TCF Financial: This 5.70% Preferred Stock Started Trading On NYSE

Introduction

This article offers a brief analysis of TCF Financial Corp's (NYSE: TCF) newly issued preferred stock, which recently began trading under the symbol TCF-D. Our main goal is to acquaint market participants with the product and see how it holds up against its peer group while maintaining a relatively neutral stance in terms of investment recommendations.

The New Issue

Before we proceed, those who wish to review the prospectus itself may follow this link to the official 424B2 Filing by TCF Financial Corp.

Source: SEC.gov

The total gross proceeds from TCF Financial Corp's new issue are $175M. In the table below, you can find the essential information about the new preferred stock:

Source: Author's spreadsheet.

TCF Financial Corp 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:TCF-D) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.70%. It was assigned a S&P rating of BB- and is callable as of 12/01/2022. TCF-D is currently trading a little above par value and has a Current Yield of 5.67% and Yield-to-Call of 5.57%.

Source: Author's spreadsheet.

On the chart above you can see the product's YTC curve.

The Company

From Corporate Profile | TCF Bank:

TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of June 30, 2017, TCF had $22.1 billion in total assets and 321 branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona and South Dakota, providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conduct commercial leasing, equipment finance, and auto finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance business in all 50 states and Canada.

Historical fundamental data about the company, showcasing its performance, can be found on the chart below:

Source: Fastgraphs.com

For 2016, the common stock has paid a $0.30 yearly dividend. As an absolute value, this means a $51.49M yearly dividend. The yearly dividend of the company's preferred stocks for 2016, for comparison, is around $19.39M. In addition, TCF's market capitalization is around $2.806B.

Capital Structure

Source: Company's Balance sheet

As of Q2 2017, TCF Financial Corp had a of $720M in debt ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and pari passu to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $272.5M - $172.5M worth of Series A preferred stock (TCF-B) and $100M worth of Series B preferred stock (TCF-C).

The Group

At present, TCF Financial Corp has two outstanding preferred stocks:

TCF Financial Corp 7.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: TCF-B)

TCF Financial Corp 6.45% Series B Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: TCF-C).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The company intends to use the proceeds of the new stock to redeem the Series A preferred stock (TCF-B). This refinancing saves the company a rate of 1.80% on yearly basis.

Sector comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The image contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds issued in the Money Center Banks sector (according to FinViz.com) by their current yield.

There is a plethora of investment grade preferred stocks, like some of the JPM preferreds, or the WFC preferreds, which provide the same yield, so there is a better alternative from this point of view.

The Banking Preferreds



The chart below contains all preferred stocks issued by a bank with par value of $25 that have qualified fixed dividend rate by their price and current yield.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Special Considerations

In a nutshell, as per the company's 424B2 Filing, the security is possibly subject to an early call as a result of the occurrence of a regulatory capital treatment event which no longer allows the company to include the funds originating from this security as Tier 1 capital on their balance sheet. Also, this redemption has to be in full. A regulatory capital treatment event is defined as a new regulatory law, amendment to a regulatory law, a proposed regulatory law or a judicial or administrative decision regarding a regulatory law.

Source: SEC.gov - 424B2 Filing by TCF Financial Corporation

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of TCF-D of over $175M it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. If the average monthly volume of TCF-D after its first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000 shares, it will be eligible as a inclusion to the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (NASDAQ: PFF). With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.



Conclusion



A new issue in the current market environment can be of use to evaluate the pricing of similar stocks. We believe that TCF-D does not offer anything special when compared to its peer group of banking sector preferreds.

Currently we have no reason to believe that this stock is of interest to us in particular, but this does not make it unworthy of your attention by any means.

