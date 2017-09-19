Tracking Gold With iShares Gold Trust

As gold turns down again from it's falling 2011 trendline, investors will be wondering about fundamentals which support a reversal, and when sentiment is likely to react more bullishly. The gold ETF, iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU), reacts well to the down side, has high daily volume (more so than GLD), and an attractive service ratio of 0.25%. Although not exact, it tracks the precious metal performance generally well, with little difference in the general trend.

Source: Stockcharts.com

There are a number of influences, both from other commodities, the U.S. dollar and also how gold is denominated when traded in foreign currencies.

Fundamental Influences

The dollar has been weakening over recent months, but has just reversed up from the higher green horizontal support level identified below on the long term chart. It needs to break through the two red red horizontal selling resistance levels, or be in danger of collapsing into a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern.

There is buying support on the diagonal rising green trendline, which could also cross a lower horizontal support level, although the 2009 support trendline is lower still. It's worth noting that the current trading level is about mid way between the 2001 dollar highs, and 2009 dollar low. Sideways trading or even a step lower at this point, would reflect similar trending through a larger part of the 1990's. The dollar traded generally sideways for about a year while it was forming what could be the left shoulder, so a similar situation could develop again now, for the right.

Alternatively, a bullish dollar scenario, could create another new high, (that would likely fall short of the 2001 top). That would still be feasible even if trading fell to the 2011, diagonal green trendline first.

The USD COT Chart

Precious Metals

Like WTIC oil, platinum found a low in 2016 which tested and confirmed the low of 2019. With mines reducing output, and demand increasing, platinum is rising on a bullish wave count and on a rising trendline, having confirmed a recent test of the 2016 low, and breaking outside of that downtrend. The wave so far resembles the break out wave of 2000, platinum appears set to break the 2008 long term diagonal downtrend.

Platinum COT Chart

Silver led the bullish advance into the 2011 high. It reversed bullishly in 2016 following the rising trendline of 2003, but has failed to break out of the falling trendline created from the 2016 high. The pattern carries the potential right shoulder of a head and shoulders top, with the right shoulder still developing. It could break the rising trendline, falling to a horizontal buying support level. Horizontal buying support in a head and shoulders pattern is on the neckline. On this chart the neckline, which supported the left shoulder, is also at the crucial 2009 low (which platinum and oil reversed from in 2016). A shallow rising trendline taken from the 1990s lows would also intersect that same level, although as time goes on the potential for testing both declines.

Silver COT Chart

In 2008, gold fell to a buying support low which back tested the highs of 2006. In 2016, gold fell to a low which tested a 2010 low. Although investment in the junior miners suffered enormously, a major sell off of the gold mining majors was much more conservative. Real lows are formed in desperation. A situation when banks issue a forecast where they think gold is going, gold newsletter writers plot a bullish reversal based on other commodities, both groups finding the price low at just the right time, just doesn't seem right for a new bull market.

However, gold is currently in a counter trend rally, and counter trends can develop five bullish waves. This may not look like a continual rise though. A counter trend bullish wave B (from the 2016 low) with a long term bearish C wave, (still to come), could develop into a head and shoulders top, a triple top, or a bearish dome pattern. A bearish break down would occur with a loss of the green rising trendline, to a lower, horizontal support level.

COT Positions

COT chart positions indicate that large specs have been bullishly supporting gold, as commercials go increasingly short. Commercial positions are about as bearish as the high in 2012, while managed money/hedge funds are almost as bullish as the 2016 high.

Gold COT Chart

On the weekly short term COT chart, gold is falling but has yet to fail the rising trend from Jan 2016. What is noticeable from contract positions is the weakness coming from swap dealers, as managed money positions are on noticeable highs, and producers on lows.

Source: Barchart.com

Bonds - The Yield Curve Cross

The yield curve used to be a reliable predictor of potential recession, but fell out of favor a number of years ago, because of continual monetary easing, (there was no sign at all of any upward movement). However, with an intention to normalize a rates a little more, (rates are still extremely low compared to historical norms); the yield curve has begun to perk up a bit, but has found selling resistance (horizontal pink), as the dollar has found a technical low. The timeline for potential risk, however (at the top of the blue dotted channel), based on the rise so far, seems to be well into 2018.

Source: Astrocycle.net

Gold in Pounds Sterling

Hints that the Bank of England could start increasing interest rates, have sent thousands of home buyers back into the British mortgage market, hoping to fix their mortgages to lower longer-term rates. Speculators have weakened sterling compared to the euro. This has a negative impact on the British retail sector, at a time when British exporters are probably reluctant to invest further in Europe while Brexit negotiations have really only just started. With expectations of further normalization, the price of gold in pounds sterling suffered a rapid sell-off.

Gold in pounds has completed an obvious five Elliot Waves since the 2016 high and is in the middle of a correction. It hasn't as yet lost the rising trendline, but trading is currently at that level (as trending in U.S. dollar gold and silver has just turned bearish again). Gold in pounds appears to have completed a bullish reversal, which having tested the 2016 high (and bearing in mind the bullish position of the U.S. dollar chart and bearish silver) seems likely to complete in five bearish waves down, with wave two just finishing.

Source: XE.com

Stock Charts

The stock chart for IAU below shows a couple of possible outcomes. IAU seems to need a bounce to find support on the 50-day moving average. If it continues down, bouncing on an over sold RSI, and initially below the 50-day moving average, then there's a potential pattern developing that could find lower lows, and the S2 level, which is below the 200-day moving average. The black ADX over the MACD is turning down from a relatively high position, and the TRIX is also high, which suggest the possibility of a more protracted correction.

Looking Forward

The developing correction in bonds, the USD trading on a long-term support level, coupled with expected weakness in pound gold, suggests that gold has not yet reached a fundamentally supportive position. Still, gold and the IAU are currently trading in short-term bullish patterns. So although investors should take precautions against further downside (and near-term weakness is developing), we should also allow for further bullish momentum, if that should arise, as gold could still be completing an Elliot wave B, in a very long-term ABC correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.