Mid-Con Puts Its Southern Oklahoma Assets Up For Sale

I believe a sale would be modestly positive for Mid-Con's units at around $1, but would also reduce its ultimate upside potential.

Proceeds could reduce its credit facility debt to around $90 million by the end of the year, which should keep its debt to EBITDA covenant in compliance.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) indicated that it was putting its Southern Oklahoma assets up for sale. Since Mid-Con is generating a decent amount of positive cash flow at current oil prices, this move may be driven by Mid-Con's credit facility lenders as its October borrowing base re-determination gets closer. As well, Mid-Con is facing a potential violation of its credit facility covenant soon, so an asset sale could address that as well.

The Southern Oklahoma Assets

EnergyNet has posted the listing for Mid-Con's Southern Oklahoma assets. These assets include six waterflood units operated by Mid-Con and 6,591 net leasehold acres in Love and Carter Counties. The property description matches up with the totality of Mid-Con's Southern Oklahoma assets as described in Mid-Con's 10-K filing. Mid-Con mentioned in that filing that it had an average working interest of around 66% in 89 producing, 55 injection and 5 water supply wells in this area.

Source: EnergyNet

From the sale information and Mid-Con's 10-K filing, we can estimate that Mid-Con's Southern Oklahoma assets produced around 601 net BOEPD during the last six months, of which around 99.6% is oil. At the end of 2016, these properties contained 2,720 MBOE (74% proved developed) in estimated net proved reserves.

Mid-Con's Southern Oklahoma reserves had a PV-10 of $19 million at the end of 2016 at $42.75 oil, while it had a PV-10 of $30 million at the end of 2015 at $50 oil. The latter number appears to include one more waterflood unit and nine more producing wells than Mid-Con's current assets though. Mid-Con's Southern Oklahoma reserves probably now have a PV-10 of around $25 million at $50 oil.

Asset Valuation And Debt

Mid-Con's Southern Oklahoma assets should sell for at least PV-10 at $50 oil, so it is probably attempting to get at least $25 million in this sale. Mid-Con's Hugoton assets went for $18 million which was around 1.5x PV-10 at $50 oil, although the Hugoton assets contained a larger amount (3,212 MBOE, 78% proved developed) of proved reserves and its PV-10 probably escalates quickly at higher oil prices. The estimated valuation of Mid-Con's Southern Oklahoma assets may be somewhere in the $25 million to the low $30 million range.

A sale of Mid-Con's Southern Oklahoma assets could result in its credit facility borrowings being reduced to around $90 million by the end of the year, so it should be compliant with its debt to EBITDA covenant then. The Southern Oklahoma assets also account for an estimated 14% of Mid-Con's proved developed producing reserve value. In a situation where Mid-Con's borrowing base was going to be reduced to $115 million without an asset sale, it would now likely be reduced to around $100 million with the sale, leaving $10 million in room in this case.

Conclusion

Mid-Con's attempt to sell its Southern Oklahoma properties is probably driven by something related to its credit facility (given its bid solicitation for late September), as it is very likely to violate its credit facility covenant by the end of the year, while its borrowing base re-determination is coming up in October. I had thought that Mid-Con may be able to get covenant relief from its lenders and that its borrowing base could remain above its projected October borrowings given current strip. However, there is certainly the possibility that lenders are antsy about oil prices and wish to reduce their risk further.

If Mid-Con can sell its Southern Oklahoma properties for somewhere in the high $20 million area, I'd view it as being modestly positive for the units from their current. That price would likely be a bit above 6x EBITDA and reducing the uncertainty around the credit facility is useful. However, the sale would also reduce Mid-Con's upside again as it would have less production (somewhere around 3,150 BOEPD now) to potentially benefit from $55 or $60 oil.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP.

