Immunomedics: 35-Year History Of Failure, IMMU-132 Will Not Receive Accelerated Approval, 100% Downside Possible

Over 35 years, IMMU failed to develop a commercially relevant asset and destroyed over half a billion dollars of value in the process, while insiders have collected $50+ million in compensation.

Multiple strategic processes at lower prices failed to produce a buyer for IMMU. Closer inspection suggests the SGEN deal was an expensive hedge that is no longer value-add to SGEN.

We believe that IMMU-132 will not be granted accelerated approval, and IMMU’s mandatory Phase 3 trial will fail, burning through IMMU’s current cash position. Amazingly, IMMU is approaching highest valuation in its entire existence.

Immunomedics (IMMU): 35-Year History of Failure (and more to come):

We believe it’s the 2017 biotech bubble and what’s old has become “new” once again, where Immunomedics is once again peddling a story of hope based on a long shot orphan drug designation that we believe is destined to fail. Public for over three decades, IMMU has survived as a hype machine that emerges once a cycle to promote a long shot pipeline, raise equity, insiders receive compensation, and then disappoint, causing the stock to collapse ~80-90% each time. This has happened multiple times and appears to be happening again today. We are now near the peak of the cycle for IMMU once again and believe the shares have substantial downside from the current price after rising ~300% YTD despite no fundamental improvement in the company’s fundamentally unviable drug pipeline.

We believe there are 3 fundamental reasons why shares of IMMU have increased in price YTD. In our view, the shares have already priced in perfect execution on these points and remain overvalued, yet we believe that research shows it is clear IMMU will be unable to achieve success in any of them:

There has been general excitement about an unseasoned activist investor venBio that made a lot of noise around a large position in the company but ultimately failed in its efforts to make the necessary changes to fix 35 years of failure at IMMU. venBio has failed repeatedly when taking big positions and we are not sure why anyone would find solace in their involvement.

Further, we believe investors have wrongly assumed that IMMU-132 will receive accelerated approval from the FDA even though IMMU-132 does not meet the requirements clearly outlined by the FDA.

Lastly, investors appear to think that IMMU-132 will be a commercial success, but deep science-based research suggests that IMMU-132 will fail its Phase-III trial (in our view), burning through IMMU’s current cash in the process and leaving nothing of value underlying the equity once their drug fails its trial. If IMMU attempts to acquire any other drug before Phase-III is complete then our conviction will increase even further as investors will then know that IMMU-132 is not going well.

Speculative day traders and activists involved in IMMU appear to have either short or non-existent memories. Immunomedics has a long and well documented history of failure as a public company, getting kicked out of an industry conference for what appears to us as misleading use of data (ASCO 2016), and unusual amounts of turnover in IMMU’s medical professionals. The red flags surrounding Immunomedics are numerous and span multiple decades.

Despite this very long history of failure, activist venBio has temporarily rebooted the IMMU hype machine by creating an unrealistic narrative around IMMU-132. The evidence suggests IMMU-132 is just that: more hype, and we believe this drug will also fail.

venBio’s Activist Effort

Before showing conclusively why IMMU-132 will not receive accelerated approval and will subsequently fail the Phase-III trial it is forced to run, let’s review the main driver behind IMMU’s recent stock price appreciation: the involvement of activist venBio.

Earlier this year, venBio published a presentation detailing the problems surrounding IMMU including the following from the executive summary. A few of the most relevant quotes from the presentation:

“IMMU’s management and board have overseen decades of value destruction.” “IMMU has been unable to retain independent & competent partners.” “IMMU’s management has rewarded themselves generously.” (slide shows nearly $50M in compensation to Goldenberg’s – more below, and note that Goldenberg remains on the board of IMMU)

Central to venBio’s complaints was the egregious compensation the captive IMMU board paid to the husband and wife duo of David Goldenberg and Cynthia Sullivan. Goldenberg founded IMMU in 1982 and created an array of related party transactions. The venBio presentation does a fairly good job of outlining these related party transactions on slides 14-15. We concur with venBio’s assessment that this pair of value destroyers captured over $50 million for themselves during the time period in question – this is self-evident and we believe beyond dispute. In reality, it may be even higher than this as accurate data going back into the 1990s and 1980s is difficult to come by.

However, we strongly disagree with the rest of the venBio narrative. Specifically, that:

IMMU is an asset worth salvaging – it is not, venBio inherited a house of cards with a pipeline we believe is worth nothing.

IMMU-132 has clinical value and will receive accelerated approval, which we believe to be false, as articulated below.

We believe the current $1.4B market cap (note that our market cap calculation includes the recently announced debt conversion, leading to a pro forma fully diluted share count of 125M) represents a hugely inflated valuation awarded by the market for a pipeline that will likely fail in Phase-III trials, and is likely worth nothing.

