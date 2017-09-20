Destination Maternity: A Failed Merger And 14% Shareholder Selling Out Create An Extraordinary Opportunity

Destination Maternity's stock is trading at about 4.4% of revenues, one third that of four other similar retailers that are actually much less profitable.

Background

Destination Maternity Corporation (Nasdaq:DEST) is the largest maternity clothes designer and retailer in the U.S. It is the only nationwide bricks-and-mortar chain, and the only publicly traded company specializing in maternity clothes. DEST has 507 stores under three retail nameplates: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod and Destination Maternity. It also operates 643 maternity apparel departments within other retailers such as Macy’s (NYSE:M), buybuy BABY and Boscov’s. Sales are seasonal as the first quarter ending in April has revenues about 15% higher than each of the other three quarters.

Despite dominating its niche, revenues and earnings have declined significantly the past 5 years as shown below.

The decline in revenues since year-end (YE) 9/13 is primarily from losing leased operations within three retailers; Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Gordmans (NASDAQ:GMAN) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS). The weaker ones were more management’s decision and Gordmans has since declared bankruptcy. The company has also downsized its own bricks-and-mortar locations. The decline in earnings was primarily due to an inability to cut expenses as fast as revenues fell. SG&A expense was 51.6% of revenues in YE 1/17, up from 46.6% in YE 9/13. The gross margin also fell from 53.8% in YE 9/13 to 52.4% in YE 1/17. The large loss in YE 1/17 was primarily due to a $27.8 million non-cash tax valuation allowance charge.

The stock price peaked at around $31 in 2013 and has since fallen to as low as $1.02 recently. On December 19, 2016, DEST agreed to be purchased for $7.05 by Orchestra-Prémaman S.A., a French retailer. The purchase was to be 100% paid for with Orchestra stock. The fortunes of both Orchestra and DEST deteriorated and Orchestra’s stock was cut in half. On July 27th, 2017, the merger was terminated by both parties. DEST was trading at $2.96 on the prior day. It fell as low as $1.02 in the weeks following and is currently trading at $1.37. The current market cap of $19 million is 4.4% of revenues, which is unheard of for a retailer that is cash-flow neutral or positive.

The Recovery

During the quarter ended April 2017, the websites for the company’s three brands were relaunched to appeal to Millennials and rank higher in searches. On August 10, 2017, the company stated the following:

We are encouraged by the sequential improvement in our trend over the last three quarters as well as month to month improvement in trend throughout the second quarter… Comparable sales decreased 3.4%, with a sequential improvement in each month of the quarter from negative 5.6% in May to negative 3.3% in June and negative 1.1% in July. We are particularly excited by the very positive performance of our recently re-launched ecommerce sites which delivered comparable sales improvement of 30.2% for the quarter, with a 46.2% improvement in July. The Company noted further that it expects to report improved Adjusted EBITDA before other charges for the quarter versus the second quarter of fiscal 2016 as a result of continued improvement in gross margin as well as reduced expenses. The Company further expects a reduction in net debt at quarter end versus the fiscal 2016 second quarter.”

The company reported earnings on September 7, 2017, for the quarter ended July and met the guidance given above. While there was a $2,774,000 loss, EBITDA was positive $2,725,000. EBITDA before store closing charges and some non-recurring income was $3,674,000. Depreciation and amortization totaled $4,461,000 in the quarter. Cash flow in the quarter was positive as shown below.

Note that the April quarter is the seasonally strongest and is usually profitable. It wasn’t this year. However, the July quarter showed significant improvement over the same quarter last year and the January quarter. Revenues improved significantly as the July 2017 quarter proceeded, so the current run rate of net income and EBITDA is higher than shown.

Recovery Actions

The company has taken the following actions to facilitate a recovery.

1. The websites were relaunched in the April 2017 quarter, leading to a big jump in activity. Online sales increased every month since and were up 46% in July from the prior year. Improvements were due to an increased focus on Millennials, higher search rankings, more online marketing and a new team which came in about a year ago. This has led to a stabilization of same-store sales (which include internet sales). Notably, improvements have continued in August and September. There are websites that measure internet traffic. I used SEMrush which showed the following monthly visits for DEST and its primary competitors online. The September figures are based on algorithms by SEMrush which proved accurate for August.

As shown above, DEST’s market share versus its primary maternity clothes-focused online competitors shrank considerably during 2016 until the relaunch in April 2017. It has since improved and appears to be accelerating. Management plans to continue to shift towards more online sales. To improve efficiency and shipping times, the company is now shipping from warehouses and about 70 stores. Online sales are currently close to 20% of revenues.

2. The company does not have a lot of unprofitable stores at this point. It is walking away from less profitable stores at lease maturity or getting a rent concession. With the current retail climate, rent concessions are getting easier. Leases are kept short, about one third of leases mature each year.

3. Capital expenses have been reduced and now include little new store development or infrastructure spending. Spending is focused on the websites and refreshing existing stores. Capex declined from $29.2 million in YE 1/16 to $12.7 million in YE 1/17. It has totaled only $3.6 million so far in the first six months of this fiscal year. Management believes current spending is sufficient to keep the stores looking fresh.

4. The biggest issue appears to be getting operating expenses under control. On August 23, 2017, the company hired Berkeley Research Group, a consultant, to help put a cost-cutting plan together and improve revenues. The company should have a plan in place within a few months.

