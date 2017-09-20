Should You Wait For Kinder Morgan's 6.5% Dividend Yield?

The dividend growth plans thus look quite solid, and it's likely that Kinder Morgan will be able to fulfill its promises this time.

Kinder Morgan will not rely on a high share price to fund its growth capex via share issuance going forward; all the cash that is needed is generated internally.

Kinder Morgan is once again announcing plans for dividend growth over the next couple of years, but this time it's different.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) has announced long-term dividend growth targets again, but this time they look more achievable than the last time Kinder Morgan tried this a couple of years ago. It is likely that investors will receive a 6% yield on cost in a couple of years, but is it worth waiting so long for the company's future income stream?

We know all too well how it ended when Kinder Morgan announced aggressive dividend growth plans a couple of years ago:

KMI data by YCharts

The company's share price as well as its dividend were cut by roughly 75%, so investors are kind of wary of the company's promises since. The situation back then was somehow different, though: Back then Kinder Morgan was distributing all of its distributable cash flows to its owners via dividends and was relying on debt and share issuance to finance the company's growth capex, which meant a lot of new shares being issued as Kinder Morgan was investing into new projects heavily.

The company has changed its business model since -- all growth capex are financed with the cash flows the company is generating internally, and the company has lowered its debt levels considerably. That means that going forward Kinder Morgan is not reliant on a high share price any longer (which was required in the past to finance capex via share issuance), which makes Kinder Morgan much more resilient.

Since the amount of growth investing the company plans to do over the next years has declined as well (due to some projects being finished and some projects being cut), the current dividend growth plans look a lot more realistic and safe than what Kinder Morgan was planning to do in the past. The current outlook looks like this:

$0.80 per share in dividends in 2018, which equals $1.6 billion

$1.00 per share in dividends in 2019, which equals $2.2 billion

$1.25 per share in dividends in 2020, which equals $2.8 billion

This assumes a stable share count, which is conservative, as Kinder Morgan has also announced some buybacks, but since we don't know how fast they will start repurchasing shares it is hard to forecast a share count going forward.

We can compare this to the company's cash flows that will be generated over the next three years. During 2017 Kinder Morgan's distributable cash flows (operating cash flows minus maintenance capex) will total $4.5 billion, a number that will grow over the next years due to the growth projects Kinder Morgan is investing into. A plausible estimate for the total distributable cash flows through 2020 is thus $15 billion ($5 billion a year).

With $15 billion in cash flows and $6.6 billion in dividend payments from 2018 to 2020, Kinder Morgan would thus be able to finance an additional $8.4 billion of growth capex and/or debt reduction in the next three years -- organically, not being required to issue any new equity. When we further add another $1.5 billion of excess distributable cash flows (after the dividend has been paid) for the second half of the current year, the company will be able to spend a whopping $10 billion on growth projects and debt reduction over the next three and a half years.

As Kinder Morgan's leverage ratio (debt to EBITDA) has already declined to 5.2 over the last couple of quarters, there is no big need for further massive debt reduction: The company's target leverage ratio of 5.0 will require another $2 billion in debt reduction, then the goal is reached -- Kinder Morgan could thus spend about $8 billion on growth capex over the next three years, whilst reaching its debt reduction goals and whilst adhering to its dividend growth plans.

Since Kinder Morgan's total project backlog totals $12 billion right now, Kinder Morgan could thus finish the majority of these projects through 2020, but not all of them -- $4 billion worth of projects would have to be finished in the early 2020s.

These growth projects will further enhance Kinder Morgan's already large asset base:

Kinder Morgan currently owns the largest natural gas network in North America, which will only grow in importance:

According to the EIA, world natural gas consumption will grow by 43% over the next two decades, driven by increases in OECD consumption as well as by more demand from developing countries. Since natural gas is a cleaner alternative to oil and especially to coal, increasing natural gas consumption is a logical way to fuel the world's hunger for energy, and Kinder Morgan is poised to benefit from that, due to owning the vastest natural gas pipeline network on the continent. Higher consumption in the U.S. as well as increasing exports will mean that the natural gas that is produced in the U.S. will have to flow through Kinder Morgan's pipeline network, which will result in stable and foreseeable cash flows and earnings going forward.

The U.S. will be the country with the highest natural gas production increases over the next two decades, according to the EIA, slightly behind the region of the Middle East.

That shows that the U.S. will not only consume more natural gas internally, the high forecast production growth will also allow for an increasing amount of exports to regions where less natural gas is being produced, but where demand is still poised to grow (such as Europe).

It is foreseeable that Kinder Morgan's cash flows and earnings will remain at a very solid level going forward, as demand for its assets will increase further, and as Kinder Morgan's many growth projects will increase the company's asset base and revenues further. Since those growth investments can be paid for despite Kinder Morgan's dividend growth plans over the next couple of years, there remains one question: Is it a good idea to own Kinder Morgan's shares now, as the yield is still low, in anticipation of coming dividend increases?

In 2020, Kinder Morgan's shares will have a yield on cost of 6.4% when investors buy now, which seems attractive in a low rate environment, especially since the payout ratio will likely be around 60%, making the dividend rather safe. For very long term focused investors who want to build a reliable and growing income stream going forward buying Kinder Morgan's shares below $20 thus might be a good idea, not so much for those who rely on the income now (i.e., if they have already retired and are living of their dividends) -- after all, the current dividend yield is not very high at 2.6%.

Bottom Line

Kinder Morgan's pipelines will remain a very important backbone of the U.S.'s energy infrastructure, and earnings and cash flows will remain at a high level for decades.

The company is funding many growth projects right now, with internally generated cash, and at the same time has plans for aggressive dividend growth going forward. Unlike the last time Kinder Morgan announced such plans, they are looking quite achievable this time, and investors will likely see a very compelling 6.5% yield on cost in a couple of years when they buy below $20.

For long-term-focused investors who are not dependent on high dividends right now, I believe that Kinder Morgan looks like a solid buy at the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KMI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.