Immunomedics: The Orphanage – 23 Orphan Drug Designations, Zero Meaningful Commercializations

Before we look at the science behind IMMU-132, let’s first review the history of clinical development at IMMU. We fully acknowledge that this long history of failure predates venBio’s involvement. However, we believe it is beyond dispute that this legacy of failure is what venBio inherited – just because the IMMU board has a few new faces does not in any way suggest that the assets at IMMU are suddenly worth anything or that suddenly Immunomedics is a different company than it’s been for decades. The assets venBio is hyping today were part of the same legacy of failure and self-enrichment created by the Goldenbergs: these are not assets created by venBio, they have simply been dressed up with a fresh coat of paint that has confused the market.

Many investors know what a farce the orphan drug program has become at the FDA but here are a few links for those unfamiliar with the unintended consequences of the program:

Anavex Plays the Orphan Drug Stock Promotion Game

Johns Hopkins accuses drugmakers of 'gaming' orphan drug law

An FDA Program Incentivizing Rare Disease Drugs Will Be Investigated for Abuses

At the current market capitalization of $1.4B, IMMU is being valued as an important innovator within the oncology world, instead of the perma-promotion and failure it has been over the prior 35 years of its history. Perhaps there is no better way to visually represent the extensive history of promotion that has occurred at IMMU than to show the estimated twenty-three (!) orphan drug designations the company has filed over its lifetime. After thoroughly reviewing this pipeline, we were unable to find a single meaningful commercial success out of this 35-year effort.

We ask the question everyone would like an answer to: What was IMMU possibly doing for 35 years that it went to the huge effort of obtaining 23 ODDs only to then successfully commercialize zero of them?

The sad reality is that insiders pocketed tens of millions of dollars over this time period as IMMU repeatedly sold equity into the market and diluted existing investors.



Source and our estimates

You can see in the table above that a handful of ODDs were enough to carry IMMU through each stock market cycle: Late 80s/early 90s biotech bubble, late 90s biotech bubble, 2000s (not a bubble in biotech), and here we are again in the 2013-2017 biotech bubble. The ODDs change but the behavior and the failure stay the same. Above all, investors need to understand that this “asset” is what venBio inherited when they took over the board. The fundamental DNA of what IMMU is cannot be changed by having someone new on the board for a few months, and venBio did not create IMMU-132 – it was already at IMMU, and we believe just another hype asset that was destined to fail.

During each promotion “era”, IMMU stock experienced a significant price run only to then fade back into obscurity after raising enough equity to keep the company afloat and the insiders responsible for the promotion fat and happy. Interestingly, based on the compound dilution rate IMMU has experienced over the years and the recent unjustified price move, today’s market cap is now near the highest IMMU has ever traded at, despite still lacking a viable pipeline.

After each era failed to produce a viable commercial drug at IMMU, the share price typically receded by ~80-90% and stayed down for years before the capital markets once again became permissive enough (stupid enough?) to allow the cycle to play out again.

The first era of orphan drug designations occurred from 1988 to 1989 where IMMU received 8 of these designations for various indications. Investors aggressively bid shares to extreme levels and ignored the fact that these designations were largely meaningless (let’s be honest, most ODDs are meaningless beyond their “press release value”) as they failed to be commercially viable endeavors.

Source: Capital IQ & Public Data

The second era of orphan drug designations occurred from 1996 to 1999 where IMMU received 5 designations for various indications. By now, investors have already forgotten what happened just a few years earlier and begin to aggressively bid shares to levels that were completely disconnected from the reality that IMMU faced at that time.

Source: Capital IQ & Public Data

The third era of orphan drug designations occurred in 2008 when IMMU received 4 designations for various indications. Again, investors bought into the hype forgetting altogether that this pattern has played out two previous times with disastrous results.

Source: Capital IQ & Public Data

In all three eras, investors who bought into whatever story IMMU was pushing at the time were ultimately disappointed when they found out these orphan drug designations were virtually meaningless and would result in commercial failure. Investors currently betting on the fourth era are likely unaware that they have bid IMMU shares to near the highest enterprise value the company has ever traded at in its 35-year history based on another round of ODD hype drugs, this time sacituzumab govitecan (2013-2014 era ODDs). The only other time IMMU traded at near its current enterprise value was during the dot com bubble (the stock recently had a higher market cap than even dot com), which eventually burst and left shareholders with large losses.

In fact, IMMU has spent most of its life as a public company hovering around $200-300M of market cap, a far cry from the $1.4B+ valuation afforded to the stock today. We believe shares are overvalued at virtually any market cap above zero, but are certainly not worth $1.4B+.

Source: Capital IQ

Unsurprisingly, the smart money, including insiders, are now aggressively liquidating their IMMU shares at the current valuation.

