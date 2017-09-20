The Surprise, The Disappointment And The Head Scratcher From The Apple Event

Ok, you know I was trying really hard not to say the "The good, the bad and the ugly" with that headline! Like everyone else interested in Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest offerings, I watched the September 12th event with much interest and anticipation, and I think this headline best captures my emotions as the event progressed. In this article, I will go over my key takeaways from the event and what I believe it means for Apple investors.

The surprise: The Apple Watch Series 3

I think Apple started out really strong with this introduction. I know everybody knew from leaks that a new version of the Apple Watch with built-in cellular capability would be announced, but I was still looking forward to this feature. I have an Apple Watch Series 1, and it has been basically collecting dust after about a week of use, mainly because I never really found a need for it. I tried using it as a fitness device but would sometimes forget to charge it overnight, and eventually, my Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) won that battle. For notifications, I never really saw much value in getting alerts on the small screen when I had my phone handy. I don't really use messaging all that much, and unfortunately, not enough people in the world understand the true value of a descriptive and meaningful subject line in an email message. The few times when I might have received an actionable notification and my phone was not with me (say, charging at my desk), the watch would be out of range and useless. This version fixes that problem.

What impressed me the most about this introduction was the wonderful demo. Now, the lake did look fairly calm and the choice of the paddleboard may have been a strategic placement of the watch close to the face, but Deirdre Caldbeck's voice certainly did come through very clearly. Apple also claimed that it expects you to be able to go about your work as usual and the microphone will pick up your voice and filter out the background noise. If it works as advertised in the real world, I'll be impressed. If I can use this watch as a handy speakerphone while I go about my daily business and have the ability to be connected no matter where I am, I can see some utility in that. It may just be enough to get me to try it out.

A nice demo of the Apple Watch microphone

(Source: Apple September 12th Event Stream)

The disappointment: The iPhone X

Yes, I was disappointed by the iPhone X reveal. Not so much because of the device itself - I believe it is a perfectly fine phone even with its flaws. No, what disappointed me was that every aspect of the device was leaked in advance and there wasn't really anything new left to reveal at the announcement. Is it Apple's fault that there now seem to be so many leaks around every new device/announcement it plans? Perhaps not entirely, but one of the major aspects that made an Apple event exciting was that you did not know what was going to be announced. It made you want to give the company your money when it finally revealed the details of new product in all its marketing glory. There is something intangible lost there with all the leaks.

It also did not help that Apple's replacement for the universally liked Touch ID failed in its first public demo. If you actually look at the error message that was shown on screen, it reads "Your passcode is required to enable Face ID". After much discussion on the internet as to what causes this error message (including arguments about whether this would be shown after a phone restart), Apple confirmed to Yahoo's David Pogue that it was a result of too many people handing the demo phone and involuntarily triggering Face ID to try to authenticate each one of them as Craig Federighi. After it failed a threshold number of times, it fell back to the passcode unlock for security reasons. If not anything else, that certainly doesn't seem like a good use of its precious battery life. I will reserve judgement on the technology till independent reviewers have had an opportunity to play with the device and post their opinions, but it certainly shows eliminating Touch ID was not the optimal scenario. And what's up with that notch for the Face ID camera anyway? I think I would find it really irritating to have a functional portion of the screen blocked that way. Apple, for its part, seems to be advising its developers to not design their apps around this real estate, which means there can be buttons/scroll bars and other actionable items on screen that are blocked by the "notch". Again, not really an optimal solution.

My primary phone is currently an iPhone 6s, and I just don't see enough in this phone (not to mention losing my headphone jack and Touch ID) to get me to upgrade. I might switch back to an Android phone if Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has something more interesting to offer at its October 4th event. But then again, I know I am very much in the minority. Most normal people not buried deep in technology have probably decided which ecosystem they want to be a part of. After all, it is called an "ecosystem" for a reason. The company says the iPhone X is the future, and most Apple users will accept that. I'm sure there will be more than enough demand for this phone, and investors shouldn't worry too much about the details of its technical features and capabilities. What investors may want to factor in, however, is the "other" phone the company announced at the event.

