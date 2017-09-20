Rapid Growth And Quarterly Dividend Increases: j2 Global

Business Overview

“j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a provider of Internet services. The Company operates through two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. Through its Business Cloud Services Division, the Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises, and licenses its intellectual property (IP) to third parties. In addition, the Business Cloud Services Division includes its j2 Cloud Connect business, which is primarily focused on its voice and fax products. The Company's Digital Media Division specializes in the technology and gaming markets, reaching in-market buyers and influencers in both the consumer and business-to-business space. Its eFax and MyFax online fax services enable users to receive faxes into their e-mail inboxes and to send faxes through Internet. In addition to eFax, it offers online fax services under a range of alternative brands, including MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Corporate and eFax Developer.”



- Business summary from Charles Schwab

Arguments Against Owning j2 Global

Whenever my interest is piqued in a stock, I turn to Seeking Alpha and read a score or more articles concerning the company. In my formative years as an investor, I wounded myself more than once through confirmation bias. Consequently, I always begin the SA portion of my due diligence with pieces that present a negative picture of the targeted corporation.

An article excoriating j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) appeared on SA back in March of last year. Titled "Citron Exposes the Dirty Little Secrets of j2 Global," it created a bit of a stir among those who follow the stock.

Some of the negatives in that piece continue to be voiced as concerns today, and I will review a number of those arguments below; however, I consider some of the author’s claims as specious at best, and those I will disregard.

For articles focused on countering Citron’s view, look at SA contributors here and here.

JCOM Relies Heavily On The Fax Segment For Revenue, And Fax Is In Decline.

A large percentage of JCOM’s revenues and profits stem from the company’s fax-related businesses. Just six years ago, 80% of its business was associated with fax.

Fax technology is obsolete. The first patent for fax was in the mid-1800s, and the first operational fax machine was used in 1865. In a world of secure email, file sharing and e-signature, fax is destined to go the way of the Dodo bird. Therefore, a company that relies on fax services for a very large percentage of its corporate profits will soon provide withering results.

JCOM Uses Acquisitions To Inflate Results. It Is A Tech Equivalent to Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

JCOM has acquired over 40 companies. That’s a lot of M&A activity for a company founded in 1995.

There are those that believe there is very little organic growth exhibited by the company. Perhaps a greater concern is that JCOM is essentially a shell game, a corporation that increases revenues through acquisitions that cost too much and provide little value.

JCOM Has A Heavy Debt Load

Recent acquisitions have resulted in a greatly increased debt load. This, in turn, could lead to an end to the regular dividend increases provided by the company.

Perhaps of greater importance, JCOM has grown rapidly by buying a series of small companies; however, in the past, those acquisitions were generally paid for without a marked increase in company debt. Therefore, it is reasonable to believe that the increased debt could result in the cessation of M&A activity that drove growth.

A Bull’s Retort

About That Fax Thing

It is true that JCOM’s revenues are heavily dependent on the fax segment. However, the company has been pivoting to a business model that is less dependent on fax.

As previously stated, roughly 80% of its revenues were provided by the fax segment in 2011. By 2014, the percentage of fax-related revenue had dropped to less than 50% of the company profits.

Furthermore, income garnered from fax has increased markedly during that time period. As of the last quarter (Q2 2017), sales attributed to fax represented 29% of company revenues, down from 36% in the same quarter of last year. Revenues from fax increased 11% from Q2 2016, and the subscriber base increased by +1.4%.

Additionally, the fax industry is growing in size, not diminishing. According to Davidson Consulting, the fax market will experience a 10 percent annual growth rate through 2018, with the fax services market expected to grow at 15.9 percent through 2018.

Research from the International Data Group (IDC) indicates that 82% of those surveyed reported increased fax usage over the past year, with only 19% indicating a decrease in the use of fax as a means of business communication.

Additionally, companies reporting increased fax usage indicated a marked increase in fax volume: +27%. The same companies expected fax usage to increase by 25% over the next two years.

Spiceworks, a website with over 500,000 Information Technology professionals as members, provided the following survey results concerning fax usage:

A recent Forbes article entitled “A Big Challenge to GrubHub’s Post-IPO Growth? Fax Machines” attests to the embedded nature of the fax industry in American businesses.

As fax revenue has grown, the percentage of income related to fax has plummeted. This is testimony to the accretive value provided by JCOM’s M&A activity and also attests to the company’s successful transition to a broader business model.

Oh, And That M&A Thing, Too

Below is a partial list of the company’s M&A activity.

(Source: Crunchbase)

There is no doubt that JCOM acquires companies at a rapid pace. But are the acquisitions designed to create a false illusion of growth, or are they accretive in nature? My response would be that it is unlikely that the company could play a shell game throughout this century without some sort of trail.

Here is the record of JCOM's revenue growth over the last five years.

2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 $720,815 $599,030 $520,801 $371,396 $330,159

Revenue in thousands

(Source: Company 10-K)

Furthermore, M&A activity that did not prove accretive would result in quickly increasing debt loads. Until 2012, JCOM’s long-term debt was nil, and debt remained modest until 2014. It wasn’t until recently when JCOM went on a buying binge (11 acquisitions this year) that the company began piling on debt.