Even worse than the current hype is that IMMU has practically nothing to fall back on. The company’s pipeline is severely depleted and virtually all of the remaining cash will be used to fund the company’s Phase-III trial that looks set to fail.

As we show below, this time is not going to be different: we believe IMMU-132 does not meet the criteria for accelerated approval, and it’s very likely the FDA will require IMMU to run a Phase-III trial on the drug. We believe there is a very high probability that IMMU-132 will fail this Phase-III trial, effectively leaving IMMU stock with the potential for 100% downside.

Accelerated Approval: A Wing & A Prayer

The bull case in IMMU revolves around venBio successfully acquiring an accelerated approval for IMMU-132.

Source: Presentation

The Street has thus bought into the narrative that IMMU is a slam dunk to receive accelerated approval even though the evidence very strongly suggests IMMU will not. I will share my research supporting my view that:

Key Point #1: IMMU-132 will not receive accelerated approval and must run a Phase-III trial.

Key Point #2: The phase three trial must be run against BSC Takes years and Phase-III ultimately fails.

Key Point #3: It’s very unlikely anyone will buy IMMU: The company has run multiple strategic processes and all failed to produce an acquisition.

IMMU-132 also known as Sacituzumab Govitecan is an antibody drug conjugate consisting of a humanized IgG1 antibody that recognizes human protein Trop-2. Multiple molecules of the chemotherapeutic SN-38 has been conjugated to the antibody shown below. Trop-2 is a widely expressed protein found in the cell membrane. The antibody moiety of IMMU-132 was initially described in a paper published in 1993. This is fundamentally a 25-year-old antibody, and if it were active, said activity would not have escaped notice all this time. More likely, this is just another in a long list of molecules Immunomedics claimed were active but simply aren’t viable.

SN-38 is the active metabolite of Irinotecan; an extensively studied cancer drug that was initially approved in 1996. It is indicated for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Onivyde is liposomal irinotecan and it is indicated for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Source: Oncotarget, Vol. 6, No. 26

History of accelerated approvals in breast cancer

There are several useful case studies we can look at for accelerated approval in breast cancer.

Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Ibrance (Palbocilicib) was approved via the FDAs accelerated approval pathway for the treatment of HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with letrozole as initial endocrine based therapy in postmenopausal women, or fulvestrant in women with disease progression following endocrine therapy.

The Ibrance approval very clearly falls under the conditions for accelerated approval as stated in the agency’s guidance document:

“The accelerated approval pathway has been used primarily in settings in which the disease course is long and an extended period of time would be required to measure the intended clinical benefit of a drug. For example, accelerated approval has been used extensively in the approval of drugs to treat a variety of cancers and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) disease where an effect on tumor growth or viral load can be assessed rapidly, but demonstrating an effect on survival or morbidity generally requires lengthy and sometimes large trials because of the duration of the typical disease course.”

Ibrance is being studied in a large RCT, the results of which will not be available until 2020. This coupled with the fact that the Ibrance Phase 2 study enrolled 521 patients and demonstrated a large effect on PFS against two different comparator regimens supported granting of accelerated approval.

The Lapatinib accelerated approval is more evidence suggesting to me that the FDA will consider PFS but only in certain contexts. First, Lapatinib showed a very large improvement in mPFS in a significantly larger randomized Phase 2 trial. Second, Glaxo had already substantially enrolled the confirmatory pivotal study when accelerated approval was granted. The Lapatinib study will take several years to yield mature data unlike the triple negative breast cancer study which can be conducted in a much shorter period of time given the reduced life expectancy of the study participants.

In order for a drug to secure accelerated approval, based on my research three conditions must be met. First, the drug must treat a serious condition. Breast cancer is a serious condition and as such any drug proposed as a treatment meets that criteria. Second, the drug must provide a meaningful advantage over current treatment. Finally, the drug must demonstrate an effect on an endpoint reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit. Immunomedics IMMU-132 fails to satisfy criteria two and three.

The accelerated approval regulations state that accelerated approval is available only for drugs that provide a meaningful therapeutic benefit over existing treatments. Since an improvement in median overall survival would be grounds for a full approval, any drug contemplated for an accelerated approval must show a benefit on some endpoint reasonably believed by the FDA to be a proxy for median overall survival.

Consider the following breast cancer clinical trials as summarized in the table below.

Source: Table built using data from NCBI

The first observation that stands out is that objective response rate (ORR), progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) are not correlated. This is a departure from many other cancers in which there is a tight concordance between the three. Consider the very large study of Ixabepilone plus capecitabine vs. capecitabine alone (#6) in the table above. Ixabepilone statistically increased objective response rate and median progression free survival but failed to improve overall survival. Eribulin failed to improve PFS and produced a very modest 12% response rate but increased overall survival and was approved on that basis. The point is that FDA will be very cautious about approving a drug for the treatment of breast cancer when the surrogate endpoints of response rate and progression free survival on which the approval would be based do not correlate with the proper approval endpoint of survival. We’ll explore this further when we discuss the accelerated approval of Avastin in breast cancer.

