). A less volatile stock like Powell has less opportunity for a big gain, but I still think there is a high probability of a 50% total return within 5 years (and likely much sooner than that). Let's go through my selection process and take a look at why I think this is so.

Here's a description of what Powell does from their investor relations page:

Powell Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and packages equipment and systems for the distribution and control of electrical energy. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Powell serves large industrial customers such as oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper mills, transportation facilities, and public and private utilities.

What this tells us is that Powell Industries is a classic industrial cyclical that is closely tied to the oil and gas sector. Its business is fairly straight-forward and they have been in business since 1947. This lets me know we aren't dealing with a new company or an untested business model and I can move forward with the rest of my analysis.

Price

Some investors tend to check price last, and look first at the company's business and future growth prospects. I tend to work in the reverse direction and check price first. There are two reasons for this. The first is that there are a whole lot more good companies in the market than there are good prices in the market. It's much more efficient to start by looking at something selling at a low price first, then move on to the business. The second reason I start with price is that I want to make sure that Powell is near the bottom of a cycle and not near the top. For shallow cyclical stocks I like to see a price decline of at least 30% from its recent highs before I'm ready to consider an investment.

I use a different measure of fair value than most other investors. I consider fair value to be a price the market was willing to pay in the recent past that was not part of a super-cyclical bubble. So usually I look for companies that have been beaten down quite far from their recent highs. Powell certainly has:

POWL data by YCharts

It is down well over 50% from its highs just 3 1/2 years ago. This is deep enough to be considered a deep cyclical instead of a shallow cyclical, but I have a good reason for not considering it a deep cyclical stock.

The first reason is that when doing historical research I noticed that this is a far deeper cycle than what Powell had experienced previously the past 30 years. So, this sort of decline is atypical for Powell. Most of the time Powell has experienced shallow cycles with regard to price. The reason this cycle has been so deep is that 2014 was actually the peak of what I consider to be a super-cycle in the oil sector. When super-cycles happen, my typical method of using previous recent prices in order to determine fair value has to be adjusted.

When super-cycles happen I have to wait for a bottom, then a bounce, and then for the stock to fall lower again. I base my fair value estimate on that recent bounce. In the case of Powell, that's about $45 per share.

POWL data by YCharts

Now we have a cyclical pattern that is very similar to what Powell has experienced in the past, resulting in a shallower cycle.

POWL data by YCharts

If Powell follows a similar pattern as it has in past cycles, then we should expect it to go from $29 per share up to the mid-40s per share for about a 50% return.

Can Powell past my impairment tests?

We have already checked two of the tests with regard to having a low enough price and adjusting for the super-cycle it recently experienced. The next test is to see if the company's business model is being exposed to something for the first time that it hasn't experienced in the past; something that may jeopardize the stock's recovery

My basic answer to this test is "no". Powell has essentially been running a similar business for a very long time, and it doesn't appear to have changed much at all. One potential concern is that management is keeping its eyes open for acquisitions in order to help with growth going forward. If they misstep in that regard, it could delay or damage my thesis, but they don't seem to be in an incredible hurry to do something, and they don't seem to be under a ton of pressure to do so. An announcement of a deal at some point in the future may be enough for me exit the stock, though, so it's something I'll keep an eye on.

The next question I like to ask is whether there is a clear and imminent threat to their business model. Again, the basic answer is "no, I don't see one". That being said, there might be a threat to some of their customers which could trickle down to them. In particular, the decline in offshore drilling seems to be putting pressure on their business. That decline may be longer term than in the past. If there is one area of weakness for Powell it's probably in their exposure to offshore drillers. Ultimately, though, I view this more as a challenge than a serious threat. The oil sector has its challenges, for sure, but since Powell deals with the distribution and control of electrical energy, on the surface it looks like they could transition well to the new electric vehicle world that some investors and policy makers are touting and pushing for. I don't exactly know what that transition would look like for Powell, but it might be enough to off-set some of the offshore drilling portion of their revenue down the road. At any rate, it's not clear their business is in danger of becoming totally obsolete any time soon.

