The Illusion Of Sexy, High-Growth Stocks

Keep the observations below in mind as you build your own portfolio.

But in fact, I would have chosen a different strategy that uses the more efficient broad equities market.

If an investor or trader could go back in time and choose to invest in FANG stocks a year ago, who wouldn't want to do that?

Today, I want to share my thoughts on high-growth stocks. The observations below came to me as I was analyzing the 12-month performance of FANG -- the term coined by polarizing stock "expert" and TV celebrity Jim Cramer to refer to four of the best-performing tech stocks of late: Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL). Check out my recent article on this subject.

FANG stocks have been leading the race

As you very well know, the stock market has been ripping in the past several years. Within the universe of winning stocks, high-growth tech names have stood out. As I stated earlier this week, "Those who have bet on these stocks in the past year have probably looked and felt like investment geniuses". If an investor or trader could go back in time and choose to invest in FANG a year ago, who wouldn't want to do that?

However, I would argue, the recent outperformance of high-octane tech stocks has been all but an illusion.

How so? First of all, let's look at the returns of two hypothetical $10,000-portfolios: (1) one invested a year ago in FANG stocks, equally allocated across the four tech names, and (2) a plain-vanilla one invested in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same period of time.

Clearly betting on FANG would have produced better absolute returns, as the more aggressive portfolio would be worth $14,171 today vs. $11,913 for the more cautious and diversified approach.

But take a closer look at the chart above. Notice that, visually, the blue graph representing the value of the FANG portfolio has behaved much more erratically than the yellow line. Yes, the better performance in FANG has come on the back of significantly higher volatility.

"So what?" you may ask, particularly if you are a long-term investor who does not care about short-term risk and prefer to look at the total return of the portfolio. As it turns out, a FANG portfolio, on the surface a clear winner in hindsight, has been more inefficient at generating returns relative to the volatility that it has produced -- at least in the comparison to the broad, diversified equities market.

How do I know? I have plugged in the numbers.

Beating high-growth stocks with... the S&P 500

The FANG portfolio illustrated above produced impressive returns of +41.7% over the past year, with volatility measured by one annualized standard deviation of the daily returns measured at +17.4%. That's an impressive Sharpe Ratio of 2.34 (historically, the stock market in general has seen its own ratio sit well below 1.0).

To recreate the same level of risk of the FANG portfolio using the broad equities market, I used the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x ETF (SPXL). This fund mimics the daily returns of the S&P 500, but leveraged up by a factor of three. Yes, three times the daily return of the broad market, whether positive or negative. Over the past 12 months, the SPXL has produced mind-boggling returns of +60.1% with one standard deviation of 22.6%.

Since the volatility in FANG and SPXL has been different in the past year (the latter being more erratic), I produced a hypothetical portfolio of $10,000 that I call "SP500 Modified" invested one year ago as follows:

$7,300 in SPXL

$2,700 in risk-free cash instruments bearing interest of 1% per year

I chose the allocation above specifically to match the volatility of the FANG portfolio, and did so with the benefit of hindsight. I then compared the performance of the hypothetical investment above, not much more than a derivative of the S&P 500, against the performance of the FANG strategy. The results are illustrated on the table below:

Strategy Annual Return Annual St Dev Sharpe Ratio SP500 Modified 44.2% 17.4% 2.48 FANG 41.7% 17.4% 2.34

Yes: A strategy that invests primarily in a passive ETF that tracks the broad market has done better than the sexy, headline-grabbing tech prodigies. The "SP500 Modified" easily created out of a leveraged S&P 500 fund blended with some cash outperformed FANG over the past 52 weeks by 250 bps. If you don't think this is very significant, remember that a $1 million portfolio that beats a peer strategy by 2.5% per year would produce about $2.1 million in extra returns over a 30-year period.

The hidden benefit of investing in a strategy founded on a widely diversified portfolio is that it should not get as severely impacted by the underperfomance of a single stock. Here's an example: Suppose FB takes a -20% hit in the second half of 2017 as the company's top-line growth deceleration ends up being more pronounced than most currently expect. That event alone would create a -5% drag to the FANG portfolio, holding all else constant, compared to a negligible impact to the "SP500 Modified". Likewise, a pullback in the tech sector would have a noticeable effect on the FANG portfolio, whereas any specific sector's underperformance would not cause such headwinds to the diversified strategy.

Final words

As some of my readers know, I manage a marketplace service called SRG Portfolio on Seeking Alpha. At the core of the strategy is the idea that a more efficient portfolio is preferable to one that simply produces higher absolute returns. That is true because the former can often be leveraged to meet the expected volatility of the broad market (or of FANG stocks, or whatever level of risk the investor might prefer) and produce more "bang for the buck" (a.k.a. better returns relative to the levels of risk).

The SRG Portfolio aims at accomplishing this goal, and has been doing so YTD, by using leveraged ETFs. Other tools, including different leveraged funds, derivatives or borrowed money, could also be deployed by the more sophisticated investor to achieve similar results.

Keep these observations and lessons in mind as you build your own efficient, high reward-to-risk portfolio.