Making matters worse for Immunomedics is the fact that the chemotherapy drug attached to IMMU-132 – and I believe the likely source of any of the efficacy seen – is SN-38 the active metabolite of the approved chemotherapy drug irinotecan. Irinotecan has been studied in breast cancer in a number of studies some of which showed promising results but none of which were replicated in larger Phase-III trials. Some of those studies are shown in the table below.

The IMMU-132 results are entirely consistent with the results of the other published studies of Irinotecan in breast cancer. Most important amongst these studies of Irinotecan are the clinical studies of NKTR-102. NKTR-102 is pegylated irinotecan. Recall SN-38 which is the agent bound to IMMU-132 is the active metabolite of irinotecan which makes this comparison particularly relevant.

On the basis of a 13.7 month mOS in a Phase 2 study breast cancer patients, Nektar launched a large Phase 3 study. We point out that this is the appropriate thing to do – not rushing ahead with an accelerated approval application. This study was a complete failure with a Hazard Ratio (HR) of 0.87. Worse, a triple negative subgroup was identified and the hazard ratio was 1.0 – meaning the drug was indistinguishable from placebo. See below:

Nektar did not file for approval in the US and sold the European rights to Daiichi Sankyo. NKTR-102 was recently rejected by the EMEA for the “treatment of advanced breast cancer which has spread to the brain” on the grounds that the “claim of effectiveness relied on data from a subgroup of patients from a main study which, overall, failed to convincingly show the effectiveness of Onzeald. The Committee considered that the data from this subgroup, which were not supported by additional studies, were not sufficient to prove the effectiveness of Onzeald in patients whose breast cancer had spread to the brain, even when analysed by different methods.” It was plainly obvious to the EMEA that a new trial would need to be conducted for approval of NKTR-102. This is important because it highlights that the regulatory standard in breast cancer is high on both sides of the Atlantic.

Is there precedent for a company trying to file for accelerated approval in breast cancer on the basis of a small Phase 2 study? There is and it is relatively recent. Recall Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) presented data from Phase 2b EMERGE study of CDX-011 also an antibody drug conjugate in triple negative breast cancer. Celldex even had the integrity to include a control arm in which patients were randomized to physician’s choice of chemotherapy. CDX-011 demonstrated a 21% response rate in TNBC in this study which prompted CEO Anthony Marucci to state, “With a defined patient population for targeted therapy established for CDX-011, we can now confidently discuss possible approval paths with the regulators to determine next steps." Next steps as it turned out included a randomized, controlled, Phase-III trial. Celldex has lost 90% of its value since May 2015. Celldex’s Phase 2 in GPNMB overexpressing, triple negative breast cancer is targeting an enrollment of 300 patients. It began recruiting in November 2013 and still has not completed enrollment. Do you think Celldex would have declined to file if the FDA were willing to grant an accelerated approval on the basis of Phase 2 data? Of course not. It will be no different for Immunomedics.

Celldex Phase-III Trial Failure:

Source: Capital IQ

To summarize, accelerated approval requires the applicant demonstrate an effect on a surrogate endpoint reasonably likely to predict benefit on the clinically meaningful endpoint (survival). Since commonly explored surrogates in cancer trials such as ORR and PFS are not correlated with overall survival in breast cancer, it is difficult if not impossible to see how Immunomedics IMMU-132 can satisfy this criteria. In any case, the Phase 2 trial conducted by Immunomedics is a far cry from the rigorous placebo controlled Phase 2 studies conducted by Glaxo and Pfizer. Making matters worse is the existence of direct evidence showing the drug Immunomedics has conjugated to IMMU-132 did not improve overall survival in a larger phase three study. If this is not enough to convince you accelerated approval is not forthcoming, we have more data.

The Avastin saga is not something the FDA is anxious to repeat.

The FDA initially approved Avastin in Combination With Paclitaxel Chemotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Advanced HER2-Negative Breast Cancer. The approval was based on a Phase III study (E2100) that showed that Avastin in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy resulted in a 52 percent reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to those treated with paclitaxel alone and a doubling in progression-free survival (PFS) (based on a hazard ratio of 0.48; p<0.0001). Following the accelerated approval, Genetech conducted two confirmatory studies which showed the rather large benefit in PFS did not translate into a difference in overall survival. After intense negative media attention the FDA ultimately removed the breast cancer indication from the label.

Specifically, quoting a New York Times article:

The commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday revoked the approval of the drug Avastin as a treatment for breast cancer, ruling on an emotional issue that pitted the hopes of some desperate patients against the statistics of clinical trials. The commissioner, Dr. Margaret A. Hamburg, said that clinical trials had shown that the drug was not helping breast cancer patients to live longer or to meaningfully control their tumors.