5. Management believes it has room to also improve the gross margin through better sourcing and other initiatives.

6. On September 7, 2017, the same date as the earnings release, it was announced that CEO Anthony Romano and the company had mutually agreed he would leave. His severance will be in the $1.0 to $1.5 million range and will be paid out over the next year. He is being replaced on an interim basis by Allen Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has been a member of the board since 2010. He has a strong retail background. Mr. Weinstein served as the Chief Executive Officer and President at Body Central Corp. (OTCPK:BODY) from August 2009 to August 16, 2012. He served as Chief Merchandising Officer of Cato Corp. (NYSE:CATO) from November 2004 to April 17, 2009. Cato was solidly profitable when Mr. Weinstein was CMO. At Body Central, the company was solidly profitable. Revenues and earnings increased significantly his first 2 ½ years, then faltered the last three months and he was let go. Body Central fell apart after he left and went bankrupt in 2015. Mr. Weinstein is receiving a $640,000 annual rate salary with no incentive bonus. He clearly has the background to lead a company like this. He has not stated whether he wants the permanent CEO job, but he is 71 so he is probably not the longer term answer.

Destination Maternity’s Edge

While most retailers are being pressed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), DEST has several advantages over its competitors. The biggest is that expectant mothers need to be measured, usually more than once. DEST’s store presence allows the company to do that better than its online competitors. It also has the only store staff specializing in maternity clothes so they are more knowledgeable. Its bricks-and-mortar assortment is larger than its B&M competitors', which is mostly department stores. DEST remains by far the largest in its niche and benefits from economies of scale some of its competitors don’t have. It ships its web sales usually within 24 hours, and larger orders ship free, making it as convenient as Amazon.

Liquidity and Debt

Interest bearing debt totaled $39.3 million on July 31, 2017, which included $4.2 million drawn on the line. The line had $14.9 million available on that date and matures in March 2021. None of the debt has financial covenants though there are restrictions on borrowing, and prohibitions on dividends and stock repurchases. The primary term loan also matures in March 2021, though it requires quarterly principal payments of $800,000.

The balance sheet has improved recently. Working capital was $27.6 million on July 31, 2017, up from $26.5 million six months earlier. This is despite interest bearing debt decreasing by $3.7 million during that period. DEST has a $22.8 million liability called deferred rent and other non-current liabilities. This is a non-cash item that is an accountant’s way of accounting for rent increases in the future. A case could be made that net worth is actually higher by at least part of this amount.

Concerns

The biggest concern is the CEO situation. Interim CEO Weinstein has a strong retail background but he is 71, so may not be interested in the permanent post. His compensation includes no profitability incentives.

Amazon and other online retailers are a concern for all bricks-and-mortar retailers. Amazon has recently launched their own line of maternity clothes which so far does not appear to be getting much traction based on limited reviews. DEST is impacted by Amazon but more so by other newer online retailers like Pink Blush and Seraphine. The online competition from Amazon is less than that faced by the department and other apparel stores due to the customer need to be measured, staff knowledge, and its own growing website. It generally ships within 24 hours making it competitive in that area. DEST has also started selling its Motherhood line on Amazon.

The balance sheet has been weakened by losses the past two years, though it has shown improvement the past six months. It appears strong enough to give the company time for continued recovery.

Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. still has 13.7% of DEST and could pressure the stock by unwinding that position. It is sitting on a large loss on this position and with its own recent losses may hold off until it can use the tax loss or need the cash.

Comparison to Peers

Market cap of currently only 4.4% of revenues would normally indicate bankruptcy is imminent. And yet the company has no financial loan covenants, no pending loan maturities, and is cash-flow-positive. The 4.4% of revenues market cap is well below that of other struggling smaller retailers. In fact, those retailers listed below are all less profitable, yet have a much higher market cap to sales and tangible net worth ratio. This is shown in the table below.

Financially, DEST is in similar condition to Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) and Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) and superior to bebe (NASDAQ:BEBE), which has not proven yet it is viable. New York & Co. is in superior financial condition.

Reasons for Low Valuation

So why is the stock so depressed versus its peers if it is financially stable and improving? I attribute it to these things, the first two of which are now in the past.

1. The first is the failed merger. The stock dived over 60% following the merger termination on July 27, 2017, as investors in it for the sale stampeded for the exit.

2. This was followed by the largest shareholder Towle (13.83% as of June 30, 2017) starting to sell its position on August 7, 2017. On September 15, 2017, it announced it was completely out. This removes a huge overhang on the stock. To give an idea of how big, 27% of all shares traded since August 8th was sales by Towle. This is probably the reason for the rally in recent days as its selling wound down. Towle was always a passive investor whose investment in DEST was a tiny portion of its portfolio.

3. The third reason is the one all retailers face from Amazon and online competition. DEST has improved its websites and is showing strong growth there. With its combination of having stores for fitting, knowledgeable salespeople, and local shipping, and its improved website, it now looks like a retailer that can thrive in the current environment.

4. Uncertainty about management with the recent termination of the CEO. The interim CEO has significant executive-level retail experience as does the CFO David Stern.

Conclusion

If properly managed and right-sized for operating costs, there is no reason DEST can’t prosper going forward. It still has several advantages over its competition. The recent relaunch of the websites has stopped the same-store-sales declines. A consultant has been brought in to work on operating costs.

The market cap to EBITDA ratio is an extremely low 1.3 as the market cap is only $19 million. DEST will probably not return to the $1.46 and $1.80 EPS of its peak days of 2012 and 2013. But it can certainly earn at least $0.50. My one-year price target is $5.00 based simply on trading in line with its peers shown above. This assumes no improvement in earnings. If it can cut significant expenses and keep the website momentum going, the price will be much higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.