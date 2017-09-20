Comparing Fiserv And Fidelity: 2 Margin Boosters

The digital arena for financial services and the provision made by major providers these days are immense. From a simple bill-payment process and card-based transaction to direct account transfers, the complexity of financial services and digital payment has been opportune to financial technology firms. The digital shift has seen an exponential growth over the last few years, with companies coming out with innovative and strategic ways to dominate the financial services space.

Payment systems around the globe help ensure inherent technology to support monetary transactions from an individual or entity to another. With disruptive technologies in the financial technology (Fintech) sector, start-ups are targeting customer convenience, security, adherence to regulatory compliance and technical infrastructure. Fintech covers a wider perspective and incorporates not just payment gateways but alternatives to manual wealth management, business processing, asset management, venture capitalism and customer connectivity to consider the least.

Breakdown of the payment process



Companies like Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) have held dominance in the fintech sector, with strong fundamentals and key acquisitions in the past years. With American Banker ranking Fiserv third by revenue for 2015 in its domain and FIS bagging number one spot in IDC Fintech, such achievements signal volumes about how the companies have come a long way in terms of innovation and value creation for their stakeholders. For financial institutions outsourcing payment services to fintech firms, the cost of maintaining physical and virtual infrastructure and risk indulgence is significantly brought down.

Source: Filings from the SEC

Fiserv primarily operates by dealing in electronic payment processing, mobile and internet banking, account processing, services in source capturing and cash management with financial institutes and other companies carrying out similar transactions. With two major acquisitions lined up for completion this year, the company has served expansionary motives by acquiring Dovetail Group Limited and enhancing its payment infrastructure, and Monitise plc [LSE: MONI] for $98 million by diversifying into the digital suite domain. With Zelle enabling people to directly transfer money relying on a user’s email address and mobile number, Fiserv has supported the platform - a frictionless path for P2P solutions. Major revenue driver for Fiserv has been its payment segment, by offering 24-hour access to its digital platforms to financial institutions like banks and companies alike, with a recorded revenue growth of 6% as on March 2017 from December 2016 last year.

Source: Filings from the SEC

Further intensifying the fintech sector, Fidelity National Information Services offers solutions both in enterprise banking and retail domain, covering a plethora of services in payments, capital markets, insurance, risk and regulatory compliance and financial consulting. FIS has been serving its clients in close to 130 geographies, thus providing holistic consulting and outsourcing solutions. As a Fortune 500 company, the firm has come a long way to be a member of the S&P 500 Index. The corporate and global financial solution (GFS) segment for the firm boosted revenue by 37% and 3% as on March 2017 compared with December 2016 numbers.

Profitability

Source: Calculated using information extracted from the SEC

Fiserv has recorded a 26% margin figure in its cash from operating activities, thus showcasing the efficiency the firm has witnessed over the last 3 years in terms of controlling variable costs and driving operations to garner profits. In line with above numbers, EBITDA margin is promising at 30%, though the indicator is not a comprehensive measure as it involves superfluous costs. Comparable numbers are showcased by EBIT margin positioned at 26% in Q2 this year. ROE stands at 38% for 2016 with the 3-year average at 30%, portraying strengthening claims of profitability. The firm substantiates profitability figures which accounted for an ROIC of 13%. Higher returns for Fiserv are as a result of increase in financial leverage, which is depicted by a rising debt to equity ratio from 1.073x three years back to the current ratio of 1.983x. Though leverage has witnessed a hike in the last couple of years, the company has been paying back its debt on time by keeping robust levels of EBITDA in comparison with its long-term liabilities.

Source: Calculated using information extracted from the SEC

Exploring Fiserv’s turnover ratios, the company has only managed to produce close to $0.58 of sales for every $1 invested as an asset. This figure has more likely hovered in the range of $0.56-0.58, claiming stability the last 2 years. Certain reasons may be responsible for it including major acquisitions this year and adherence to regulatory government compliance, thus transforming asset into sales. The figures can be an indication for investors to rely on fundamentals of the firm in the long run, in terms of the underlying profitability that FISV offers. Also, since corporate segment for the firm has dwindled over the last couple of years, a major chunk of investments must have been diverted there. The firm followed a major repurchase program in the quarter with 2.5 million shares for $295 million, returning $684 million back to the shareholders through June 2017.

On the contrary, FIS did not exhibit promising numbers with total asset turnover standing at 0.37x from 0.25x. The numbers have improved, yet conversion investment in assets to 0.37 in sales does not compare to industry average as a whole. EBIT margins as an indicator of company’s earnings ability saw a significant decline from 17% in 2015 to 15% in Q2 2017. Pressure on both firms in terms of tax burden is 68% and 62%, respectively, with a major chunk of sales diverted as taxes. Though major segments have been performing well, tax norms in the sector need easing so that net income attributable to shareholders in the longer run can improve. The cash flow from operating activities relates to 19% from operations which is less than the one recorded by Fiserv. The ROIC at 5% might seem a bit constrained because of the recent acquisition of SunGard, owing to which the combined firm annual revenue may stand at $9 million, with 2017 likely to showcase improved earnings. Similar trend is exemplified by ROE of 8% which is near the industry average of 7.2%.

For both Fiserv and FIS, the free cash flow to the firm comes at an average of 16% over three years, sustaining the repurchase program implemented by the management of both companies. Moreover, historical trends in dividend payment from FIS may be expanded over the next quarters, increasing the dividend yield due to healthy levels of free cash flow. Gross margins for FIS have increased owing to improved margins from processing item solutions and by charging an increased termination fee. In accordance, with integrative service and cost management initiatives by FIS, improved operating margins thus sustain revamped signals for investors.

Valuations

Source: Calculated using information extracted from the SEC

The market ratios provide some key insights to an investor and help make investment decisions. Both the firms, though incurring profits and revenue growth, still fall short of fundamentals. A look at the valuation ratios for the two firms provides a stronger picture in order to make a call on whether to buy the stocks or not. For FISV, revenue growth may not seem that evident, but for value stocks a company might appear optimistic based on higher margins, free cash flows, a promising and good enough P/E ratio and similar factors. Similarly, FIS with its disciplined capital structure, improved profit margins and dividend payments combined with a P/E multiple of 27.67x looks like an encouraging investment. Firms in the financial services sector undergo high tax rate compliance, incurring huge tax expenses, and could benefit from a tax reform in the future. Both Fiserv and FIS have a low EV/EBITDA at 16.95x and 14.52x, respectively, delivering an undervalued stock compared to the industry.

FISV data by YCharts

The companies have outperformed the market in the last couple of years, but a rare slump should not deter investors from taking positions. One of possible triggers for the stock can be Zelle as a diversifying segment, which will support FISV for transferring money through the P2P platforms within a fraction of seconds. This will not only ensure segment expansion but also prowess FISV in the domain, competing with apps from PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ) which have garnered considerable market share since inception. Investors, as a result, can expect strong boost in volumes and future revenue growth. For FIS, double-digit average growth has been observed for the past few years, a major splurge in earnings due to some recent acquisitions and synergies. The company is up for a roll and revenue growth is likely to be in the range of 3-5%. Generous dividend yields provided by the firm speak about the firm's underlying value in comparison with rival companies. As a leader ranked number one in a host of recent surveys, FIS has been emerging as one of the best investments in the financial technology space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: Special thanks go to my copy editor Tanya Sehgal

Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence.