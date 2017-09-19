Visa Vs. MasterCard: Which Is The Better Buy?

Both companies have high operating margin and are able to grow its business at a fast pace every year.

Introduction

Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) are the world’s leaders retail electronic payment network. Both have enjoyed strong network effects with millions of merchants, billions of cards, and thousands of financial institutions. The continual transition from cash to electronic payments will fuel growth to both companies. In this article, we will compare MasterCard and Visa to see which company is a better investment choice.

Past Performance

Let us first take a look at MasterCard and Visa’s performance in the past 5 years. As we can see from the chart below, both companies achieved almost identical returns. Their returns are excellent when we compare it to S&P 500 index. A $100 invested in MasterCard of Visa in September 2012 has resulted in about $310 today whereas a $100 invested in S&P500 index would have returned only about $170. In terms of past performance, we have a tie between MasterCard and Visa.

Financial Metrics

Let us take a look at both companies’ revenue numbers in the past 10 years as shown in the chart below. As we can see, both companies started with similar revenue back in 2007 with MasterCard having a slightly higher revenue. Both companies benefited from the consumer trend of shifting from cash to card for convenience and their effort towards international expansion. It is clear that since Visa took over the lead in 2008, the company has gradually widened the lead in revenues. In its latest quarter, the company grew its revenue and EPS by 26% driven largely by its acquisition of Visa Europe which was completed in June last year. On the other hand, MasterCard grew its revenue by 13.3%, a healthy double-digit growth.

In terms of operating margin, as we can see from the graph below, both companies enjoy operating margins over 50% in most of the years since 2009. The significant drop in Visa’s operating margin in 2012 was due to a $4.4 settlement related to credit card processing fees. Its lower operating margin in 2016 was related to its Visa Europe acquisition. Overall, Visa usually enjoys a higher operating margin than MasterCard as it has over 58% market share which resulted in better economies of scale.

The last metric we will compare is MasterCard and Visa’s EPS as shown in the graph below. MasterCard is able to consistently increase its EPS while Visa had two bumps along the way due to similar reason as outlined in the previous paragraph. As the graph shows, MasterCard is able to widen its lead in EPS.

Financial Strength

Let us now take a look at both companies’ financial strength. We have prepared a table with the following metrics. As we can see from the table below, Visa’s long-term debt is significantly higher than MasterCard. This is understandable as Visa operates at a much larger scale and has more than three times of total assets when compared to MasterCard. As a result, Visa has a lower total long-term debt to capitalization ratio than MasterCard.

as of 2017-06 Visa MasterCard Total Long-Term Debt ($ billion) $14.14 $5.33 Total Long-Term Debt to Capitalization Ratio (%) 30.7% 47.7% Interest Coverage in the trailing 12-month (EBIT/Interest Expense) 21.19x 47.18x

In terms of interest coverage in the trailing 12-month, MasterCard has better interest coverage. However, both are considered excellent thanks to the company’s business model that generates healthy EBIT every year. The interest coverage ratio for both companies are nowhere near the warning sign of 2.5x.

Dividend and Share Buybacks

MasterCard and Visa in its latest dividend payment pays a quarterly dividend of $0.22 and $0.1650 per share respectively. As of Sept. 19, MasterCard’s dividend yield is 0.62% and Visa is 0.63%. There is not much difference between the two.

From the graph below, we see both companies are able to increase their dividends consistently over the past 10 years. We especially note that MasterCard has better growth rate than Visa since 2013 due to higher free cash flow growth rate. In their latest dividend increase, MasterCard was able to increase its quarterly dividend by 17.9%, while Visa increased its dividend by 16.7% late last year.

Over the past 10 years, MasterCard has gradually reduced its shares outstanding from 1.36 billion shares in 2007 to 1.09 billion in the recent quarter. Likewise, Visa’s share count has also been reduced from 3.08 billion shares in 2008 to 2.41 billion shares. Looking forward, both companies are expected to continue its share buybacks.

Future Prospect

Looking forward to the future, both Visa and MasterCard have a lot of room to grow as 85% of world sales still involve cash and checks. The transition towards mobile payment may result in some share losses to potential competitors but the overall growth in digital transaction will allow both companies to continue to thrive.

Visa MasterCard Market Share (purchase transactions) 55.52% 26.27% Total Cards (Latest quarter) ~3.2 billion ~2.4 billion

In terms of growth strategy, Visa’s strategy is manifold. The company extended their partnership with PayPal (PYPL) to include Europe. The company also announced a strategic investment with Klarna, one of Europe’s leading payment providers. Both partnerships are part of its global effort to open up its ecosystem, and to support a broad range of new partners and to enhance the purchase experience for consumers in mobile environment. Visa also recently filed an application with the People’s Bank of China to be a bank card clearing institution.

On the other hand, MasterCard acquired VocaLink in April 2017 in order to expand to bank account-based payments. This acquisition is sound as it opens a new door for MasterCard to grow its revenue as a large portion of electronic payment is done through bank-to-bank. As management stated in it despite its near term dilutive nature (6% increase in operating expense due to VocaLink acquisition in Q2 2017). Like Visa, MasterCard is also aiming growth in China.

We like both companies’ strategies but slightly in favor of Visa due to its vast market share globally and its effort to strengthen and expand its ecosystem.

Valuation

The consensus of Visa’s fiscal 2017 EPS is $3.43 while MasterCard is $4.43. At today’s price, Visa and MasterCard’s PE ratio is 30.6x and 32.2x respectively. Visa’s 5 year average PE ratio is 32.4x while MasterCard’s 5 year PE ratio is 27.8x. Given Visa’s higher operating margin and higher market share, we think Visa deserve a higher PE ratio. To provide some margin of safety, we will use 30x and 27x as the PE ratio for Visa and MasterCard to estimate our 12-month target price.

Visa and MasterCard’s fiscal 2018 EPS is estimated to be $4 and $5.23 per share respectively among 34 analysts. Using a PE multiple of 31x, we derived Visa and MasterCard’s target price to be $120, and $141.21 respectively. Therefore, Visa and MasterCard’s potential returns are 13.7% and -1.4% respectively. It appears that Visa might have better return in the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

Both Visa and MasterCard are excellent companies with strong business model that should ensure their business to continue to thrive. We like both companies but if we have to choose, we may have to go with Visa as we like Visa’s strategy to build its ecosystem through global partnerships and that it has better return potential than MasterCard based on our PE ratio assumption.

Thank you for reading. Which company do you think is a better choice for long-term investment? Please share your comments.

