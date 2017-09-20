Analogic's (ALOG) CEO Fred Parks on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ:ALOG)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 19, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Namaroff - Director, Investor Relations

Fred Parks - President and CEO

Michael Bourque - SVP, CFO, and Treasurer

John Fry - SVP, General Counsel, and Secretary

Analysts

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Anthony Petrone - Jefferies

James Sidoti - Sidoti and Company

Mark Namaroff

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to Analogic's fourth quarter and year-end conference call for fiscal 2017. Joining me on the call today is Fred Parks, President and CEO; Michael Bourque, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer; and John Fry, Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

Earlier today, after the market closed, we issued a press release describing the financial results for our fourth fiscal quarter and year-end.

Before we review our fourth quarter and year-end results, I'd like to remind everyone that today's call may include forward-looking statements such as comments about our plans, expectations and projections. For more information on the risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements, please refer to our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q reports on file with the SEC.

Also on today's call, we will be discussing certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. We believe that using non-GAAP metrics provides investors a more thorough understanding of our business. An explanation and a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the presentation materials and in our fourth quarter and year-end press release.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Fred for opening comments.

Fred Parks

Thank you, Mark. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on the phone. This afternoon we report on the conclusion of Q4 and FY17 total year. We will provide FY18 guidance with a few comments even longer-range and finally update the strategic alternatives process announced last quarter. With all the auspicious events and security detection, I'll linger a little longer on that subject in my later remarks.

For six months we've been tailoring our Ultrasound portfolio to those activities which are demonstrably productive rather than always promising. In a relatively brief period, we either curtailed investment or shuttered half-dozen initiatives reducing operating expenses $20 million. We are now refocused on the core BK Ultrasound business and already seeing some uptick. The business will further improve in FY18.

Much has been accomplished in a short period of time, restructuring Ultrasound, numerous public acknowledgments of our security products and positioning for an improved FY18. And now forefront, progress in evaluating strategic options.

In our previous quarterly telecom, I made an announcement relative to strategic alternatives, specifically the Analogic Board of Directors on behalf of shareholders was evaluating a range of strategic options. Given the end markets of worldwide healthcare, the benefits of scale are an obvious attraction. How is that decision reached?

Analogic was and is a technology innovator, a very good at first article creator. There are great opportunities for Analogic ideas, but we must accelerate to market at lower cost and surpassing quality expectations of the customer. Finding a strategic partner who has systems around the technology could answer the scale issue. That is the core reason we began the strategic process.

On July 14, we hired Citibank to advise during this process. Citi is a global investment banking institution with deep expertise in strategic advisory assignments. Their global reach and depth of knowledge provides Analogic with a great partner to assist in maximizing value to shareholders.

Our Board of Directors currently favors sale of all Analogic i.e. a whole co transaction. We expect numerous parties to show interest as some already have. As meaningful progress occurs and is appropriate for public disclosure, we will so report. As we enter FY18 we enter with three business units, Ultrasound, Security Detection, and Medical Imaging, all of which now have projections approved by the Board and all will be profitable in FY18.

Ultrasound relying on its historical strength in urology and surgery will show increasing profitability and eventually growth. Security is coming off a year of double-digit growth, a trend that will continue through the planning period. Underpinning this growth is a strong backlog for our high-speed products as international checked baggage conversion continues until the early 2020s.

Our high-end product with Smiths Detection is one flagship airports in Europe, including Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and the Middle East which solidifies our position with early adopter and reference sites. A new high-speed product will be launched later this year positioning us to capture further market share with Tier 2 and more value conscious airports.

The first half of FY18 comes up against strong comps in prior year. However, we expect a strong second half with the acceleration of high-speed. Exciting breakthrough opportunities in our Checkpoint CT, the ConneCT CT, and Rapid DNA continue to positively evolve. On the former, we announced a partnership with American Airlines last quarter and are planning several global demonstrations in the fall.

Last week, we announced TSA certification of conneCT, which qualified us for the innovation trials as well as the next generation detection algorithm funding for which the TSA should announce awards in the coming week. We expect demos to continue over the next few quarters and the first tenders to continue in the spring.

Relative to Rapid DNA, the enabling legislation, Rapid DNA Act of 2017 passed Congress in the spring and was signed in for law by the President in August. Demonstrations with local law enforcement are in progress and we expect interest in Rapid DNA to accelerate in the coming months.