And:

There was also pressure to uphold the integrity of the accelerated program that was used to approve Avastin for breast cancer in 2008. That program allows the F.D.A. to provisionally approve drugs with less than the usual evidence of effectiveness, subject to further confirmation. The agency has been criticized for failing to make sure the follow-up studies are done, or to remove approvals if those studies did not confirm the expected benefit. The case of Avastin, in which subsequent studies did not show the same level of effect as the initial study, is one of only a few in which an approval has been revoked and the first one in which the manufacturer had requested a hearing to appeal the proposed revocation.

Do you think the FDA wants to repeat this process with IMMU-132 whose Phase 2 data was observed in a much smaller, uncontrolled study and was substantially worse in my view than the Avastin data? As an aside, the Avastin experience confirms that PFS is not correlated with mOS in breast cancer thereby emphasizing the point that a surrogate such as PFS is not reasonably likely to predict benefit on mOS.

Please do yourself a favor and pause to reflect on this: It seems clear to me the FDA is not going to grant accelerated approval to a small patient, uncontrolled study for an indication in which they already have egg on their face. This is a stock market narrative that has no basis in the real world in my view, and we believe this is why insiders have been aggressive sellers of IMMU during the recent rally (more on this below).

The IMMU-132 Data Presented Thus Far is a Collection of Anecdotes at Best

Immunomedics began enrolling a Phase 1/2 study of IMMU-132 in February 2013. The study description states that patients with one of eighteen different cancers are eligible for enrollment in the trial. Response rate data from 20 of the first 25 enrolled patients was reported in a medical journal. Immunomedics later reported results from 60 of 83 patients with triple negative breast cancer as well as in patients with other cancer types at an investor conference.

The limitation associated with all of the IMMU-132 data presented to date is that it is not randomized nor is it controlled. The bias inherent in such study types is well known. Avastin, Ibrance and Lapatinib received accelerated approval based on large, randomized, controlled Phase 2 studies. I believe approving IMMU-132 based on what is most generously characterized as a collection of anecdotes does a tremendous disservice to patients who might eschew truly effective therapy for a drug that has been proven neither safe nor efficacious.

The imprimatur of a FDA approval leads the American public to believe the drug has been shown to be safe and efficacious. I believe Immunomedics has demonstrated neither. Worse, establishing a precedent of selectively approving some drugs absent data will encourage a decline in clinical standards across oncology. Why should a sponsor conduct a proper study when a collection of anecdotes will suffice? One might even argue that to conduct a riskier, proper RCT is a disservice to shareholders – the ultimate party to which company management must answer.

The ASCO Fiasco: Immunomedics kicked out of the ASCO Conference

While we expect some readers will falsely dismiss the history of failure in prior ODDs at IMMU as not relevant to today’s long investment thesis in the stock (as though IMMU-132 were not born from the same legacy pipeline between 2013-2014, and as though the data presented is anything more than anecdotal), this is demonstrably wrong for two reasons:

IMMU is the house that Goldenberg built and IMMU-132 predates venBio. It doesn’t matter that venBio was successful in taking over the board at IMMU – all they have done is inherit a worthless collection of assets. A few months of involvement from venBio doesn’t change the fundamental nature of what IMMU has been over the last 35 years, nor does it change the fundamental nature of the existing pipeline put together by the Goldenbergs.

Prior IMMU management tipped their hand already I believe, by playing games with IMMU-132 data at the 2016 ASCO conference. ASCO rejected IMMU’s data and the stock collapsed over 50%.

The ASCO Fiasco occurred prior to the October 2016 IMMU equity raise, and we believe was likely an effort that ultimately backfired on Goldenberg and resulted in a substantial share price decline before IMMU could issue equity at favorable prices. One of venBio’s main complaints is that IMMU subsequently executed a highly dilutive offering after being humiliated for their ASCO efforts – venBio did not refer to it as a stock promotion and only expressed disappointment with the poorly executed equity raise, but we think it’s clear that is what happened.

History of IMMU’s Failed Strategic Processes

Another key aspect of the bull case “narrative” that is based on hope and not fact is that someone will gladly pay up for IMMU-132 based on the small, weak study data presented so far. This hope occurs despite the fact that IMMU has already run multiple strategic processes at a fraction of the current market capitalization, yet it has never been acquired. Why would it be acquired now at today’s bubble valuation?

We start with a press release from April 2016:

IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. SOL J. BARER SPECIAL ADVISOR TO THE CHAIRMAN

From the PR:

Dr. David M. Goldenberg, Chairman and Founder of Immunomedics, commented: “The Board of Directors and I are delighted and honored to have such a successful and seasoned biopharmaceutical executive join our team… This is a pivotal time for the Company as we advance our lead antibody-drug conjugate, sacituzumab govitecan, in partnering efforts towards eventual commercialization… We look forward to Dr. Barer playing an important role in the Company’s developments,” Dr. Goldenberg added.

