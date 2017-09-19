Equities Continue To Storm Higher As Risks Rise To A Crescendo

Those Teflon stocks keep moving higher. Regardless of what the global economic and political landscapes throw at the equities market, it ignores issues that typically cause selling and moves to the upside, making new record highs. We have become accustomed to new highs in stocks as I have lost count how many times we have reached record levels in the major indices in 2017.

Last Friday, another terrorist attack in London and a missile fired by North Korea over northern Japan were not enough to stop the upside trajectory of stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a new record high, the S&P 500 closed at 2500, and the Nasdaq moved to just under the 6450 level. The strength in the stock market has been nothing short of amazing.

If we take a step back and use our peripheral vision to examine the current state of economic and politics around the world and in the U.S., we cannot help but experience a sobering feeling about the future path of least resistance for stocks. Markets tend to reflect the political and economic realities of the day, but when it comes to the current state of affairs, risks seem to be aplenty and continue to rise to what feels a lot like a crescendo. The biggest risk for investors these days, in my opinion, is complacency.

New highs in the DJIA

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, the Dow Jones Industrial Average did something that it has been doing for most of this year: It climbed to a new record high. Source: Big Charts

It is not only the DJIA, the index that investors tend to watch most closely, that continues to rise to a new and more dizzying height what seems like every day. Other market equity indices have done the same, with the S&P 500 over the 2500 level for the first time and the Nasdaq trading north of 6460. Source: Shiller P/E Ratio

At 30.68, the CAPE ratio is currently at the third highest level in history. Only in the 1920s before the great stock market crash and in the late 1990s during the technology bubble was the price to earnings relationship for stocks higher.

Buying stocks has become innate behavior

When looking at the long-term chart for any of the major stock indices, it is no surprise why so many investors continue to flock to stocks and why the analysts continue to project even more dizzying heights on the upside. The trend tends to be your best friend in markets and the slow and steady climb in the equities markets has attracted capital like the most powerful magnet in history. Buying stocks in the U.S. has become a government-sponsored exercise that has created an innate response by investors to continue to pour their savings into equities.

There are three reasons why the trajectory of stocks continues to be higher. First, tax-favorable accounts like IRAs, SEPs, 401Ks, and others have made tax avoidance a benefit for those saving for education, retirement, and other goals. As a percentage of earnings each month flow into savings accounts, the best returns over past decades have come from stocks. The second reason is just that, the fact that the stock market has offered savers and investors attractive returns because of the trajectory of performance. The money flowing into stocks have created a self-fulfilling prophecy as markets tend to move to the upside when there are more buyers than sellers.

Finally, the low interest rate environment around the world has made stocks the investments of choice. The price trend in the stock market offers savers capital growth while individual companies give back to those investors in the form of dividends. Often, these dividends find themselves reinvested in the stocks which further increases buying and upward pressures on the prices of individual stocks.

Buying stocks has become a rote exercise for many, if not most investors these days. However, while the prices of the major equity indices continue to rise, so do the risks of a major correction. The last downward move in the stock market occurred during the first six weeks of 2016. When selling hit the Chinese domestic stock market in late 2015 and early 2016, Asian contagion caused a tsunami of selling in stocks in the United States and around the world. The S&P 500 dropped by 11.5% during the first month-and-one-half in 2016, but since then they have done nothing short of blasting off to the upside. The price action following that selloff cemented the idea that every dip is a buy in the stock market and the hordes of capital flowing into the market have continued at a staggering pace.

The prices of stocks and other investment vehicles across all asset classes are a reflection of economic and political events around the world. These days, the geopolitical landscape presents lots of risks that could trigger another correction in equities prices that could be more violent than the last selloff at the beginning of 2016.

