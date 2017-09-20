Teva - More Sales, Mind The Proceeds

Teva has to be mindful to not be too aggressive in selling good assets at mediocre prices, as leverage works both ways and limits the potential recovery for equity holders.

I like the swift action being taken following the real emergence of trouble in August.

Teva announces yet another set of divestitures, as it has now sold its entire women's health business.

Teva (TEVA) makes great progress in addressing its troubles after it really became evident in recent months that the $40-billion acquisition of the generics business of Allergan (AGN) put the company under real stress.

Last week the company already announced a +$1-billion divestiture, the appointment of a reputable CEO, and favourable news from the FDA. Another round of divestitures lowers the absolute debt levels. The progress, in terms of a reduction in the leverage ratio, is much lower as a result of divested earnings power.

The quick pace of action is to be applauded as the board understands the severity of the situation. While nearly $2.5 billion in divestitures is a serious amount, Teva's debt load remains high as the divested earnings power makes that leverage multiples come down by just 0.2 times. This shows that further work needs to be done and that Teva should not rush too much in selling assets. While the asset sales reduce debt and reduce the probability of a catastrophic outcome, they limit the upside potential for the same equity holders at the same time.

Another Asset Sale

Teva has agreed to sell the remaining assets of the specialty global women's health business for a total sum of $1.38 billion. Combined with the divestiture of PARAGARD a week before, Teva will, in total, generate $2.48 billion from the recent divestitures.

The buyer of a remaining part of the women's health business is CVC Capital Partners. Its so-called Fund VI will acquire contraception, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis products for $703 million in cash. The products in this portfolio generated sales of $258 million in 2016 for a 2.7 times sales multiple as no margin details were released.

Foundations Consumer Healthcare will acquire Plan B One-Step and some value brands in contraception. These assets will be sold for $675 million in cash, equivalent to a 4.8 times sales multiple, based on annual sales of $140 million last year.

Based on these two divestitures as well as the sale of PARAGARD, Teva is generating gross proceeds of nearly $2.5 billion, which makes that it has already achieved its target to divest >$2 billion in non-core assets so far.

Pro-Forma Implications

Last week's article provides a summary of the troubles which Teva faces and how they have arrived. It also focused on the good news of last week, including the appointment of a much-respected CEO.

In the same article, I applauded the sale of PARAGARD to CooperSurgical (COO) based on a fat 6.5 times sales multiple. When I looked at the deal from Cooper's side, it became apparent that PARAGARD is actually extremely profitable, with operating margins of 60%. Based on that information, the sale looks a lot less appealing for Teva.

Teva guided for adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 billion this year, following the release of the second-quarter sales results in August. This guidance does not take into account the divestment of PARAGARD which will reduce EBITDA by more than $100 million.

Teva is currently shedding another $400 million in sales which, based on company-wide EBITDA margins of around 30%, suggests another $120 million cut in EBITDA. As the margins of these activities could be higher than average as well, I estimate that pro-forma adjusted EBITDA will drop by another $150 million per annum as a result of the two latest divestitures.

These moves reduce pro-forma adjusted EBITDA to $6.45 billion, but net debt will take a "beating" as well. Net debt stood at $34.4 billion as of the end of Q2 and based on the reported gross proceeds, I am kindly anticipating that net debt will drop to $32.0 billion. In reality, Teva will probably recognise tax and transaction costs as well. Following all the selling efforts, leverage ratios have fallen by roughly 0.2 times as a result of the $2.5 billion in divestments, as leverage ratios now come in at little below 5 times.

Impressed By The Pace Of Action, Do Not Rush Too Much

Teva's big reset came in early August and the board and management have moved quickly. Besides cutting the dividend and appointing a new CEO in a matter of weeks, Teva has now announced 3 divestitures for gross proceeds of $2.5 billion.

This move has had a very modest impact on leverage as investors could find comfort in the pace and decisiveness of the action, instead of the size of the action. To please investors going further and avoid financial troubles, more divestitures have to come and might actually already be in the pipeline. In the coming stages of the stabilisation and recovery, it is important to focus on achieving a good price for those sales, instead of focusing solely on the speed of such sales.

This is certainly the case as non-GAAP earnings potential of +$4 per share is still very substantial. It should be said that the gap with GAAP earnings is substantial as many reconciliation items cannot be dismissed as they involve large cash outflows. Such items include restructuring charges and legal settlements, among others.

For now, the situation is improving from an equity point of view. Divestitures reduce the stress from the debt, but selling assets at sub-optimal prices limits the upside for equity holders as well. In essence, the deleveraging process is all about limiting the far downside and upside for equity holders, as navigating the pace of deleveraging and the multiples for the sold assets is a tricky task. This is certainly the case if you are in a rough negotiation position.

For now, Teva remains a highly speculative investment case which is slowly being de-risked after the board has acted swiftly. The final outcome of this process is still largely unknown, amidst uncertainty for the core business (including Copaxone) as well. Time will tell, the urgency is being felt as new management has to provide many more balancing acts in the quarters to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.