IMMU’s share price on April 22nd, 2016, the day of the PR, was $3.22. No offer to acquire the company or partner for the development of IMMU-132 emerged. It is our view that, combined with the company’s ASCO promotion, this PR was more likely to be part of a capital raising effort than a viable strategic process – we think it’s clear that no one would have wanted the IMMU asset at anywhere near the ~$300M market cap implied by the stock price on the day of the PR.

In fact, IMMU spent much of the time between FY07–FY16 (June FYE) trading at a market cap lower than $300M. Any strategic buyer who wanted to acquire the company for a premium could have likely done so without the help of Sol Barer in any of the prior years. The fact that no strategic buyer appears to have approached IMMU also suggests little to no interest in acquiring the company. Furthermore, it’s very clear that companies that want to sell themselves can do so without hiring fancy consultants and issuing PRs – just hire a banker and run a sales process. In our experience, when companies make strategic announcements along these lines, it is usually to benefit the stock price rather than to actually sell the company.

We also believe it’s telling that within weeks of the Sol Barer PR, David Goldenberg and his wife Cynthia Sullivan began liquidating stock options at prices below where the strategic PR was announced (see form 4s here, here, here and here). The sales came after the stock fell significantly (>50% decline) on the ASCO data fiasco, suggesting to us that perhaps the Goldenbergs recognized that the gig was up and it was time to take some chips off the table before the next promotion (which might take years).

Whatever the case, it’s clear that no strategic partner stepped forward for IMMU-132 and the company was not sold despite the $300M and lower valuation.

The company later announced that Sol Barer had failed to produce a viable strategic outcome and that he was stepping down, and IMMU was engaging the investment bank Greenhill & Co to license IMMU-132. This PR occurred on October 24, 2016 when IMMU shares were trading at $2.15, near a 52-week low.

On January 12th, 2017, the IMMU board issued an update:

“We are in the middle of a robust strategic process, with the assistance of our outside financial advisor, Greenhill & Co., which is exploring both a partnership for IMMU- 132 and a sale of the Company to realize the full potential of our pipeline in the very near-term.”

Shares traded around $4 on the day of the PR but no sale was forthcoming. We continue to believe that IMMU had been for sale for quite some time and that this was likely well understood by strategic acquirers within the oncology space. Apparently, no one wanted to buy IMMU when the stock was valued between $200-400M market capitalization. It’s very unlikely that buyers will step forward when the stock is now trading at 350-700% higher than the valuation the company was available for sale at less than a year ago, not including a takeout premium even though the pipeline was identical to today.

Bulls will be quick to point to the failed Seattle Genetics (SGEN) partnership as evidence of strategic value in IMMU. We disagree and believe that IMMU shot itself in the foot, ultimately losing a sweetheart opportunity that is unlikely to be repeated.

On February 10th, 2017, IMMU announced a strategic partnership with SGEN for the development of IMMU-132. The terms of the deal were $250M cash up front to IMMU with the possibility of earning another $1.7B based on milestones while SGEN received rights to IMMU-132 and agreed to develop and commercialize the drug. This $250M valuation approximately squares out with the long-term historical market cap of IMMU over the prior decade as we discussed above. The $1.7B is a best case scenario based on demonstrated efficacy, approval, and commercialization of IMMU-132 – none of which have occurred to date.

venBio took issue with the deal, suggesting that IMMU gave “away their crown jewel.” We read this to mean and believe that it was commonly known that outside of the longshot drug IMMU-132, the value of Immunomedics was close to zero. Given 23 ODD failures, we’re not sure there is much to argue with on this point.

Contrary to what IMMU bulls believe, we view the SGEN deal as an absolute best case scenario for IMMU, and as we describe below, was more a function of SGEN desperately needing a hedge for its existing portfolio, rather than specific excitement for IMMU-132. Shares traded to $5.23 on the day of the announcement, implying a market capitalization over $500M, where we believe much of the perceived value was based on the $250m cash inflow from SGEN (i.e., pro forma, the IMMU enterprise value was still largely in line with historical standards).

Said differently, IMMU ran multiple strategic processes and could not find a buyer for the company or for IMMU-132 that was willing to pay more than a few hundred million dollars. SGEN took a hard look at IMMU-132 and believed it to be worth roughly in line with the historic IMMU enterprise value. The $2B total potential payment by SGEN was based on possible success surrounding the development and commercialization of IMMU-132. As it stands, IMMU-132 will likely fail in trials and we believe SGEN was lucky to have extricated itself from this deal.

