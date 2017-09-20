Britain Still On Sale

Back on May 30th I recommended U.S. investors, particularly dividend investors, consider putting their money in British stocks listed on the NYSE. In fact, I've been a fan of British stocks since Brexit, since I felt that the British Pound had been unfairly beaten up. As such, many British stocks also listed on the NYSE were quite a value.

It's worth mentioning that Britain has a very investor-friendly business climate. Dividends earned by foreign investors are not taxed, and there are several household British names listed on the NYSE.

The British Pound has appreciated significantly since August, and it is now at a 52-week high. Is this a sign that the British Pound is going to return to its historic norm of about $1.50? I'm not sure, but each of the British stocks I recommended not long ago are still pretty cheap. I'd like to take another look at these four months after the fact.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

BP, like most oil producers, has been on the up-and-up lately, and shares have been climbing substantially over the last 30 days. This is thanks largely to higher crude oil prices, although I suspect this may change as the Hurricane Harvey effect wears off.

BP is able to meet its capex and dividend needs through organic cash flow, excluding its ongoing Deepwater Horizon payouts. BP has had a few "mega projects" come to fruition over the last quarter, and so there should be substantial financial flexibility going forward. By 2020, BP will add a whole 800,000 barrels of additional production from its current projects. As long as Brent doesn't go down to the low $40s and stay there, I am quite confident in BP's dividend over the long term. That 6.5% yield is sustainable.

National Grid has actually gotten cheaper since I last wrote about it in late May. Shares have gone from $70 to about $64; a drop of almost 10%. National Grid is a large utility in Britain, which includes an electricity transmission business and a gas distribution business. National Grid also has a US regulated transmission business.

Results for the last full year saw revenue decline 1%, with full year revenue expectations to be flat. An investment in National Grid won't get you much growth, but you will get a solid 4.5% yield with potential for substantial appreciation as the British Pound recovers, whenever that may be. In the meantime, this is a highly regulated business with a steady dividend. Shares trade at just 14 times trailing earnings.

BT Group, Britain's largest telecom provider, hasn't done much since May when I recommended it. The company has since reported bi-annual results, which were largely what I expected: The domestic, customer facing businesses, both BT and EE, saw revenue and EBITDA tick higher by low single digits, but declines in enterprise spending, public sector and international enterprise all more than compensated for that. Therefore, group EBITDA was down 2% and normalized revenue declined 3%.

BT is another name you won't find much growth from, although I do expect almost $1 billion in savings from both productivity initiatives and acquisition synergies (from EE) in the coming years. BT does, however, give you a solid dividend yield of 5% with ample cash flow to back it up. BT is a fine place for you to park your money, as the competitive environment in the UK telecoms business is nowhere near as cutthroat as it is in the U.S. at the moment.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Britain is an excellent place to invest, but the market is intent on punishing it because of Brexit. Those folks, I believe, are missing the big picture. Britain has the best foreign investment environment of the major European countries by far. It is a large, diversified economy which arguably includes the financial center of the world. Unlike the rest of Europe, Britain has its own currency and therefore complete monetary independence and flexibility. Britain also has far better demographics than Germany, Italy or Spain. Britain is still on sale and now is a good time to buy.

Altogether, these three stocks provide a yield of 5.3%. If you're an income investor, I continue to strongly recommend looking at British assets for as long as the British Pound is as low as it is. In particular, BT and National Grid would be an excellent substitute for a CD account. I recommend all three of these names and, in fact, I am personally long all three.

If you're interested in either of these three companies, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I will continue to provide update articles on each of these three when it is both material and relevant. Also, I invite you to take a risk-free look at my Marketplace service, Streaming Income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BT, BP, NGG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.