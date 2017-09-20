Retirement Strategy: Maybe I Can Make A Few Bucks On This One

It's a risk but maybe I can make a few bucks and hey, if the share price stays the way it is tomorrow morning, the dividend yield will be 2.65%!

Everyone who have followed me for some time knows how much I really hate retail stocks. Of course, the nut case that I am is smelling an opportunity believe it or not! It might not work and I can lose money, but actually I think it might be pretty good!

Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) had a rotten quarter and the stock was halted today. As of this moment, the after hours price is down by over 15%!

Bed Bath & Beyond ( BBBY -1%) was up 1.6% after hours, but came off a halt down 15.1% following Q2 earnings , where it missed expectations due to hurricane and restructuring issues.

EPS was $0.67 vs. an expected $0.95, and included impacts of some $0.08/share in restructuring charges and $0.02/share in costs tied to Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf Coast, as well as a new share-based payment accounting standard of approximately $.01 per diluted share, compared with $1.11 per diluted share a year ago.

It's now expecting EPS for the full year to be $3.00 (well below an expected $4.00) -- about 20% of that in fiscal Q3 and 80% in Q4.

Now, when I read the Seeking Alpha bulletin, I decided to take a look at the company, just to see why it is so lousy.

Guess what? The company is in GREAT financial shape, but they just cannot get the job done it appears.

Here Are The Basics And The Action I Hope To Take

Everyone is, hopefully, aware that TARP II was launched the other day. If not, then this article is a must-read. For those who have a higher risk tolerance, BBBY looks like an opportunity, so if everything works out the way I hope, I will add it to the portfolio with 100 shares. That would be a roughly $2,366 if the price stays the same tomorrow morning. I am hoping it opens even lower! If it rebounds I will wait and not add it.

As for my personal account I am going to be placing a LIMIT order for 1,000 shares at $21.00/share. I just might change my mind and put in a market order (at no more than $23.66/share) later in the day if my order does not get filled. That being said here is why I've decided that this might be worth the shot for me:

According to S&P Capital, the researchers that Fidelity investors use, everything looks GREAT aside from the instability of growth. Obviously if it bombed on earnings and revenues, it is a cause of concern. I believe there has been a huge overreaction to the downside, and that smells like an opportunity that is worth my taking a risk!

The stock has already been battered as you can see right here:

WOW, even I can't believe it. Of course it is a retail stock, so I am not THAT surprised, but the company has money, is grossly undervalued, and even many analysts give it a buy rating:

This is the company press release, and I strongly suggest that everyone read it carefully! The biggest takeaway for me is that while everything was absolutely lousy, the company did not lose money - they made money. Just not enough to meet projections! The question is whether or not management will just sit around and do nothing! I have yet to read the conference call transcript, but my wild guess is that the company MUST spend on having a stronger internet presence. Amazon (AMZN) is killing retail, but not all retail will go away.

Here is the SEC filing, which I also strongly urge you to read, and notice how the total corporate assets have gone up!

At the current price it is worth it for ME to gamble on a recovery and a rebound, but guess what: That's not all! The dividend yield at $23.66/share will be around 2.65% and at $21.00/share, almost 3%. THAT my friend is what makes this a juicy move to me.

Now the question becomes, can the company sustain the dividend? Well, take a look at this:

14% payout ratio, which will probably tick higher a bit because of the revenue and cash flow miss, but still, even at a 20% ratio, the company CAN pay the dividend. Now the question is, will it?

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.15 per share, to be paid on January 16, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2017.

This comes from today's press release, so unless the company changes its mind, it seems to be committed to at least ONE dividend, and that alone could make me hang on to the stock just to see what happens.

The Bottom Line

For those hearty souls out there, at whatever age you are, you might want to do your own research and see if you want to gamble on BBBY. For those with a long time horizon, which is what TARP II is geared for, we will have plenty of time to make up for a mistake if one occurs. If it is a winner, the model portfolio will have the best of both worlds: strong capital appreciation PLUS a really juicy dividend to start with!

Ya neva' know, right?

So what do YOU think?

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBBY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.