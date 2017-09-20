API Estimates U.S. Crude Stocks Rose 1.4 Million Barrels

U.S. crude stocks rose a less than expected 1.4 million barrels at the end of last week, The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday, while gasoline stocks fell 5.1 million barrels and distillates dropped 6.1 million barrels.

Analysts expected a 2.925 million barrels build in crude and a 2.025 million barrels decline in gasoline and a 1.175 million barrels fall in distillates.

On Wednesday, official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due. The API and EIA figures often diverge.