Bizarrely, IMMU now trades at multiples of the implied value of the SGEN deal even though the company lost this deal. We believe no superior deal is forthcoming and that IMMU remains substantially overvalued.

Perhaps the most important drug in the SGEN pipeline is brentuximab vedotin (ADCETRIS) for the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma. Prior to signing the IMMU-132 deal in February, SGEN was nearing the end of its Phase-III trial for ADCETRIS called ECHELON-1. It is commonly believed that ECHELON-1’s failure would have been severely detrimental for SGEN. We thus believe that the IMMU-132 licensing agreement between SGEN and IMMU served above all else as an expensive hedge for SGEN in the event it’s more important, prized trial failed: should failure have occurred, SGEN could then pivot to focusing on IMMU-132.

As it turned out, venBio blocked the deal and the IMMU-132 licensing agreement was terminated. SGEN later made the obvious statement that it “doesn’t need IMMU-132 to continue growth” once the deal was settled and that IMMU-132 was a “nice to have, not a must have.” Weeks later, these statements were underscored when SGEN announced successful Phase-III trial data for ADCETRIS in ECHELON-1.

Thus, a hedge is no longer needed, and we believe SGEN will not acquire IMMU-132. In fact, we believe it is very likely that the SGEN deal represents the best deal IMMU will ever receive for IMMU-132, and that the market has incorrectly ascribed nearly three times the value for IMMU after this deal was cancelled than before the deal was struck, despite the fact that multiple strategic processes were unable to secure a superior deal for IMMU-132 or a sale of the company.

Insiders are Selling:

Remember Goldenberg? If anyone, after decades of running IMMU, he knows more about this company than anyone alive. In our view and based on his recent stock sales, likely knows the stock is substantially overvalued here – after all, he was the one who tried and failed repeatedly to sell the company at much lower prices based on the supposed promise of IMMU-132.

So it should come as no surprise to anyone that David Goldenberg and his wife Cynthia Sullivan have aggressively started selling stock, according to filings compiled by Capital IQ. A Form 4 filed in late August showed that Goldenberg is selling a large chunk of his shares in the company recently:

Source: Capital IQ

In our view, Goldenberg, who has been at the helm for over 30 years, either believes the shares are overvalued or that the upcoming trials will fail. Why would you sell a significant amount of stock if you believed the IMMU-132 would be a commercial success? Keep in mind IMMU is currently approaching the highest market cap it has ever traded at and the shares offer no margin of safety.

And if the company were about to be acquired imminently, Goldenberg would be prevented from selling as he currently sits on the board. As a side note, we view the venBio activist effort as a failure because they were unable to oust the chief architect the IMMU value destruction effort, Goldenberg. The stock price is up, but there is fundamentally nothing different about IMMU today than 12 months ago, and certainly nothing improved about its pipeline, in our view.

And if the company were likely to be acquired at all, why sell now?

Goldenberg isn’t the only large shareholder selling stock. Tellingly, Cynthia Sullivan, Goldenberg’s wife, has also sold a significant amount of stock. Cynthia was the CEO of IMMU for 16 years until just a few months ago, and knows very well what IMMU-132 is likely worth.

Other institutional investors have liquidated positions as well, including Stevie Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management which sold its entire stake alongside Redmile Group:

Source: Capital IQ

We believe one of the main reasons IMMU’s share price has increased so dramatically is that several new investors appear to have taken a position in IMMU based on the activist campaign led by venBio. It appears that these investors must be unaware that insiders are aggressively selling to them. In fact, many of these insider sales occurred at much lower prices.

Source: Capital IQ

The Immunomedics Medical Talent Exodus

Certain actions taken by insiders often provide great insight into the probability of a company's future success. In the case of IMMU, a significant amount of medical talent holding key roles in the company appear to have left abruptly or outright resigned with little or no explanation over the years. What's even more telling, in my opinion, is that several of these insiders held substantial academic credentials in the world of medicine and after having a privileged inside look of IMMU's pipeline (including, we believe, IMMU-132, based on the dates of the resignations that overlap the IMMU-132 ODDs). Below is the list of executives that fit the profile described above.

Medical Professional Position Result Source Dr. Francois E. Wilhelm Chief Medical Officer RESIGNED SEC filing Dr. Edward T. Wolynic BOD / R&D Committee RESIGNED SEC filing Dr. Marvin E. Jaffe BOD / R&D Committee RESIGNED SEC filing Dr. Ivan Horak Chief Scientific Officer RESIGNED SEC filing

What does this reality above indicate to you about IMMU-132?

