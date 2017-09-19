Adobe First Look: Another Beat, What's New?

Adobe (ADBE) does it again. The San Jose-based company delivered another all-around beat coupled with better-than-expected guidance this Tuesday, and reinforced my belief that the stock is a potential GARP (growth at reasonable price) play worth closer inspection.

Source: Adobe Blogs

Adobe by the numbers

Revenues of $1.84 billion, higher than consensus by a small margin of $20 million, were driven by a strong subscription-based business that was up +34% vs. last quarter's 37%. As I had stated previously, the success of Adobe's quarter would be reliant on this high-growth segment, particularly on the digital media side, staying healthy. The company certainly did not disappoint.

I was a bit surprised to see gross margins contract by 43 bps, after having expanded about 100 bps last quarter over a fiscal 2Q16 that had already seen nearly 200 bps of YOY improvement. I expect scale to be a positive driver of increased profitability, but will be curious to learn more about what may be behind this quarter's dip -- which, for now, I do not find concerning or indicative of long-term margin deterioration.

The magic, however, happened below the gross profit line. Accounting for all the EPS upside to my estimates (see table below), opex as a percentage of revenues came in light, at 47.7% vs. my aggressive expectations of 50.9% and last year's 52.6%. Adobe is an example of a high-growth company that, unlike many other names in the tech sector, can manage operating costs conservatively for the sake of bottom-line results while still focusing on revenue expansion.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

The market is less impressed than me

Despite the solid beat and a fiscal 4Q17 guidance that met revenue and topped EPS expectations, ADBE is trading down -3% after hours. I might end up filing this name under my "heads you win, tails I lose" bucket of stocks that failed to gain market appreciation after a robust quarter. This would be a somewhat understandable reaction, considering ADBE had been up nearly +60% on a 52-week basis prior to the print and investors might be cashing in some of their chips.

If shares in fact face weakness during the trading session tomorrow, I will see the dip as a buying opportunity as earnings expectations will likely improve a bit. Under this scenario, I would not mind adding some shares to my portfolio at sub-$150 levels.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADBE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.