These opportunities will support the FY18 expectations with further acceleration in FY19 and 20. A reminder again, that at the next few telecoms I'll be highlighting one of the other two businesses as I have Security here. Over the three-year planning period, medical imaging will remain profitable and return to growth.

Now I turn the podium over to CFO, Mike Bourque to report the details of Q4 after which I will return with guidance comments. Mike?

Michael Bourque

Thank you, Fred, and good afternoon, everyone. I will start on Slide 7, with our quarterly financial highlights. Revenue was down in all three of our segments, a 19% decrease. The increase was a little higher than we expected with lower revenues in CT. In addition, during the fourth quarter they were adjustments to revenue that we'd recognize in previous periods of approximately $3 million in total.

They related to a few engineering projects that impacted our Ultrasound and Security segments. These adjustments would do the changes of facts and circumstances that occurred in the fourth quarter and a one-time in nature. I will walk you through our segment performance a bit later.

Gross margin was down about 12 points with the primary driver being an $8.3 million inventory reserve charge, which was higher-than-expected and primarily related to our Ultrasound portfolio optimization effort, that was finalized in Q4. There were a number of complexities and challenges in our assessment of this charge including commonality of parts across all our portfolio, global inventory needs and potential sales channels to name a few.

GAAP EPS decreased to $1.98 loss per share, down $2.68 per share reflecting the lower revenue, revenue adjustments in inventory charge noted above, and the impact of restructuring related charges of $4.8 million. The most significant impact to GAAP EPS relates to an incremental charge to our tax provision of $17.2 million.

The impairment charges we took in the third quarter in addition to the inventory reserve charges during the fourth quarter, put Analogic into a three accumulative loss position. This required us to analyze all of our deferred tax assets, and as a result of this process we recorded valuation allowances against that deferred tax assets in the amount of $17.2 million in Q4 or $1.38 per share.

Non-GAAP EPS is $0.0 per share, down a $1.2 per share as compared to the prior year and the lower revenue in the inventory reserve charge. We ended fiscal year 2017 with cash on hand plus liquid investments totaling $174 million.

Please turn to Slide 8 and to Q4 financial results. I briefly discussed revenue and gross margin, so I will move on to operating expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses dropped $1.4 million and would have been down about $2.5 million, if not for some one-time G&A charges in the quarter.

In terms of GAAP operating expenses, excluding the $4.5 million in incremental restructuring and asset impairment charges as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal '16, GAAP operating expenses are relatively flat.

Operating margins reflect the impact of the inventory reserve charge of $8.3 million, revenue adjustments of $3 million, which had a 100% drop-down as well as lower revenue. The inventory reserve charge in revenue adjustment had about a 10 point unfavorable impact on operating margin in total.

Moving on to Slide 9, and quarterly operating performance by segment. Medical Imaging revenue was down 16% and lower CT and MR with a 33% increase in motion control, slightly offsetting the lower CT and MR revenue.

Non-GAAP operating margin dropped by 4 points of product mix with operating expenses being down slightly for the quarter as compared to the prior year. Ultrasound revenue fell 21% on lower revenue from a general imaging product as compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year.

The revenue adjustment taken on the quarter -- in the quarter related to an engineering project, lower revenue from our Oncura Vet product sales and lower revenue in North America on a challenging conference this fiscal year '16. Non-GAAP operating margin dropped 38 points based on the lower revenue and the 100% drop-down of the engineering project revenue adjustment.

Operating margins in Ultrasound were also significantly impacted by the inventory reserve charge, which represented more than 90% of the $8.3 million total I noted previously. Non-GAAP operating expenses in Ultrasound were done approximately 8% for the quarter as compared to the prior year.

As Fred indicated earlier, the Ultrasound restructuring portfolio, optimization behind the setting up Ultrasonic pretty profitable fiscal 2018. Security revenue was down 28% based on the timing of medium and high-speed systems as well as the revenue adjustment taken in the quarter related to an engineering project. This was partially offset by higher sales of our DNA analysis systems compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Our current backlog of $76 million dollars is very strong and we will benefit us particularly in the second half of the year. Non-GAAP operating margin dropped 41 points on the lower revenue in the 100% drop-down of the engineering project revenue adjustment. Also impacting margin in the quarter are higher operating expenses reflecting our investment in our ConneCT products.

Move to Slide 10 and year-to-date results. Revenue was down 4% for the year, primarily on declines in CT, in our Ultrasound General imagining product, which represents that the majority of the revenue decrease. This was partially offset by high revenue and security which was drawn by our high speed systems.