In terms of medical and professional credentials, in my opinion, this list of insiders is well qualified to assess the viability of IMMU's pipeline. Why would there be so much turnover if IMMU's pipeline had even a small chance of being a blockbuster therapy? The departures speak for themselves in our view or at the very least show a lack of confidence among insiders that IMMU will achieve any meaningful amount of success.

venBio’s Conviction Investments = Repeated History of Failure and Losses

Investors are enamored with venBio’s activist effort at IMMU, so we decided to review venBio’s prior track record in companies where it had acquired a meaningful amount of shares as a percentage of the total common shares outstanding and the estimated results were particularly troubling. Acquiring such significant stakes in companies would suggest that the investor has obtained conviction in the bet, typically through extensive research. The results of venBio’s investments that eclipsed the 5% company ownership threshold speak for themselves and are presented below so investors can form their own opinion.

VenBio Conviction Bet #1: Pernix

In December 2015, venBio filed a 13G disclosing an 8.4% position in Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTX). At the time, the stock sported an enterprise value greater than $400M. Since the beginning of 2016, the stock has declined by over 85% and underperformed the XBI by 110% according to Capital IQ.

Source: Capital IQ

Shortly after taking a large position, a series of events caused PTX to collapse including disappointing earnings results, eliminating 23% of its workforce, repairing the broken balance sheet, and several reports of declining revenue. We’re not sure what kind of research was being done to warrant such a large stake in PTX, but it’s clear that investors would have experienced significantly better returns by simply investing in the XBI.

VenBio Conviction Bet #2: Mirati

Around the same time period, venBio built a large position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRTX) and ultimately ended up acquiring over 6% of the common shares outstanding by the end of 2015. As of the most recent filing, venBio owns nearly 8% of the company. Since January 2016, where MRTX maintained an enterprise value greater than $400M, the shares have lost more than 60% of their value.

Source: Capital IQ

A series of fundamental missteps caused MRTX to collapse including, diluting shareholders, an executive resigning, analyst downgrade, and problems with side effects of the company’s lead product candidate that caused shares to plummet 40% in a single day. Despite being a healthcare focused hedge fund, venBio was apparently not aware of the risks surrounding the company’s lead product candidate.

VenBio Conviction Bet #3: Cascadian Therapeutics fka Oncothyreon

By September 2015, venBio had acquired over 5% of shares outstanding of Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASC), formerly known as Oncothyreon Inc., a high flying biotech stock that was trading in the $20 range at the time. Today shares trade hands for less than $4, collapsing over 70% and underperforming the XBI by over 90%:

Source: Capital IQ

Again, we see a series of fundamental company specific issues that caused the shares to lose a significant amount of shareholder value over a relatively short period of time. CASC diluted shareholders several times, was kicked out of the Nasdaq Biotech Index, and accounting for most of the collapse was a single day decline of over 30% due to a presentation with vague data that scared investors.

In our view, it appears that there is an obvious pattern of failed conviction bets that occurred independently of the broader market moves in biotech. Meaning, not only did these activist efforts result in absolute negative losses, they also produced substantial negative alpha relative to the XBI. Yet despite these results, venBio is one of those funds that seems to grab the attention of biotech speculators and day traders looking for any narrative to cling to despite the absence of supporting evidence. Look no further than Twitter as an example of how people tout venBio’s position apparently without doing any research of their own, unless you count looking at IMMU’s stock chart as due diligence…

Source: Twitter

It’s going to be “yuge”. It might even be bigly!

According to their website, venBio primarily focuses on investing in publicly traded biotechnology companies and claims to have broad investment experience in the biopharmaceutical sector. At the same time, in their presentation, venBio admits that IMMU is their first official activist effort where they are leading the way for changes at the company. The passive activist stakes they took in other healthcare companies turned out to be disasters and we believe the IMMU activist effort is already on a similar path and destined to repeat history.

Conclusion

The fact that IMMU has unjustifiably rallied over 300% in the last year based on a collection of anecdotes and a wing and a prayer for accelerated approval provides one of the best short opportunities of 2017, we believe. Our research also shows that IMMU-132 is set fail its Phase-III trial, which renders IMMU stock effectively worthless. Additionally, there is plenty of stock to borrow with Interactive Brokers showing 950,000 shares at less than a 2% rate. If IMMU traded at a discount to cash after failing its Phase-III trial and signaled to investors that they plan to wind down the company and return whatever cash is left to shareholders, we would likely revisit our thesis and update our downside price targets accordingly.

We sent questions to IMMU investor relations seeking a response to important matters surrounding the company. We did not receive a response within 24 hours. The questions asked are presented below.

Why does the company’s investor presentation not disclose the significant history of failure for orphan drug designations that has occurred at IMMU?

If IMMU-132 is likely to receive accelerated approval as you say, then why are insiders so aggressively selling stock?

What is venBio’s legal liability in the event that IMMU-132 does not receive accelerated approval?

Why have you not clearly outlined the high probability that IMMU-132 is worse than the existing standard of care and that is likely to fail its Phase 3 trial?

