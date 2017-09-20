If You Like Pancakes, You'll Like This Net Lease REIT

Although I don’t like the GOOD “flat as a pancake” dividend, I do see something else that I do like on the menu.

It’s important to remember that GOOD invests in primarily office properties and this adds another layer of risk.

A few days ago I wrote an article on Gladstone Land (LAND), an externally-managed REIT that invests in farmland. I currently have a BUY rating on the company and although I’m generally not in favor of external management, I’m attracted to this company because of the steady earnings and dividend growth history.

As I mentioned in the article, Gladstone’s external manager is “Gladstone Companies, a leader in private equity, debt financing and real estate ownership and financing, and the family of public and private investment funds total approximately $2.0 billion”.

Gladstone provides financing across the capital structure from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions. The company provides financing for four public investment vehicles: Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD), Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN), Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD), and Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND).”

The topic for my article today is Gladstone Commercial, a Net Lease REIT that has a market capitalization of approximately $600 million.

This is not my first article on GOOD, in fact, I have authored a few, and in each of these articles, I was less than enthusiastic, as evidenced by the comments from the articles:

I believe that GOOD is a BAD investment. (February 4, 2014) Upon closer examination, the elevated risks make this security a much less desirable Net Lease REIT that is bordering my definition of sucker yield. (November 16, 2015) If It's Too GOOD To Be True, It's A Sucker Yield (March 30, 2016) Drop It Like It's Hot (April 17, 2017)

One difference however, since my last article, is that I recently met with David Gladstone, the CEO and as I explained, “I was intrigued by his passion for investing and his alignment with investors”.

Of course, you know I’m writing about pancakes today so this picture seems appropriate (keep reading)…

Gladstone Commercial

GOOD is a small-cap Triple Net REIT that listed on the Nasdaq in 2003 (almost 14 years ago). The company is externally advised by Gladstone Management Corporation, an affiliated adviser with around $1 billion of funds under management.

GOOD owns approximately 11 million square feet of predominantly office and industrial real estate nationwide that includes a diversified portfolio of 94 properties in 24 states leased to 86 different tenants in 19 industries.

GOOD focuses on secondary growth markets with higher yields. The current occupancy rate is 96.9%; since the IPO it has never fallen below 96%.

Of 100+ assets with nearly $1 billion invested, only one tenant default has occured – an average annual default rate of 0.02%. For comparison, the one-year B+ global corporate default rate has averaged 2.4% from 1981-2012 (Source: Wharton).

GOOD has a diverse base of 19 different industries and primarily office and industrial property types. It focuses on mid-size tenants occupying properties ranging from 30-150K SF (office) and 75-500K SF (industrial).

The portfolio consists of mostly office (60%) and industrial (34%) with a few retail (4%) and medical office (2%) buildings.

Here’s how GOOD’s office composition compares to the peer group:

It's important to remember that GOOD's portfolio is much smaller than Realty Income (O) and there is considerably less industry diversification.

GOOD states that around 62% of the tenants are "rated investment-grade and non-rated equivalent," but that's not to be confused with the actual 23% of rated investment-grade tenants.

There is a big difference between these two and GOOD even points out in the 10-K that "highly leveraged tenants and borrowers may be unable to pay rent or make mortgage payments which could adversely affect our cash available to make distributions to our stockholders”.

Realty Income Is Not A True Peer

It's clear that GOOD is no Realty Income. Even though the two companies invest in similar free-standing buildings, they are really apples and oranges.

Realty Income's weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) is much lower than GOOD (by around 350 bps).

For Realty Income to earn profits, the company invests in high-quality buildings with cap rates of around 6.0% to 6.75%. That means that the profit margins are around 200 bps and the buildings are leased to credit-worthy customers.

GOOD, on the other hand, invests in buildings with a target cap rate of 8.5% to 9.5%. In a company presentation, the company explains,

“When the Company acquires properties the credit of the existing tenant is just as important as the quality of the real estate. Because the Company primarily acquires single tenant properties, there is a need to ensure that the tenant has quality credit.”

GOOD does not have any bank debt outside of its revolver, and it uses preferreds quite liberally.

The revolver is at Libor +225 bps, but that's not "permanent debt," so I assume somewhere around 5% is where it could issue 10-year paper at (though this is a completely wild guess). Using 5% cost of longer-term debt at 50% leverage and 10% cost of equity, you're looking at around 7.5% WACC (weighted average cost of capital).

Keep in mind, though, that GOOD is also taking on considerably more risk with its higher leverage.

In other words, its WACC would be around 8.5% if it were to use more conservative leverage like Realty Income (33% equity). So it's important to recognize that GOOD is generating investment spreads of around 100 bps (8.5% cap rate - 7.5% WACC) with substantially more balance sheet risk AND tenant risk.