Gross margin is down, 390 basis points reflecting impacts of the fourth quarter inventory reserve, 170 basis points. Fourth quarter engineering project revenue adjustments 40 basis points with the remainder related to product and customer mix.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were up $1.7 million related primarily to first half sales and marketing cost associated with the Oncura Vet business. Backing out CEO transition cost that we incurred earlier in the year. Non-GAAP expenses would have been relatively flat for the year. As we noted in our release early today, we expect a $24 million reduction in operating expenses and fiscal year 2018.

GAAP expenses are higher because of noncash impairment charges, we took in the third quarter of this year, which were approximately $84 million, but offset by the BK matter settlement in fiscal '18, and the Oncura contingency reserve earlier this year. Non-GAAP EPS is down 37% or $1.32 per share reflecting the fourth quarter inventory reserve and engineering product revenue adjustments, which represent approximately 44% if this difference. But gross margin mix and sligthly higher expenses also contributing to the decrease,

And this being partially offset by some favorability and the other income expense line and a lower tax rate. We expect our fiscal year 2018, tax rate to be around 27%, which is more in line with the fiscal year 2016 results.

My final slide, Slide 11, covers working capital and cash flow. We continue to drive positive cash flow in the fourth quarter, generating $23 million of operating cash and $21.7 million if free cash flow. For the year, we generated $76 million of operating cash and $67 million of free cash with capital expenditures of approximately $9 million for the fiscal year.

The balance sheet results reflect lower accounts receivable from the lower revenues and a $15 million reduction in inventory due to $8 million to the $8.3 million, inventory reserve noted earlier in inventory management during the quarter.

I will now turn the call back over to Fred for closing remarks and our outlook.

Fred Parks

So, first to look at get the overall outlook for FY 2018. We are expecting revenue between $445 million and $460 million with non-GAAP operating margins of 10% to 11%. Diluted $33 -- I’m sorry, delivering non-GAAP diluted EPS of between $2.70 and $2.90.

After the FY17 restructuring Ultrasound returns to profitability and growth in core interest. Medical imaging still a productive cost structure starts to rebound from the insourcing issue previously mentioned in Telecoms. And Security continues double-digit performance in both revenue and non-GAAP operating margin.

Collecting the opportunities of all three business units, we expect FY18 to be year of noteworthy, non-GAAP EPS growth of approximately $25 million. Importantly the second half of FY18, we turns Analogic to a $500 million plus annualized run rate from the second half. And during this improvement and on behalf of investors, we enthusiastically pursue strategic alternatives that would bring the best of scale to our 50 years of technology creation.

And with that, we invite your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen the floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from Larry Solow.

Larry Solow

Good afternoon. Just one question …

Fred Parks

Hi, Larry.

Larry Solow

Hello there. Just one quick question on the potential of the exploration of strategic alternatives I know you probably can't answer too much, but you mentioned you’d rather have -- you’re looking for an acquirer, who is looking for the whole company? Is there a possibility or maybe you can get better price. Would you be flexible on that and maybe there is more interest if you split up the company into different sellers?

Fred Parks

Of course an option that we have considered, but the Board's preference at this stage is to continue with whole co interest.

Larry Solow

Fair enough. Okay. I will leave at that on the sale because I know -- you can only answer those question, but just on Medical Imaging, the quarter was down a little more than we expected. You called out some issues or some less than expected sales in CT. Can you be any more specific on that and it seems like -- that sounds like it's going to flow into '18 with a low double-digit growth or was that drop from the insourced contract?

Fred Parks

We have made a decision to become more disciplined in …

Larry Solow

Okay.

Fred Parks

… accepting and delivering some of our orders. We actually decided not to ship a multimillion dollar order in the fourth quarter of the year because we had a customer that was a little bit behind on their receivables to us and we do expect that to change and we would expect to recover that multimillion dollar order fairly early in FY18.

Larry Solow

Okay. Fair enough. And then you -- when you speak to sort of getting back to historical levels by 2020 whether that’s probably another company or whatever that, I guess, that’s not the point from my question -- my point of question is does that imply margin back to that low 20s number or 20-ish on the operating basis and return to growth on the top line?

Fred Parks

We do expect margin improvement. And of course during these three years we will be replacing a customer the decided to insource with the collection largely of Asian relationships. So that's announced there, supported with contracts, it will take those three years. I don't know that we have accuracy and the foresight to say exactly what the margins will be, but they will be …

Larry Solow

Fair enough.

