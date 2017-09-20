Seadrill Bankruptcy: Who Will Bid For The Company During The 'Go-Shop' Period?

Ever since Bloomberg reported that Chinese state-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group was looking at various assets and companies in the offshore drilling space, investors started discussing the opportunity that might arise if Seadrill (SDRL) were to be acquired by a Chinese company. It did not even matter that the same Bloomberg article stated that China Merchants Group denied having interest in buying offshore drillers like Seadrill or Shelf Drilling. Once the rumor was out, it was living its own life.

Now that Seadrill has revealed its restructuring plan (see my previous article on the topic, "Seadrill Bankruptcy: Setup And Key Players") and filed for bankruptcy, it will have until Dec. 11 for the so-called "go-shop" period. This is when other market participants can come up with improved bids for the company. In this article, I will evaluate the chances of a "competing bid" scenario.

Prerequisites for the Buyer

Let's first look at what a prospective buyer of Seadrill must bring to the table to be competitive with the current offer. The new offer must come with a capital injection of more than $1.06 billion. I'd say that the offer must be considerably better than this to take Hemen Holding's seat, as it has been the force behind Seadrill for years and creditors wanted its involvement in the reorganization plan. Also, ideally, the offer must bring less additional debt. The current offer is a capital injection consisting of $200 million of equity and $860 million of bonds. Obviously, Hemen and Centerbridge wanted to protect themselves -- thus the majority of capital comes in the form of bonds. Also, the offer must improve the fate of bondholders.

Potential Buyers

Let's go through all significant offshore drilling companies one by one to find out whether they have both the reason and the ability to buy Seadrill.

Transocean (RIG): The company is one of the leaders in the offshore drilling space. However, it has recently made a major bet by acquiring Songa. In my view, this was the most defensive move one could have imagined as Transocean effectively bought backlog. After this deal, Transocean does not have the capacity to make an offer for Seadrill in any form.

Rowan (RDC): Rowan is in a better financial shape than Transocean. However, the company has committed to a joint venture with Saudi Aramco, which will likely keep Rowan busy for the time being. With this joint venture, Rowan will enlarge its jackup fleet by building new rigs from scratch.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO): Diamond Offshore is the only U.S.-listed company that really needs to grow its fleet. The company will have to proceed with an acquisition of some sort. However, management is notoriously conservative (which has served it well), and I don't believe that they will think about making an offer for a highly leveraged company.

Ensco (ESV): Ensco is in the process of merging with Atwood Oceanics (ATW) and is not a potential buyer for Seadrill.

Borr Drilling: The newcomer to the offshore drilling space has been aggressively building its fleet, scoring deals with the now dysfunctional Hercules Offshore, Transocean and most recently buying a nearly 10% stake in Atwood. However, coming up with $1.3-$1.5 billion of cash and taking Seadrill debt will be impossible for Borr. Also, I believe that even if Borr is able to raise that much money through another equity offering, it will not look at Seadrill but will rather concentrate on more jackup deals. Seadrill's Dalian rigs, which are not part of the ongoing restructuring, might be an interesting target for Borr.

Maersk Drilling: As I understand it, Maersk is trying to concentrate on the core business while offloading non-core assets, like in the recent sale of Maersk Oil to Total (TOT). Thus, it's not a contender for Seadrill assets.

Shelf Drilling: Earlier this year, Shelf Drilling acquired jackups West Triton, West Resolute and West Mischief from Seadrill for $225 million. In my view, this jackup-focused operator has already satisfied its needs.

Competition

Effectively, Seadrill is in the marketplace for unsuccessful drilling companies until Dec. 11. Anyone willing to buy Seadrill would weigh the potential purchase against alternatives. Two deals are already under way: Transocean/Songa and Ensco/Atwood. However, the offshore drilling space is so fragmented that there's certainly more to come. Let's look at just a couple of candidates.

Pacific Drilling -- In my opinion, Pacific Drilling will file for bankruptcy by the end of this year. In case the company's debt is turned into equity, it will become an attractive acquisition candidate offering seven modern drillships.

Ocean Rig (ORIG) -- Ocean Rig will soon emerge from bankruptcy and offers a young drillship fleet. I'm not sure whether anyone will want to deal with George Economou, who is infamous for his role in DryShips (DRYS), but the fleet is attractive.

Fred. Olsen Energy -- The company's fleet status says it all:

With many rigs stacked and no contracts after 2017, Fred. Olsen will soon be in major trouble.

Stena Drilling -- This is another operator that will soon be in trouble if it does not sign new contracts. The market trend that shows that bigger companies get the majority of contracts clearly works against smaller drillers like Stena:

The list could go on, but let's save our time. The key takeaway here is that in an industry that badly needs consolidation, Seadrill is a behemoth that will be hard to swallow. The two problems for any buyer are the company's debt and the necessity to come up with more than $1 billion of fresh capital to inject in the troubled driller.

Back to China?

Only a state-sponsored company can ignore risks and "play with money." That's why the rumor of Chinese involvement is still alive, despite the fact that it was refuted in the same article in which it was first made public.

In my opinion, no one will show up with a significantly higher bid for Seadrill during the go-shop period. Seadrill is a lucrative operation due to the size and the age of its fleet, but it comes with too much bank debt. Anyone willing to short Seadrill stock on spikes should be aware that rumors might resurface once again. I'm reiterating my opinion that Seadrill remains an avoid for investors and is now suitable for short-term traders relying on technical analysis for their entries and exits. Stay tuned.

