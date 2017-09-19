Potash On The Move

China seems to be willing to buy Potash Corp.'s stake in SQM. Expect more upside if the deal goes through.

Potash Corp. (POT) shares have recently been making a major move, which is uncharacteristic for the stock, which typically makes measured, calm movements in either direction. Other fertilizer stocks have not missed the rally – Agrium (AGU), which is in process of merging with Potash, CF Industries (CF), and Mosaic (MOS) have all experienced significant upside in recent days. I’ve been bullish on Potash Corp. for quite some time and every major move is a time to reevaluate the thesis.

My theory here is that, apart from solid fundamentals and the upcoming merger with Agrium, a move in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) is playing the main role. On September 7, Potash Corp. updated investors: “The companies [Potash Corp. and Agrium] have also been informed that the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) in China and, independently, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) intend to condition their respective approvals of the proposed transaction on the divestment of certain of Potash Corp.’s offshore minority ownership interests”. As per mining.com, this “offshore minority ownership interest” is SQM, which has attracted much interest from China.

SQM is the world’s largest lithium producer, which has recently seen tremendous upside as the electric vehicle buzz gets stronger month after month.

As you can see on the chart above, SQM fluctuated around $35/share for the most part of the year but then was able to make a decisive breakout in July and was in a rally mode ever since. As a result of this rally, Potash Corp.’s share in SQM gained $1.9 billion. If we take $16.50 as a level where Potash Corp. shares stabilized after the decline from the highs of the early 2017, we’ll see that Potash Corp. gained $2.3 billion in capitalization in recent rally. This move mostly correlates with the move in SQM. As for the other fertilizer stocks, I believe their upside is mostly a sympathy play.

In my opinion, the current rally will soon find some significant resistance as those who bought Potash Corp. shares in the $16.00 - $16.50 range for speculative reasons will be locking at least part of their profits. In case Potash Corp. will really be able to sell its stake in SQM, I expect more upside as such sales typically come with a premium to market price. Also, exiting from a position after a major rally often gets you a magnificent price that may not be seen for years to come. The electric vehicle movement has yet to live up to expectations, so I would not see Potash Corp.’s sale as a forced poor decision.

Potash Corp. expects to conclude the merger with Agrium by the end of this year. With this in mind, I expect to hear more news about the sale of Potash Corp.’s stake in SQM fairly soon. For shorter-term traders in the stock, it’s high time to sit with a finger on the button as Potash Corp. stock may correct after a major rally. For longer-term investors nothing has changed – the positive fundamental story remains intact and even got better with the recent rally in SQM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.