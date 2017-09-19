An Egregious Miscalculation

Which probably would have been more than fine had the experiment not continued for years after his departure.

As you look ahead to the Fed, here's something to consider about the uneven distribution of benefits from accommodative policies.

I wanted to pen a quick note on Tuesday about what may, in retrospect, turn out to be the most egregious miscalculation central banks made in the post-crisis era.

This is particularly relevant given that the Fed is set to officially announce balance sheet normalization on Wednesday.

Obviously, policymakers set out to manufacture a rally in risk assets. Here's Ben Bernanke in 2010 from an Op-Ed in the Washington Post:

This approach eased financial conditions in the past and, so far, looks to be effective again. Stock prices rose and long-term interest rates fell when investors began to anticipate the most recent action. Easier financial conditions will promote economic growth. For example, lower mortgage rates will make housing more affordable and allow more homeowners to refinance. Lower corporate bond rates will encourage investment. And higher stock prices will boost consumer wealth and help increase confidence, which can also spur spending. Increased spending will lead to higher incomes and profits that, in a virtuous circle, will further support economic expansion.

Again, that was Ben Bernanke explaining, in the clearest terms possible and using the megaphone provided by one of the most recognizable media outlets on the planet, that he intended to drive corporate bond yields (LQD) lower and drive stock prices (SPY) higher. So you know, if you're one of those people who wants to pretend like that's not what's been behind the rally, it becomes a question of "how much evidence do you need?" You've got the architect of the plan telling you what he's going to do, then subsequently you got trillions in asset purchases, and then ultimately, here we are watching exactly what he said was going to happen (lower corporate bond yields and higher stock prices) play out in front of us. It's not immediately clear to me why anyone would suggest that's a coincidence.

But where Bernanke, his successor, and DM central bankers in general got it wrong was assuming the transmission channel from financial assets to the real economy would work as efficiently as the transmission channel from monetary policy to financial assets. In other words, policymakers assumed this part of Bernanke's plan would go seamlessly:

Higher stock prices will boost consumer wealth and help increase confidence, which can also spur spending. Increased spending will lead to higher incomes and profits that, in a virtuous circle, will further support economic expansion.

That sounds good in theory but it didn't quite work out and no chart is better at illustrating that than the following visual that I've used before (this one is updated through the end of last week):

(Goldman)

So what we're left with is a job only half done. Have a look at this table from Goldman that shows the "expensiveness" of financial assets:

(Goldman)

In short: it's all a bubble. Bonds, credit, equities - all of it.

Bear in mind when you think about this that theoretically, it could go on forever. And in the case of Japan, it looks like it just might. The ECB could drop the self-imposed constraints on their asset purchase program. The Fed could decide to buy corporate bonds and ultimately equities. They could, simply put, decide that they're going to persist in this until people get so rich on paper that they start spending and finally fulfill Bernanke's promise.

But the BoJ notwithstanding, policymakers are getting nervous. Here's a quick excerpt from a SocGen note out a couple of days ago:

Central banks are shifting away from their inflation concerns to other preoccupations: skyrocketing asset valuations, an improved growth outlook and reduced policy uncertainty. The markets are pushing back on what is actually quite a clear message from central banks that don’t want to see a repeat of the errors made in the past by the Bernanke’s and Greenspan’s of this (monetary) world: staying behind the curve unnecessarily for too long – we won’t be.

While they'll likely stick to the cautious rhetoric regarding the outlook, they're going to try and normalize even as inflation remains subdued, starting on Wednesday with the assumed announcement of balance sheet runoff by the Fed.

As explicitly stated in the excerpt from SocGen above, markets aren't buying it. Or actually, it's probably more accurate to say that markets are buying everything except the notion that central banks are serious.

The clear and present danger here is that most of this has been for naught in terms of putting the global economy on the path to a robust and sustainable recovery. If that's the case (i.e. if the real economy hasn't benefited in the way Bernanke imagined it would), we'd be better off had ZIRP, NIRP, and QE not been as successful as they were in inflating the value of financial assets.

Because what you have now is a global economy that hasn't seen much in the way of incremental benefits above and beyond being pulled back from the abyss in 2008. That is, central banks rescued both financial assets and the real economy from the precipice, but that's where the equality of benefits stopped.

Since 2009 it's been a one-way ticket to the stratosphere for asset prices and a one-way ticket sideways for the global economy. Stratospheric asset prices are a recipe for a bust and because the real economy hasn't strengthened commensurate with what policymakers would have expected given the trillions they've thrown at it, we're left to wonder how it can possibly absorb the kind of shock that would invariably accompany the bursting of the various bubbles you see boxed in red in the table shown above.

So that's something to keep in mind ahead of the Fed.

