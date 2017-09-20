Opportunities Aplenty And Now Some Hold Options

CIM-A and CIM-B are within the hold range, but moving closer to the sell range.

CIM-A and CIM-B have both played out nicely for investors who picked them up a couple of months ago.

Some great investments played out and have opened up new opportunities. MTGE Investment Corp (MTGE) and Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) have had an interesting couple of months when it comes to preferred shares. MTGEP has gone all the way from a bad investment to a great investment. MTGEP is fairly close to the buy range. MTGEP is a good choice for a dividend capture if it moves into the buy range as it was a few weeks ago. CIM preferred shares are a good hold option.

For investors who may be confused on how dividend capture works, CMO-E from Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) played out beautifully. Let’s jump into prices and see how these 3 preferred shares are doing.

Prices:

Note: Originally research on these preferred shares was done over the weekend. Charts were pulled on 9/18/2017.

Since publishing previously on CIM, preferred shares went ex-dividend and are both up to $25.97 (significant price gain + ex-dividend). Investors who swapped out of MTGEP at $26.10 when we called it overvalued were able to grab CIM-A $25.58 or CIM-B $25.71. Either way they already took a $.50 dividend and now have shares selling for $25.97. CIM-A is now at the upper end of the hold range, and CIM-B is middle of the hold range. Since CIM-B has more call protection, it warrants a bigger premium.

Here are 3-month charts from Charles Schwab on CIM-A and CIM-B:

The green boxes are where I originally told investors to get out of MTGEP and into CIM preferred shares as an alternative. Both CIM preferred shares were well into the hold range.

The "D" within the chart shows where the ex-dividend date was. Well, apparently, the market didn’t get the memo about the ex-dividend date hitting. This gave investors a great time to sell their shares for a nice dividend plus a significant price gain.

The red boxes show where investors could sell for the dividend + capital gain. I still believe, at $25.97, both CIM-A and CIM-B are good hold investments. I would not start a new position at current prices. CIM-B is also materially better than CIM-A as we will cover later. It’s mostly due to more call protection.

MTGE

The green boxes for both CIM preferred shares represent when we were telling MTGEP holders to sell. The price spiked to $26.10. For weeks, the price for MTGEP jumped up and down. This gave investors plenty of opportunities to get out while I believed it was a sell.

Here is a 3-month chart for MTGEP:

7/14/2017 is when I told subscribers MTGEP was within the sell range. The same information went public on 7/18/2017. This was plenty of time for investors to get out of MTGEP. There was a massive price drop after 7/14, but then it came right back up to $26.10.

The red box is when I told investors there was a good buy opportunity. The ex-dividend date is coming up for MTGEP. With all the dividend accrual, the price was attractive. $26.00 for MTGEP is $0.08 away from a buy rating. When I issued the buy alert in the red box, shares were about $25.85. The closer we get to the ex-dividend date, the higher the price should be. In other words, 2 months ago (2 months of less dividend accrual) $26.10 was a bad price to buy in.

The blue box shows what happens when the market is late to the party. There’s an ex-dividend around the corner. The market finally got out of bed and noticed all the dividend accrual. I still believe MTGEP is at a decent price. MTGEP isn’t a great investment for the buy-and hold-investor when it is at a large premium. However, it is a good investment for investors willing to trade. After the ex-dividend date, the price may not drop as far as it should.

Look at the last ex-dividend date (the "D" in the chart)

Investors could’ve purchased MTGEP a couple of weeks before the last ex-dividend date, picked up the $0.51 (rounded up) dividend, and then sold for a gain (not including the dividend). This doesn’t mean investors will be able to do the same for the upcoming ex-dividend. However, there is a decent chance the price won’t drop far enough after the dividend, giving investors a good sell option.

Metrics

Here are more metrics for the preferred shares:

CIM-A and CIM-B have just had their ex-dividend date. MTGEP has an ex-dividend date coming up.

MTGEP has over a year and a half of call protection on the table. It also carries a stripped yield of almost 8%. The worst-cash-to call is in the green.

Both CIM preferred shares have a lot of call protection. However, as you’ll notice, they should not be priced the same. They both carry the same dividend amount. The difference between the two is CIM-B has almost 2 and half additional years of call protection on the calendar. CIM-B should be trading at a larger premium than CIM-A.

Conclusion

All three preferred shares are within the hold range. MTGEP came into the buy range. Investors who bought MTGEP still have a great hold investment. MTGEP offers a decent dividend capture opportunity for investors who are willing to trade the security. CIM-A and CIM-B recently had their ex-dividend dates and the prices are still up from where I believed they were a good alternative to MTGEP. Both CIM preferred shares are within the hold range. I don’t believe now is a good time to buy either.

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

