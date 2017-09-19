Copper Takes The Stairs Up And The Elevator Down

Commodities are perhaps the most volatile asset class. There are two key reasons why the price variance in raw material markets is higher than in stocks, bonds, currencies, or other asset markets. First, commodities prices move because of supply and demand fundamentals that can change in the blink of an eye. Weather and other natural events can immediately alter the supply and demand balance in a raw material market. The actions of governments when it comes to domestic or foreign policy issues can change available supplies or requirements for a myriad of raw material products around the world. In the world of commodities, production tends to be a local affair while consumption is ubiquitous which lends the markets to immediate shifts in fundamentals at times. Finally, the global geopolitical and economic landscapes can impact prices when an event occurs.

Second, many commodities trade in the leveraged futures markets which allow for hedging by producers and consumers, but at the same time attract speculators and investors. Typically, a long or short position in a commodity on a futures exchange only requires a 5-10% good faith deposit or margin requirement to enter into a position. When markets move dramatically, speculative activity often exacerbates market volatility as longs and shorts either pyramid positions or head for exits. Human nature tends to make markets where prices are appreciating more attractive to a wider addressable audience than markets that are moving to the downside. Therefore, in the world of commodities, when price trends develop, bullish trading patterns tend to take the stairs up and the elevator down. Since September 7, this is exactly what we have seen in the copper market as the price of the red metal has been taking an express elevator to the downside.

Lows in early 2016 and then higher lows and higher highs

In January 2016, while many other raw material prices were finding bottoms after falling from 2011 and 2012, the price of copper also found its low when it traded to $1.9355 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. As China is the world’s leading consumer of the red metal, a slowdown in the economy of the richest country in Asia caused demand for copper and other industrial metals and minerals to decline and prices moved to the downside. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, copper futures fell to their lows in the middle of January 2016 and then proceeded to make higher lows and higher highs throughout the rest of last year. The chart also shows that open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX copper futures market, moved progressively higher alongside the price of the red metal. Rising open interest in a market where the price is heading higher tends to be a validation of a bullish price trend. Copper hit a high of $2.74 per pound in 2016 and then pulled back to the $2.45 level at the end of the year as profit taking and a rally in the U.S. dollar weighed on the price of the industrial commodity.

A breakout to the upside on optimism in early 2017

The election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States provided copper with a mixed message. The dollar rose on optimism for tax reform and infrastructure rebuilding which was both bullish and bearish for the red metal. A higher dollar tends to weigh on the price of commodities, but optimism about rebuilding the roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, and other infrastructure projects in the United States meant that the prospects were improving for copper demand. The dollar rose to its highest level since 2002 at 103.815 on the dollar index in early January 2017, but copper found a higher high at $2.8320 in February 2017. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, copper futures rallied to a new high in February, but then fell back to lows of $2.47 on the continuous contract and $2.5025 on the December COMEX futures contract in early May. At the same time, the prices of many other industrial raw materials headed lower as the optimism about infrastructure building initiative ran into gridlock and obstacles for the new President in Washington DC. The new high and confidence during the early weeks of 2017 gave way to frustration which weighed on the price of the industrial metal.

Consolidation and then a break above resistance in July and $3 in August

As the daily and weekly charts show, the price of copper traded in a range from just under $2.50 per pound from to the February highs at $2.8320 until late July. At the same time, the dollar which had traded at a fifteen-year peak in January began to fall. At first, the falling greenback appeared to be another correction in the bull market for the U.S. currency that began back in 2014 when the dollar index was below 79. However, each time the dollar ticked up, selling took it to a new and lower low, and the weakness in the currency began to support the prices of many raw materials and copper was no exception. Copper finally rose above the February highs at the end of July continued to power higher in August. In the middle of August, the red metal traded above the $3 per pound level for the first time since back in 2014 and it kept on going. Technical resistance on the weekly chart was at the $2.9610 level, which was the May 2015 high. However, the price went through that level like a hot knife through butter and kept on going finally reaching a high on September 5 at $3.1785 per pound which was the peak since September 2014. It looked like the nonferrous metal was preparing to test and perhaps move above the next level of technical resistance at $3.2745, the July 2014 peak. All the while, the dollar continued to slip to lower lows and was supportive for the price of copper and most other industrial commodities.

The weak dollar has supported price

The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for copper and most raw materials. As the reserve currency of the world, the dollar tends to have a significant impact on commodities prices. Typically a weak dollar is bullish for the asset class. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index shows, the greenback continued its slide from the January highs, and in early September it fell below critical support at 91.88 on the nearby dollar index futures contract and traded down to the 90.99 level. The dollar had not traded as low since back in December 2014. The bull market in the dollar that commenced in May 2014 and took it to fifteen-year highs appeared to end with a break below a crucial technical support level at the start of September. The falling dollar was a reason why copper vaulted to its recent high, but the red metal has recently run out of gas and turned lower.

A fall down the elevator shaft and towards critical support

Copper broke to the upside above its technical resistance at $2.8320 per pound in July, and it took over six weeks for it to climb to the recent peak price at $3.1785 per pound. Copper had rallied by 12.24% over the period. However, the peak came on September 5, and on September 15 the red metal traded down to a low of $2.9310, copper had declined by over 7.8% in just ten days, or eight trading sessions. Copper took the stairs up and the elevator down.

Support for COMEX December copper futures now stands at $.28320 per pound, the price it broke out from in late July. The price of copper closed last week around 12 cents higher than that price, so there is still downside potential for the current price correction and the trend since early September has turned bearish for the industrial metal. However, as the daily chart shows, open interest has been falling during the current corrective period, and that is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. At the same time, LME stocks have been increasing over recent sessions which weighs on the price of copper. Source: LME

As the chart highlights, inventories on the London Metals Exchange have moved from 208,425 metric tons on September 12 to 302,925 tons on September 18, an increase of over 45% in just six days. With around 30% of LME stocks in South Korean warehouses, the financing rate on loans that depend on copper for collateral has gone up with the temperature on the Korean Peninsula which could impact prices in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, the dollar index is near recent lows and was at the 91.561 level as of the close of business on Tuesday, September 19. There are currently mixed signals when it comes to the future path of least resistance for the price of copper. Stockpile increases are bearish, while open interest data and a weak dollar are supportive for the price of the base metal. I believe that copper will find a bottom once again sooner rather than later. While the current correction may take the price down towards the level of critical support that now stands at just above $2.82 per pound on the weekly chart, a low above this price will keep the pattern of higher lows dating back to January 2016 intact.

I was a scale down buyer of copper during this corrective period and will reconsider my plan of action if the price falls below the $2.80 per pound level. Copper took the stairs up and the elevator down, as many commodities often do in the volatile world of raw materials trading. The current selloff in copper could be creating another opportunity to buy the red metal and the shares of those who produce it before the market once again turns around which is not out of the question given the performance and trend in the U.S. dollar. Copper was trading at just over the $2.97 per pound level on Tuesday, September 19.

