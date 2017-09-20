Takeda Offers Restructuring And Portfolio Upside

Takeda has multiple new drugs already on the market with peak sales potential of over $1 billion (and potentially over $3 billion in a couple of cases).

Takeda's pipeline is weak, although there are ongoing late-stage studies that can drive expanded labels and meaningful sales growth for drugs already on the market.

Takeda has shown it's serious about restructuring and prioritizing profits over size, as it has repositioned itself toward markets that will support better pricing and margins long term.

Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) (4502.T) is no longer the sleeper pick it once was, as the local shares of Japan's largest drug company have risen more than 25% year to date and close to 35% over the past year (the ADRs have done well too, just not as well as the local shares). Even so, patient investors should be looking at the potential of high single-digit appreciation from here as the company continues to realize the benefits of its restructuring initiatives and reports on key clinical studies

Repositioned For Better Margins

While Takeda once operated as many large pharmas used to, with a wide swath of addressed markets, management has elected to streamline the company's focus and pivot away from general practice fields like high blood pressure and diabetes and toward more specialized fields like oncology and severe GI disorders.

There are multiple benefits to this approach. First, specialty drugs tend to get better pricing from regulators in Europe and Japan (which is over half of the company's sales base), and even in the U.S. there is generally more acceptance from insurers for higher price tags on specialty meds. Specialty fields also usually require meaningfully less sales infrastructure – there are somewhere north of 200,000 physicians in the U.S. who specialize in primary care versus about 15,000 who specialize in oncology and a similar number who specialize in gastroenterology, meaning that it takes quite a bit fewer sales reps to detail those specialties than primary care.

I believe this shift will also benefit the company by keeping it relatively clear(er) of serious generic pressure. A new drug in diabetes, high blood pressure, depression, or cholesterol has a higher burden of proof with respect to efficacy and safety if it is going to get prescribed and reimbursed in favor of the numerous generic options in those fields – it's a challenge, frankly, for one of Takeda's promising new drugs (Trintellix, which it licensed from Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY) for the U.S. and Japan), but much less of an issue in areas like oncology.

Takeda has also repositioned itself in terms of its R&D approach. The company has consolidated its operations in both Japan and the U.S. and signed a far-ranging deal with CRO PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) to handle much of its clinical trial work. In addition to narrowing its focus to areas like oncology, severe GI, CNS, and vaccines (and de-prioritizing areas like blood pressure and diabetes), Takeda is changing its R&D strategy to take a more precise, focused approach to new drug development – a change that will arguably make it harder to find novel diamonds in the rough, but that should increase overall R&D efficiency (with less money spent on less-promising candidates).

Multiple Drivers On The Market

Although Takeda's late-stage pipeline isn't great (more on that later), the company has a suite of relatively new drugs that hold a lot of potential to drive sales growth in the coming years.

Takeda's biggest potential contributor is likely to be Ninlaro, an oral proteasome inhibitor for multiple myeloma. Already approved in second-line treatment, Takeda has studies underway and due to report in 2018 that will clarify the drug's potential in first-line and maintenance use. Competition from the likes of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and others is certainly going to be a factor, but peak sales of over $3 billion seem possible and sales have been growing strongly in recent quarters.

Entyvio is probably the second highest-potential drug that Takeda has, as this antibody has gotten off to a very strong start in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The drug is already annualizing at a $1B in the U.S., and I believe the global peak could approach $3 billion, particularly if head-to-head studies comparing the drug to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Humira go well.

Beyond these two drugs, Takecab (a drug marketed in Japan for acid reflux and ulcers), Trintellix, Adcetris, and Alunbrig could all become $1 billion drugs in their own right. I'm not as bullish on Trintellix, as I believe the lack of a cognitive benefit label will hurt efforts to differentiate the drug from generics, but it is still very early in that drug's life. The data on Adcetris have been somewhat mixed, but there are still read-outs that could improve its label and usage.

Alunbrig is probably a more controversial case. Management believes this drug will emerge as the best-in-class ALK inhibitor, and it did show a two-month duration of response benefit compared to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Alecensa in second-line treatment (for non-small cell lung cancer), but a lot is riding on the company's Phase III ATLA study for first-line use. While great data could support $2 billion or more in peak sales, I think $1 billion is a pretty bullish assumption already based upon what we know.

The Pipeline Needs Work

Takeda isn't the only Japanese drug company that has had challenges with its pipeline (Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) and Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKY), among others, have had their issues driving internal innovation too), and the end result is that Takeda's late-stage pipeline of novel compounds isn't great. There are studies underway that could meaningfully expand the sales potential of Entyvio, Iclusig, Ninlaro, and Alunbrig and I don't believe those opportunities are trivial.

Beyond that, though, it gets sparse. The company has a dengue vaccine and some in-licensed compounds (like relugolix) in Phase III, but none of these look like real drivers. The Phase II pipeline isn't much better, with a drug in trials for high-risk MDS, a TORC inhibitor for breast, endometrial, and renal cancer, an in-licensed drug for diabetic retinopathy and a drug for RA where it has partnered with Amgen. The company's Phase II norovirus vaccine (TAK-214) is more interesting, though, and that's a Phase II asset worth watching.

So, I don't expect a lot from the clinic in the near term, and that's a good news/bad news situation. The company's R&D spending will likely be easier to control without large late-stage studies and there's less risk of bad news from the clinic, but there's not much to recharge the mid-term sales outlook. It helps that the company has those multiple newly-launched drugs to drive sales growth, as well as that it isn't facing a lot of generic risk – the company looks as though it may be able to extend its Velcade patent coverage until 2022, but the company is still awaiting final word on a Citizen's Petition to the FDA calling for safety and efficacy data on potential generics that would use a different bulking agent.

Recharging the pipeline isn't going to be a fast process, and especially as management wants to be more choosy with the compounds it takes into human studies. More in-licensing seems likely, and I wouldn't rule out future acquisitions either. Takeda bought ARIAD for over $5 billion in January of this year, and Takeda isn't shy about expensive M&A (having paid $14 billion for Nycomed and close to $9 billion for Millennium). Takeda needs Alunbrig to reach $1 billion in revenue for the ARIAD deal to really work out, but with Takeda on tap to see improving cash flows I think more capital allocation toward M&A is certainly in the cards.

The Opportunity

As a large pharma company, I'm not looking for robust top-line growth from Takeda, and my base case model has revenue growing around 3% to 4% long term. Margins are already starting to improve and the company should get back to high teens FCF margins in around five years, with further expansion beyond that. That will support strong FCF growth in the low-to-mid teens. The biggest risks to my model would be greater competition for Entyvio, faster generic competition for Velcade, and weaker long-term performance for Ninlaro, while there could be some upside in my numbers for Adcetris, Alunbrig, and Iclusig.

The Bottom Line

Takeda seems priced for high single-digit returns, including a dividend yield close to 3%. That's relatively attractive, particularly considering that there aren't a lot of “Buy” ratings on the stock (about one-quarter of the analysts covering the stock versus three-quarters for Shionogi and around half for Chugai). I believe there is still clinic-driven upside, as well as opportunities for Takeda to continue to outperform on margins.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY, LUN.CO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.