Risks in Asia

The 2016 correction in stocks was the result of the economic slowdown in China. Today, at least two other significant risks are facing markets from Asia. First, the standoff on the Korean Peninsula where North Korea now has nuclear capability when it comes to weapons of mass destruction creates a threat to their neighbors, South Korean and Japan, as well as the United States and other countries around the world. North Korea and the U.S. have been exchanging rhetoric about destroying each other over recent weeks and at times, stock prices have reacted negatively to the barbs that have been flowing back and forth. North Korea continues to challenge the patience of the United States with missile firings and nuclear tests. The potential for an escalation of the current situation and deterioration in the region that could turn dangerous words into tragic actions could quickly ignite a downward move in the price of stocks in the United States, Asia, and around the world.

The other issue that faces stocks is the threat of changes in U.S. trade policy when it comes to China. President Trump has cited China as a currency manipulator and a trading partner that operates unfairly in world markets. The threats of tariffs, labeling China as a manipulator of the RMB or other economic rhetoric could deal a blow to the prices of equities if the administration decides to turn up the heat on China and other trading partners in Asia in the weeks and months ahead.

While Asia has been ground-zero for worries about a potential for conventional, nuclear, and trade wars the risk has been on the rise in other areas of the world at the same time.

Risks in Europe and the Middle East

In Europe, the wave of immigration over recent years has created an increase in problems for the European Union. Growing population has resulted in a rise in unemployment and need for expensive social services which have weighed on the economies of the members of the EU. In response to the political and economic policies coming from Frankfurt and Brussels, the United Kingdom voted to exit the EU in June 2016. Meanwhile, the threat and reality of terrorist events in Europe continue to present the opportunity to upset the status quo. We have witnessed significant terrorist attacks in France, Germany, Belgium, the U.K., and other European nations over recent years. Most recently, a terrorist attack on the London Underground was a reminder of the threat. In France, authorities recently foiled a significant terrorist plot. In Europe, the ever-present potential for major tragic event continues to be in the peripheral view of equity markets.

When it comes to the Middle East, one of the most turbulent regions in the world, tensions remain high. Iran's expansionary desires have caused Saudi Arabia and its allies to take a hard stance against the theocracy. The ongoing issues surrounding Qatar have become an example of the Saudi's rejection of the small but wealthy nation's cozying up to Iran and supporting terrorist groups in the region. At the same time, Iran continues to threaten the United States and Israel, and North Korea's progress in becoming a nuclear power could be a harbinger for Iran's ascent to that status sooner rather than later.

Additionally, the U.S. relationship with Russia has deteriorated to post-Cold War lows over the Putin government's involvement in Syria as well as other areas of the world such as Ukraine. All the while, U.S. equity prices continue to climb a steep wall of worry with blinders on to issues confronting markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The stock market in the United States is even ignoring factors that could weigh on it in its backyard.

Risks in the United States

The 2016 Presidential election was the most contentious in modern history. While Donald Trump won the Presidency with a majority of the Electoral College, the losing candidate won the popular vote. The contentious nature of the election did not create the current political divisiveness in the country, but it ripped the band-aid off many wounds and differences in opinion that have boiled below the surface for decades.

While the people of the country are divided, so is the leadership. Even though the Republicans swept to victory winning the White House and majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate, the new administration has not been able to notch any legislative victories when it comes to promises made on the campaign trail. Health care reform died in the Senate; tax reform has yet to come before Congress for a vote, infrastructure rebuilding remains a promise of President Trump rather than a reality. Additionally, the security wall along the southern border of the United States remains a talking point of the President without bipartisan or even complete Republican support from legislators. The bottom line is that many of the initiatives that resulted in the optimism that caused stock prices to appreciate remain words rather than action.

At the same time, while part of the country supports the President, a large percentage would be happy to see Congress impeach him. Meanwhile, the approval rating of Congress is at the lowest level in history. The divisive nature of the political environment in the United States remains an issue that could turn the prices of stocks lower in the blink of an eye.

Equities continue to storm higher, and when one looks at a price chart and the trend of stock prices, the prospects continue to look bright and as bullish as ever. However, risk around the world continues to rise and is reaching a crescendo which will inevitably cause the next correction. We have been trained to buy every correction in the stock market because each one has led to a higher high in our lifetime. Time will tell if the next downturn is more of the same or if this time risks make things ugly for a lot longer than investors, traders, and all market participants currently believe possible.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I'm uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.