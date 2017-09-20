Intel And Google Can Rule The Autonomous Car Industry

Mobileye’s EyeQ 5 and Movidius's neural compute-capable Myriad X are two Intel-owned next-generation vision processing units that need the backing of self-driving car pioneers like Google.

Waymo's test cars are currently using very expensive LiDAR sensors. Mobileye offers the more affordable camera-based self-driving car solution.

Intel paid so much for Mobileye because it was betting that the Israeli’s start-up's vision processing unit, the EyeQ 5 will become the industry-standard processor for autonomous cars.

The thing left unsaid is that Intel expects Waymo cars to use its self-driving car processors, not Nvidia's GPUs or Google’s own CPUs.

After completing its $15.3 billion acquisition of Mobileye last month, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is wasting no time recovering its investment. CEO Krzanich used a blog post to announce that Intel is now working with Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving car unit, Waymo. Intel and Waymo are collaborating toward producing level 4 and level 5 autonomous cars. While only announced now, this partnership actually started during the early days of Google's self-driving car efforts back in 2009.

Waymo’s current self-driving test unit, the Chrysler minivan has been using an Intel-made custom chip since 2015 to process information from its sensors and to manage its connectivity.

Mr. Krzanich left it unsaid, but he wants/expects Waymo to use Mobile’s camera-based autonomous car technology and its EyeQ 5 vision processing unit (VPU). After spending so much for Mobileye, Intel needs the backing of self-driving car pioneers like Google.

Semiconductor chips for self-driving cars are part of the fast-growing niche market for artificial intelligence chipsets. As per an estimate by Markets&Markets, the AI chipsets market is growing at CAGR of 62.9% from 2016 to 2022. Five years from now, the AI chips market will be worth $16.06 billion.

Intel has no discrete Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) for deep learning computers that can compete with Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Tesla V100, but it certainly has several processors for self-driving cars.

I do not think there will be retail versions of Waymo cars within the next three years. However, it will be a confidence booster for Intel stock if Waymo starts using Mobileye’s products. Other self-driving car manufacturers might follow Google's example of trusting Intel.

Mobileye’s Autonomous Car Technology Is Cheaper

The current design of Waymo’s test car right now uses the laser-based LiDar radar technology for its autonomous driving system. Mobileye’s technology is camera-based. Before its ugly dispute with Mobileye, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was a loyal backer of camera-based solutions for its self-driving cars.

Mobileye’s camera-based approach is a lot cheaper than Google’s current LiDAR setup. Google’s other test car, a Prius, uses a $75,000 Velodyne HDL-64E LiDar sensor. I do not think self-driving cars with a $75k LiDAR system can find mainstream adoption. My fearless forecast is that autonomous vehicles can only gain worldwide commercial success if the total cost of ownership is under $50k.

Like what Intel did in the 1970s with microprocessors for personal computing, Intel’s offer now to Google is a cheap solution to make Waymo cars affordable. Without Intel/Mobileye’s help, Waymo would have remained just another expensive hobby of Google. Waymo can use Mobileye’s EyeQ 5 and Intel’s Myriad 2 or Myriad X VPUs to make sellable versions of its level 4 or level 5 cars.

Whatever misgivings that Google had over camera-based solutions, Intel can help solve it with advanced machine learning processors. Aside from the machine learning-capable EyeQ 5 and Myriad X VPUs, Intel’s Nervana Systems also has ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) artificial intelligence processors that could be customized to accelerate machine learning tasks of self-driving cars.

Intel owns Wind River Systems, which also has its own products for autonomous cars. My point is that the company’s recent acquisitions have allowed it to deliver a complete, end-to-end solution for making affordable self-driving cars.

Waymo’s estimated valuation of $70 billion will remain just a mirage if it sticks to the pricey LiDAR solution. It needs Mobileye's camera-based approach.

Final Thoughts

I will add more to my INTC position because of this new development. There were no specific details from the blog post that Google is actually dropping LiDAR in favor of Mobileye's camera-based technology. However, it was Mr. Krzanich making an Elon-like move - post an online announcement to make investors happy. However, unlike Tesla, Intel has the resources to supply any number of VPUs, AI chips, custom processors, and sensors that Waymo needs.

My fearless forecast is that Intel can help Waymo beat Tesla and Nvidia to a level 5 retail version self-driving car. Tesla will probably lose money again on every Model 3 it will ship out. It probably won’t have enough money/time to keep its self-driving car project healthy. The company is focused on the Model 3 now.

Four or five years from now, Intel and Google can deliver a level 5 full-pledged autonomous car that can satisfy all government regulators.

Intel needs Waymo to justify its massive investments in Mobileye, Movidius, and Nervana Systems. The cloud computing platform needed to manage self-driving cars can also benefit from Intel’s datacenter leadership. The inference accelerators from Intel’s FPGAs and integrated processor graphics can also be used for real-time execution of application data gathered from autonomous vehicles.

Lastly, I hope that this new partnership with Waymo will inspire hedge fund managers to be more optimistic. The following chart from TipRanks reveals that hedge fund managers have recently been dumping INTC shares.