Now let's look at debt. Debt is one of the biggest inhibitors of recovery for businesses trying to bounce back after a down-cycle, and this is where Powell really shines:

POWL Financial Debt to Equity (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Powell basically has no debt, which is much less than in previous cycles. This is a major plus in terms of Powell's ability to rebound in a timely manner, and it gives Powell lots of wiggle room if conditions remain tough for an extended period of time.

Next I like to look at management to see if they are corrupt or incompetent. If management isn't honest and isn't at least somewhat competent and shareholder-friendly, then that can be a deal breaker for me. It still amazes me how utterly horrible corporate management can be sometimes. I really like the managers at Powell, though. They know they are in a down-cycle and they have neither over-reacted to it, nor have they pretended times aren't tough for them right now. I love that kind of management. Here's an example of what I'm talking about from the last conference call:

John Franzreb Got it. And Brett, you mentioned in your prepared remarks, that the current margin profile is more selective of the weakness you saw six to nine months ago. At what point do you hit the low point in the gross margin profile, are we there yet or is there still more pain to bear in upcoming quarters? Brett Cope John, I don't think we are all the way there yet. I do think, at the inquiry level, incoming customer margin, we continue to see competitive marketplace. I don't it has gotten any worse than the last quarter, which was not any worse than the quarter before that. So that said, there are still projects that are very brutal. Some of it is mix, some of it is just the situation with the customer. So I don't really see an improving environment, and I don't think we are completely through the pain yet.

Source: SA Transcripts Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

Getting a feeling for management can be difficult, but these types of straight-forward answers that admit exactly the situation the company is in right now is what I love to see from management. There's no promise of a bright cheery future within the next couple of quarters even if things have stabilized. And generally, I don't see any glaring mistakes that management has made to put the company in this position. The macro environment is just difficult. Plain and simple.

Investing Strategy

There is a lot to like about Powell Industries. It reminds me a lot of my Twin Disc investment last year. Twin Disc also supplies products to the oil industry (clutches instead of electrical equipment, though). It too had recently come down from a super-cyclical high, and had good management and virtually no debt. It quickly returned 100% in only a few months. My only mistake was not placing a bigger bet on the company. While I only expect a 50% return from Powell, it is very similar to Twin Disc in that they are both beaten-down small-caps that nobody pays any attention to. (There have only been three articles written about Powell Industries ever on Seeking Alpha as far as I can tell.)

My strategy involves creating two entry points for the stock and assigning either a 1%, 2%, 3%, or 4% portfolio weighting for the initial investment and an equal potential second investment at a lower price. The reason for the two entry points is an acknowledgement on my part that establishing these cyclical prices is far from an exact science. It also helps psychologically to have some dry powder if the stock falls significantly after that initial investment. The varied portfolio weightings are a way to quantify the range and confidence for how well the company performs on my impairment tests. Sometimes companies pass, but just barely, and they get a lower weighting. Other times everything looks great except the macro and those stocks get a higher weighting.

Powell is getting a 3% weighting from me. It has essentially zero debt, management I like, and no big imminent threat to their core business. These factors combine to make this a high confidence bet. The only issue that kept it from a 4% weighting is that I'm not sure if off-shore drilling will recover in a timely manner and how much that might permanently impair their business. I'm also not sure if this oil cycle will be much longer than we expect, like in the 1980s, which may stretch recovery beyond 5 years (though Powell's 3.6% dividend yield will help off-set a slow recovery to some degree).

With a fairly shallow cycle compared to most of the deep cyclical stocks I've been writing about lately, calculating a second entry point has been tricky with Powell. In the end, I've decided to go with $24 per share. If Powell goes that low, it will have reached a decade low stock price, and I'll make my second purchase of another 3%. It's difficult for me to envision it falling much below that mark. I plan to sell in the mid-$40s or as soon as I achieve a 50% total return on my investment.

If you would like to learn more about the reasoning behind my cyclical value strategy, please read my recent article on Signet Jewelers (SIG), where I attempt to explain some of the thinking behind the strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POWL, SIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.