The history of JCOM is that of a company that chooses bolt-on acquisitions that increase company profits. The most recent quarterly results provide proof.

All-time quarterly record revenue $273 million

Q2 ‘17 revenue up $61 million, or 29% vs. prior year (largest QoQ increase)

EBITDA up $13 million, or 13% vs. prior year

Cloud Segment

Q2 ‘17 revenue of $145 million, up $2 million, or 1.5% vs. prior year

Cancel rate 2.1%, the lowest since 2015

Digital Media Segment

Q2 ‘17 all-time high revenue of $128 million, up $59 million, or +85% vs. prior year

Q2 ‘17 EBITDA up $11 million, or 43% vs. prior year

Q2 2017 Cloud Connect (Fax/Voice) Highlights

Q2 ‘17 all-time high Cloud Connect revenue of $96 million, +3% vs. Q2 ’16

All-time high fax revenue represents 29% of consolidated Q2 ‘17 revenue vs. 36% versus prior year

Subscriber base of 2.4 million DIDs, +1.4% vs. Q2 ’16

Corporate Fax revenue continues to grow, up 11% vs. Q2 ‘16

Voice revenue of $17 million, grew 6% vs. Q2 ’16

Q2 2017 Cloud Backup Highlights

Q2 ‘17 revenue of $28 million, flat vs. prior year in constant currencies

Q2 2017 Email Security & Email Marketing

Email Security

EBITDA of $3.7 million (35% margin)

Sequential quarterly growth of ~6.5% top line and 17% in EBITDA

Email Marketing

Q2 ‘17 revenue of $7.7 million, +22% vs. Q2 ’16

Q2 2017 Digital Media Highlights

Q2 ‘17 revenue of $128 million, up 85% vs. Q2 ’16

Q2 ‘17 EBITDA of $37 million, up 43% vs. Q2 ’16

Total multi-platform visits up 17% YoY at 1.4 billion

Commerce revenue grew 45% vs. Q2 2016

- From 2Q ‘17 JCOM investor site

Pretty impressive results.

Now Debt, That’s Where I Have A Problem

The recent JCOM M&A binge has resulted in a fairly high debt load.

I’m a guy that likes to see low debt levels in my investments. Every corporation runs over the occasional speed bump. Speed bumps don’t concern me too much. Head-on collisions do, and a nice cash stash can help get that vehicle back on the road.

Today, JCOM has a long-term debt ratio of 1.0 and a debt to equity ratio of 1.3. While the current ratio stands lower than I like, it is still reasonable at 1.7.

I don’t like that level of debt in my investments. As a value investor, I also don’t care for the current P/E of 25.06. As a DGI, I prefer to invest in stocks yielding 3% or more, give or take a fraction of a percentage. JCOM’s divvy barely breaches 2 percent.

I’m generally a safety first kinda guy. As Warren Buffett says, "Rule No.1: Never lose money. Rule No.2: Never forget rule No.1."

I like to think of myself as pretty good investor. I also considered myself a darn good basketball player back when I was the captain of my high school team. The NBA didn’t draft me. I’m sticking with Buffett’s advice.

But nonetheless, I consider JCOM a reasonable investment. I believe its track record is the insurance I need to overcome my fear of the company’s high debt levels.

I view the company’s forward P/E of 13.01, coupled with the five-year average P/E of 22.7, as an opportunity in the making. I’m also considering JCOM’s PEG of 1.62 when I make an appraisal of the company’s current value.

The fact that at $74 and change the stock is well off the 52-week high of $91 is also encouraging.

With a payout ratio of 47.49% and a dividend coverage ratio of 210.57%, I consider the dividend safe.

And about that paltry dividend...

JCOM raised the payout every quarter since the inception of the dividend in 2011. That isn’t a misprint. The company raises the dividend every quarter. It raised the dividend by a penny per share for the last seven consecutive quarters. The dividend has been raised by double digits every year since the company began paying dividends.

(Metrics in this section culled from Charles Schwab)

Conclusion

I caution readers that I am venturing a good ways beyond my normal risk/reward tolerance with this investment. However, my recent purchase represents a small percentage of my overall portfolio.

I also caution that I am not much of a market timer; however, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a better entry point in the near future. I conducted my own studies of a “market timing” nature, and I noted that buying companies with JCOM’s current level of short interest can often result in a short-term loss of share price.

I am concerned that should the stock not recover by late November, we could witness a sell-off related to tax harvesting, since JCOM is well off its 52-week highs.

Upon acquiring 100 JCOM shares at $74.65, I immediately sold a covered call expiring on 03/16/18 at a strike price of $90. I received $100 for that contract. I will report the results and my subsequent actions regarding this call upon the options expiration in the comments section, as well as in any article published around that time period.

For additional information regarding this stock, I direct you to SA contributor Chuck Carnevale’s article.

JCOM investor site

j2 Global, Inc. - Presentations

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please conduct appropriate due diligence before making any investment. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock.