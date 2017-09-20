Frontier: Barred From Share Buybacks Or Not?

Frontier had a leverage ratio of 4.2x at the end of Q2, which its management aims to bring down to 4.0x by 2019-end.

Frontier (NASDAQ: FTR) has been the subject of some very interesting discussions over the recent months. But when a debate regarding the possibility of its share repurchases (to save on dividend payments) sparked in the comments section of my last FTR article, nobody seemed to have clarity on the matter. Some felt that Frontier was prohibited by its creditors from repurchasing stocks, while others felt that no such restriction existed. So, I went through its past annual reports, current reports as well as its credit agreement, and even approached the company for a response, to investigate the issue. After all, misinformation can be dangerous in the investing world. The results of my findings were rather interesting. As it turns out, Frontier is not barred by its creditors from buying back its stock, but it would be a very poor board decision if Frontier repurchased shares at this critical stage. Let’s take a closer look to have a better understanding of it all.

Barred or Not?

Let me start by saying that Frontier’s latest credit agreement has some grey areas in it, at least as per my reading. The document has been amended four times already and it’s not clear whether prior amendments have been discarded, or if they’re still applicable to older notes. I feel that the structure of the document could have been improved, or the company could have provided a simplified version to make things easier for regular retail investors.

Coming back to the discussion, a person operating under the pen name of “timctx” noted in the comments section of my last Frontier article (Read- Frontier: An Acquisition Target?), with seemingly full confidence, that “Buybacks are prohibited in the bond covenants unless they get back to investment grade.” It’s hard to argue against this bold and confident assertion without any backing facts to support the argument. I don’t blame Tim as the credit agreement is quite complex and it’s easy to get confused.

Upon close reading, I found that Frontier hasn’t mentioned anywhere in its annual and current reports, or even in its credit agreement that it was prohibited by its creditors from repurchasing its shares. But…

It looks like Frontier has clubbed its dividends and stock repurchases under one category called “Restricted Payments.” As far as my understanding of the credit agreement goes, Frontier is free to engage in both activities - that is, buyback its shares and pay dividends to its shareholders - as long as it’s not breaching any of the covenants. The credit agreement enlists a number of covenants, including the maximum permissible leverage ratio and breaching particular clauses could result in a technical default. At this point, dividend payouts and stock purchases could be restricted or limited, amongst other repercussions.

To confirm if my understanding of the legal document was accurate, I shot an email to Frontier’s investor relations department last week. They replied today, partly corroborating my findings. Their email says (emphasis is mine):

We don’t have an explicit prohibition against buying back stock. However, on May 2nd we announced our leverage reduction plan. The Board of Directors believes that the greatest shareholder return can be achieved by reducing leverage over the coming four years. So, although there are no explicit restrictions on buying back shares, from a practical standpoint, we have no immediate intention of doing so over the next few years.”

So, there we have it, folks. Frontier is free to repurchase its shares. Since we’re discussing about its covenants, I would like to add another clause that may be of interest to investors. It looks like Frontier is mandated to adhere to its covenants only until its credit ratings are low. Its latest annual report says:

If the senior notes issued in September 2015 are rated investment grade by at least two of Moody’s, S&P or Fitch, many of the covenants will not apply and the holders of the notes will lose the protection of the covenants.”

This piece of information is missing from the latest amendment of Frontier’s credit agreement. Maybe it doesn’t apply to notes that were issued after September 2015? Whatever the case maybe, I think we can safely say that Frontier isn’t yet restricted from buying back its own shares.

But this leads us to another critical question: Should Frontier engage in stock repurchases to take advantage of its distressed stock prices and reduce its dividend burden in the process?

Should it repurchase shares?

If Frontier were a normal company with moderate debt levels, it would have made a lot of financial sense to repurchase shares. This is because a reduced number of floating shares directly translates into cost savings in the form of reduced dividend payouts. It would've been a great way to reduce recurring expenses.

If Frontier were to borrow $500 million to fund a large repurchase program, it would be able to buy back around 40 million shares or around 51% of its entire outstanding shares, as per the last closing price. At an annualized dividend of $2.4 per share, this means that Frontier would save around $96 million annually by way of reduced dividend payments on common stock. On the other hand, Frontier’s interest outgo at an 8% rate would amount to around $40 million annually. Even then, it would still result in annual net savings of ~$55 million for Frontier Communications. Actual savings would obviously depend on the coupon rate and the average price per share during the buyback period.

But the problem is that Frontier isn’t a normal telecom company with moderate leverage levels. Management of the telecom stalwart noted during its Q2 earnings call that its leverage ratio stood at 4.2x. Its management had also noted during its Q1 earnings call that it is targeting a leverage ratio of 4.0 by 2019-end and 3.5x by 2021-end. Also, the company has been posting deteriorating financials for past several quarters straight due to its eroding subscriber base.

This means that Frontier has very little room for financial creativity. It can raise new debt to fund large-scale share buybacks, but my estimates suggest that a $500-million debt raise would add around 11 basis points to its lofty leverage ratio. This would make it even harder for the company to go below its targeted leverage ratio of 4.0x by 2018-end; a declining EBITDA would make it worse.

So, I don’t think that funding share buybacks on top of dividend payouts is a good idea as far as Frontier Communications is concerned, at least at this point in time. The telecom stalwart would be better off if it focused on repaying its debt as one can restructure its debt only to a certain extent.

Moreover, Frontier would have less financial flexibility if it raised more debt. If would inch closer to a technical default, as per its credit agreement. Its annual report says (emphasis is mine):

Failure to comply with any of the covenants in our existing or future financing indentures and agreements could result in a default under those documents and under other agreements containing cross-default provisions. A default would permit lenders to accelerate the maturity of the debt and to foreclose upon any collateral securing the debt.”

Scary, right?

Investors' takeaway

I don’t think it's a good business move to risk a technical default. The company would probably be better off if it refrained from any potential buybacks. If its board really wants to save some cash to reduce its expenses, it should suspend its dividends on common stock altogether.