Fred Parks

… substantially above where they’re today.

Larry Solow

Fair enough. And if you had that accuracy, then you would be one a few who will be rolling a share it anyhow. Just switching gears to on the Ultrasound side or, I guess, on the cost cutting, the $24 million target number or I think you mentioned you’ve already cut 20 that I catch that and is most of that coming from Ultrasound?

Fred Parks

The differentiation is the $24 million in a whole Analogic savings on an annualized basis. Of the $24 million, $20 million were from Ultrasound.

Larry Solow

And has that been …

Fred Parks

And the actions have been taken.

Larry Solow

So you’re expecting this $24 million reduction is actually a effect on '18 or most of that, the $20 million have been taken out?

Michael Bourque

Correct.

Larry Solow

Okay. And then just on Ultrasound, just a couple more quickies. Any update on the Carestream JV in general radiology is that still something there is expectations for going forward?

Fred Parks

Well, just to make sure all the listeners are as current as you are at the last teleconference, we took benefit of the Carestream relationship completely out of our FY18 projections. It depends on a strategic action that Carestream is in the middle of. So we have to await the progress on that before we see the impact of us. But for sure it has no downside to us, perhaps some upside.

Larry Solow

And are your growth expectations -- essentially just built around urology and surgery, your core markets?

Fred Parks

Locally, Larry, I'd say that we’re going to start winning the home games. I mean, we have a name, we have a presence, we have a reputation in urology surgery, and we come back into that and as I’ve said in my comments we're already seeing an uptick in that. So, yes, we intend to win more of our home games in the markets that know us well.

Larry Solow

Okay, great. Thanks very much. I appreciate that.

Fred Parks

Yes.

Our next question comes from Anthony Petrone from Jefferies.

Anthony Petrone

Thanks and maybe just a couple of questions for Fred and a few for Mike. Maybe just on the process once again, the July 14 date, is that the date that Citi commenced the process when they were initially engaged? And then maybe just, if you can, just I think it's the level of interest at this point in terms of individual proposals may be if you could share?

Fred Parks

The answer is engaged, but we are making progress. I am encouraged by what we see, but you never know exactly how these things will turn out with regard to timing, so I wouldn't want predict that. But I am encouraged and I think Citi is doing a great job. There is an active interest.

Anthony Petrone

And then maybe just shift to some of the moving parts on the quarters and outlook, I guess, specifically for Ultrasound on the outlook after the annual cost reduction of $20 million, the call for low single-digit, non-GAAP operating margin in the low single digits, as you look sort of outward that business in fiscal 2012 was actually in the low teens around 10.5% and gradually step down. So as you look outward, what is the expectation I guess for operating margin within Ultrasound, now that you're back to the core business?

Fred Parks

Yes, we -- our intentions in restoring that business would be get to something that is growing at or above market share and to eventually arrive at double-digit profitability. So the numbers that you’ve seen historically are on our screen as we work on the business. The exact timing will it be within the three-year planning period? Perhaps, but we wouldn't go -- we wouldn’t take to restore the business without that is an aspiration.

Anthony Petrone

Helpful. And then one on Medical, one on Security. On medical, your MRI and mammo down as well, just curious some of the moving parts there on -- is that specific to end market trends or is it also an insourcing decision from OEMs?

Fred Parks

It is not the latter on either one of those businesses. I -- the typical format for these discussions is they’re counting on us, taking a certain amount of cost out of our business and our customers expect to retrieve that. So roughly speaking in mammo, we're all a few million dollars by recollection. But the relationship with that customer, our primary customer, there is still solid and preserved. But we have made a concession of a small price increase or decrease actually to that customer to preserve the business, we've learned our lesson. It still has a very attractive cost structure to us.

Anthony Petrone

Helpful. And last one for me Security and Detection, just curious on American Airline collaboration, you call that a niche that appears in the initial contribution, I guess, in fiscal '18. Are there similar discussions with other airlines and could that potentially be upside for '18 and beyond? Thanks again.

Fred Parks

We don't have those discussions underway with any other party. Of course we are delighted to have it with the largest of the airline companies, American would have been our first choice. So we don't currently expect it to go beyond that and the second part of your question Anthony was?

Anthony Petrone

Additional airlines, I guess, you answered that and I guess the level of contribution from American Airlines that sort of baked into the fiscal '18 outlook?