The iPhone X fails to unlock the phone using Face ID in its first public demo

(Source: Apple September 12th Event Stream)

The Head Scratcher: The iPhone 8? Really?

When was the last time Apple announced a new product and told you it was going to be obsolete in less than two months? You can currently pre-order the latest version of the iPhone, the iPhone 8, and it will be the best phone the company has to offer till it starts shipping the iPhone X in November. Apple is supposed to be the best at marketing. Its products are supposed to be the best the products can be in their respective segments, at least according to Apple. The only reason I can think of for Apple to release the iPhone 8 would be if the company was seriously concerned about its production capacity for the iPhone X.

Yes, it has faster processors, an incrementally better camera and wireless charging. The faster processors will make a big difference in AR applications, but that is really a 2018 and beyond story. If there were no iPhone X, this may have been a good enough upgrade for people using an iPhone 6s or older model who want to switch to a newer phone and stay with Apple. However, the iPhone X does exist and has been announced. I do not see why people in any meaningful volume will choose to upgrade to the iPhone 8 when the iPhone X will be available in a couple of months and is not really that much more expensive. Early indications from the wait times on the pre-orders for iPhone 8 seem to bear this out. Most of the people who want a new iPhone look like they are waiting for the iPhone X.

The implications for an Apple Investor

Here is where you need to start looking at what the real risks to an investment in Apple are. No one really believes today's market is cheap. However, if you are looking to stay invested in the market for say the next two years or longer, there is no reason Apple should not be in your portfolio. Over at FundamentalSpeculation.io, one of the most popular features of our service is our Relative Value Model, where we try to objectively determine a "Fair Value" for every stock we support using a cohort of comparable companies with similar business fundamentals. Our Model has fair value for Apple at ~$190.

While the current stock price is a healthy discount to this level, particularly with Apple not having participated much in the recent market rally over the past month, it is not quite the same discount Apple was trading at say a year or so back. So, the real question you should be asking yourself is this: "What has changed since last year?"

Source: FundamentalSpeculatio.io

At the end of the day, Apple is currently considered an iPhone company. The only reason a healthy company like Apple trades at a discount to the market is because people are concerned that its fortunes are tied to a single product. Whether you agree with this or not, there is no denying that Apple has always traded at a discount to its theoretical "Fair Value" for most of its recent past because of this perception, and its near-term financial performance (both for the company and for the stock itself) most certainly is tied to the performance of this product.

The primary reason the stock has been catching up to market valuation over the past year is because of the enthusiasm behind an iPhone "Supercycle" that is expected to produce favorable financial results over the next few quarters. There are two headwinds for Apple right now in this segment:

The iPhone 8 announcement, which I believe is the closest the company will get to admitting it is concerned about production capacity for the iPhone X in anywhere close to the volumes typically expected for the latest version of its product. The move away from subsidies to EIPs (Equipment Installment Plans) for US providers, which means most people typically looking to upgrade on a two-year cycle in the US will clearly get to see the magnitude of the reduction in their monthly bill by holding on to their current phone for a little while longer.

Is that a good enough reason to short the stock? Most certainly not. If you are a long-time holder, are these reasons sufficient to get you to sell and take a tax hit? I don't necessarily think so. But I think they are certainly good enough reasons to hedge your position for the next year. I do not expect Apple's financial performance over the next few quarters to live up to the expectations of investors looking for an "iPhone Supercycle", both because of production constraints and a portion of the users choosing to hold on to their existing device for a little longer. If my fears turn out to be unfounded, the cost of the hedge will be a footnote in your portfolio's performance report. On the other hand, if the downside scenario does plays out, you get to keep your profits and can continue to hold on to the stock. As a bonus, your portfolio will also get some much-needed protection against an overall market downturn, which always seems to go lacking the longer a bull market runs.

