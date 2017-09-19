Hi-Crush Partners: First Mover Advantage

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) has successfully completed construction of its new Kermit plant in the Permian basin approximately six months ahead of projected competition with lines running already at full capacity. The company's advantages as a first mover means the company has access to hiring a lot of the area's top talent before competition along with setting up new customer relations with oil companies in the basin. Getting full plant production, with a logistical advantage over competition, while sand prices continue to rise gives Hi-Crush promising future earnings potential.

The company announced the completion of its Kermit plant two months ahead of schedule, and started its first deliveries to customers when it had its latest Q2 earnings call. This makes Hi-Crush the first and only company to sell in-basin fine mesh sand, and it will provide significant cash flow from operations in the back half of the year when it is at full production and the kinks have been worked out. Hi-Crush is projecting the Kermit plant to be able to push out about 3 million tons of sand a year. This is pretty substantial production when Hi-Crush sold about 6 million tons of sand over the past four reported earnings periods from all of its other facilities.

Being the first supplier in West Texas gives Hi-Crush a logistics advantage, as it gets to set up trucking relations for moving sand to customers instead of railroad routes used in the past to ship sand to the Permian. With the plant projected to deliver 120,000 truck loads of sand annually, setting up contracts with the best and most reliable trucking companies and figuring out the best routes around the Permian along with the company's soon to be three-owned Permian terminals in Pecos, Big Spring, and Odessa is quite an undertaking. Delivering high volumes of fine sand on time to customers cheaply is the name of the game, and Hi-Crush is set up to be the leader in the area for the foreseeable future.

Hi-Crush will have the chance to hire a lot of the top talent in the area ahead of competitors as frac sand demand remains robust. More and more wells are coming online, and wells are using more and more sand every year even as the price of oil has risen past $50 a barrel again. Hi-Crush also can focus on setting up the initial first customer relations for in-basin sand supply with its newly hired top talent to supplement its own management crew. Being the only in-basin supplier for another projected six months, with adequate demand for all of its sand, means that it can charge monopoly like prices for the area while setting up relationships that it will be hard for competition to infringe upon. All of this sets up for much better margins for the company for the next year though, over the long haul, more in-basin sand suppliers should eventually put pressure on margin prices all else being equal.

Finally, let's see how High-Crush has been doing over the last year before the Kermit plant has even had a chance to help boost revenues, volumes, and margins.

Hi-Crush Sand $ per Ton Volume Sand Sold Contribution Margin Q2, 2017 $64 2.1 million tons $16.73 Q1, 2017 $60 1.38 million tons $8.15 Q4, 2016 $49 1.36 million tons $3.51 Q3, 2016 $43 1.1 million tons $4.47

Table by Trent Welsh

This table shows good momentum for the company going forward and the numbers look to get even better as the company pumps out more volume as its margin benefit as hopefully sand and oil prices maintain their prices or rise over time.

Hi-Crush has successfully completed construction of its new Kermit plant in the Permian Basin giving it first mover advantage in the area for in-basin sand supply. This means the company can charge monopoly-like prices until competition can step in while grabbing up top talent in the area and setting up initial in-basin sand supply contracts with all the top oil and trucking companies in the area. Kermit should immediately contribute to boosting the companies volume of sand sold per quarter while also expanding its contribution margin while hopefully sand and oil prices generally trend upward. This storm of events gives Hi-Crush a great chance at outperformance compared to the competition and a shot to put up great earnings numbers for at least the next few quarters. Best of luck to all.