Fred Parks

It is actually we're appreciative of that volume, but I think more important long-term is the significance of them selecting our technology when others where in the marketplace, that's very encouraging to us.

Anthony Petrone

Thanks again.

Fred Parks

You bet.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jim Sidoti from Sidoti and Co.

James Sidoti

Hi, good afternoon. Can you hear me?

Fred Parks

We can.

James Sidoti

Great. Fred, on the last call, when the topic of strategic options came up, I was under the impression you were looking at possibly some of the divisions of the Ultrasound business. What’s changed in the last three months to -- for the Board to decide to the sell the entire company?

Fred Parks

Well, we do have some activities that we have curtailed that I mentioned, whether those end up sold or operated or closed, there is still a little conjecture around the best outcome for everybody in that regard. But I think the thing that persuaded the Board, this is long considered, this is not something that comes up one or two months period. The Board has been considering it for a while. But I think it's the overall marketplace in medical. What’s going on in that business is, cost have to come down, prices are coming down, customers can delay that, but there's still a great opportunity for companies that bring products to market attractively priced. And so the Board I think looked at some of our introductions, we feel like the core technology is there if you want the first article as I mentioned whether its good a company as you would find to do it. But the go-to-market piece of that, the manufacturing efficiencies to get those prices down, we could use some help in that regard and so the Board considers that scale is the best way to get that. It's not that they don't have faith in our FY18 to '20 projections, and those projections actually are quite optimistic. But if there is a way to capture that benefit or even more by some kind of a strategic relationship, that's what they're looking for. Said in other way, it would be de-risking a favorable outcome.

James Sidoti

Right. And then a few moments ago you said you would highlight some of the other businesses on future teleconferences, the way you highlighted Security, so should I take that -- I mean, that you think this process will take several months?

Fred Parks

Well, we’re not prepared to talk about the duration. I would say we are going a conventional path. It is well under way. I don't want to expect a closure, but if I were guessing what I ever appear on this teleconference again, I would expect you will see me one or more times, but it'll be what it will be.

James Sidoti

Okay. And I’m just curious when you broke out EPS, pro forma EPS in the quarter, you excluded the amortization expense, excluded the stock options of expense. Why did you choose to leave in the inventory reserve charge?

Michael Bourque

So Jim that's obviously -- typically I think a lot of companies exclude some of the early things you mentioned. In terms of the inventory reserve, it's really part of an operating expense. It's typically not something that you would put in as a restructure now. To correct that, what’s actually just that a little bit, we did have a small charge in Q3. I think it was little under a $1 million and that was directly related to our actions in Vancouver, which was non-GAAP.

James Sidoti

Okay.

Michael Bourque

Thank you.

Our last question comes from Larry Solow of CJS Securities.

Larry Solow

Okay. Thanks for the follow-up. Just two quick -- real quick ones. On the -- just on Security, is it fair to say that the Rapid DNA and the conneCT CT will not have material contributions or at least not in your guidance for '18 and more like a '19 and beyond of that or events?

Fred Parks

I think largely true of connect CT, but …

Larry Solow

Okay.

Fred Parks

… not true of Rapid DNA. We are taking active orders and we are delivering product, so it is an important part of FY18.

Larry Solow

Okay. And you mentioned a new product launch targeting some of the smaller airports in Europe. Is that something you’ve discussed before?

Fred Parks

That’s probably new to this call. There will be a -- there will be a follow-up announcement of that probably within the next 90 days, but that is a new offering and it's not so much Europe as it could be some other geographies. But in smaller airports that are more cost-conscious.

Larry Solow

Okay. Fair enough. And then just lastly, you spoke to sort of ending the year or the run rate in the back half of fiscal '18 about $500 million on the top line. I don’t know if that’s in Q4 or that’s the back half of the year, but if I just say it's the back half of the year, two questions to that. That implies growth on the top line. Where is that going to come from and point B is, is that imply that that you’re only going to have about $200 million in the first half in sales based on your guidance? Thanks.

Michael Bourque

The answer to your question is, yes, if you take the back half of FY18, it will annualize at approximately $500 million. So -- and everyone of our businesses we're seeing improvement from the first half to the second half. So it's not any particular segment, it's across the board.

Larry Solow

Okay, great. Thanks. I appreciate it.

Fred Parks

You’re welcome.

Mark Namaroff

Thanks everyone. Thank you for your interest in Analogic and we invite you to call in again in December when we review our first quarter fiscal 2018 results. Thank you again and have a good evening.