Also, it’s important to remember that GOOD invests in primarily office properties and this adds another layer of risk. When an office tenant moves out there are higher costs like tenant upfits and leasing fees that eat into profit margins.

That’s not to say that investing in properties with higher cap rates is wrong, it simply means that investors should consider their appetite for risk and determine his or her own level of risk tolerance.

Regardless of the credit risks and office risks, you cannot argue with the fact that GOOD has maintained very consistent occupancy:

The Balance Sheet

GOOD has continued to improve its balance sheet and focus on decreasing leverage. The company has reduced debt through refinancing maturing mortgage debt at lower leverage levels and redeeming the Series C Preferred Stock which was considered debt due to its mandatory redemption date.

GOOD expects to continue to gradually decrease leverage over the next 18 to 24 months. The company continues to primarily use long term mortgage debt to make acquisitions.

GOOD hopes to expand its unsecured property pool with additional good assets and over time, this will only increase funding alternatives. GOOD has repaid $115 million of debt over the past 18 months, primarily with new long term variable rate mortgages and interest rates equal to the 1-month LIBOR plus ranging from 2.35% to 2.75%.

GOOD’s deleveraging and refinancing efforts have been a tremendous success with second quarter interest expense decreasing by approximately 9.5% versus second quarter 2016.On an annualized basis, this equates to over $2 million in interest savings.

GOOD has only two principal payments remaining in 2017 totaling $22 million. These loans have a weighted average interest rate of 5.4% and the company anticipates refinancing these maturities into new long term debt or adding some of these properties to the asset pool under the line of credit.

The 2018 loan maturities are also very manageable with only another $38 million coming through. There are no more than $50 million of mortgages maturing in any single year until 2022.



During the second quarter net of issuance cost, GOOD raised $15.6 million of common equity at a weighted average of $21.14 per share and $4.7 million of Series D preferred equity at a weighted average of $25.12 per share.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-17 GOOD’s FFO and core FFO available to common stockholders were $10.3 million and $9.8 million or $0.40 and $0.37 per share respectively. GOOD also sold two non-core properties during the quarter that resulted in a net loss of $1.9 million. GOOD also recorded an impairment charge on one asset that is classified as held-for-sale totaling $250,000.

In April, the board voted to maintain the monthly distributions to $0.125 per common share, the month of July, August and September at some annual run rate of $1.50 per share. As David Gladstone pointed out on the last earnings call,

“we have now paid 150 consecutive common stock cash distributions. We went through the recession without cutting those distributions. So this is a wonderful track record.”

As you can see (above), GOOD’s dividend is as flat as a pancake. That’s ok, if you like pancakes…

I get it, Net Lease REITs are bond-like and most investors own Net Lease REIT shares for reliable and predictable income. GOOD has maintained a $1.50 annual dividend since 2008. On the latest earnings call the CEO said,

“And yes I know you want to know when we're going to increase the distribution amount and all I can say on this point is as FFO increases, we will have to look at some small increases in the dividend as we go forward.”

Given the AFFO/share consensus data (provided by FAST Graph), growth is muted:

If You Like Flat Pancakes…

My biggest concern with GOOD is the dividend coverage, as you can see below, GOOD has an elevated payout ratio with no room for error. While the company has maintained consistent occupancy, I am concerned that the company must grow earnings, reduce leverage, and create a cushion for the dividend - all at once (and that's a tough act to follow).

Here’s how the divided yield compares with the peers:

Here’s how the P/AFFO multiple compares with the peers:

As you compare these REITs, I am reminded that W.P. Carey (WPC) is trading at a lower multiple and this REIT has increased its annual dividend for 15 years in a row. Also, Lexington Realty (LXP) has a much safer Payout Ratio (-86%) than GOOD, although I do not have a BUY rating on LXP today.

Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) has a lower yield than GOOD (200 bps) but remember that GPT also has a much safer payout ratio (~78%) and better AFFO growth prospects (~5% annually).

Although I don’t like the GOOD “flat as a pancake” dividend, I do see something else that I do like on the menu and that the Series D Preferred that has a 7% yield. If you click on this you can see more details on the Series D. Note that GOOD can't redeem it and there’s another 4.5 years or so left to run. It’s flat as a pancake, but that’s why you own shares in preferred stocks.



Note: I intend to provide weekly portfolio updates for all 5 portfolios, including over 125 REITs in the Intelligent REIT Lab. Also, we evaluate each REIT in our monthly newsletter and score/evaluate each REIT on a variety of metrics. Our core portfolio - tactfully named “durable income” - has returned over 9% YTD.

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here. For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. I plan to include my weekly BUY/SELL/HOLD list for all REIT Beat subscribers with all portfolios (weekly).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and GOOD Investor Deck

REITs mentioned: (MNR), (O), (NNN), (GPT), (STOR), (WPC), (LXP), (VER), and (SRC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.