3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 20, 2017

Pfizer had a pretty dismal ODAC meeting

If you caught the news last week, you saw my short discourse on the FDA Panel advisory brief, which outlined the FDA's concerns with giving approval to Pfizer's (PFE) sunitinib in earlier treatment settings for renal cell carcinoma. Specifically, the ODAC laid out some issues relating to the efficacy of sunitinib for patients, especially given the toxicity concerns associated with its use.

The multitargeted TKIs used in renal cell cancer therapy tend to be quite toxic, so the benefit profile needs to outweigh that pretty substantially.

Unfortunately, the omens from the briefing document bore out some bad news. The ODAC voted 6-6 for recommending approval in this setting. This will likely not be a sufficient-enough vote of confidence to result in approval for sunitinib in the adjuvant setting.

Looking forward: Not a shocker by any stretch. At this time, PFE continues to hold the reins in the treatment of metastatic RCC, since sunitinib remains the standard of care, unless and until a drug like cabozantinib gets approved. The onus will be on PFE to see how they respond to this assault, or if they fade into the bevy of alternative treatment options.

Advaxis will present findings at SITC 2017

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) has had a substantially beleaguered September. Following the filing of their 3rd-quarter financial results, the company offered a business plan that was apparently not well received by the buying public, and the company's value has dipped substantially since then.

But by any visible account, the company has not yet stalled in their research momentum. They announced that they've had 2 poster presentations accepted for presentation at the 32nd SITC meeting in November.

The presentations will focus on the ADXS efforts in prostate cancer. One will provide some details into the apparent enhancement of T cell responses to prostate cancer antigen following treatment with ADXS-PSA. This would be a good sign in a space where immunotherapy has not quite made a monumental impact, and a study involving ADXS's treatment and Merck's (MRK) pembrolizumab remains ongoing.

The other poster highlights preclinical findings suggesting a regulation of T-cells that are associated with tumors. Listeria-based immunotherapies apparently can alter the immunosuppression that these cells experience near the tumor.

Looking forward: I find it interesting that this SITC meeting will be taking place at the same venue as this past year's SGO meeting, where ADXS presented the first phase 2 results from the GOG-0265 study in cervical cancer. I don't personally think these results will have as much of an impact on the company's long-term outlook, but they do offer some interesting bits of information about the company's #2 product, ADXS-PSA.

Ipsen scores a supplemental approval in neuroendocrine tumors

Ipsen SA (OTCPK:IPSEY) is the shepherd of a very important treatment option for helping to control the growth of neuroendocrine tumors, and especially for helping to prevent and alleviate the symptoms that can be associated with this form of cancer.

In particular, neuroendocrine tumors can arise from organs responsible for producing serotonin, and as the tumor grows, it begins producing more and more serotonin as a sort of relic of its original self. Serotonin may help you feel happy or relaxed, but too much of it in the blood leads to serious diarrhea and heart troubles.

IPSEY's somatostatin analog lanreotide represents one of the front lines of defense against out of control tumor growth.

Now, the company has announced that the FDA has given lanreotide a supplemental approval for the treatment of the so-called carcinoid syndrome, which is a serious collective of the symptoms I mentioned a moment ago. This means that clinicians can now offer a few different treatment options for patients with this serious complication.

Looking forward: Lanreotide and the other somatostatin analogs are sort of the old guard against tumor growth, and recently other therapies have been developed with the hope of arresting cell growth or helping cause tumor shrinkage. It's good for IPSEY that they've gotten this supplemental approval, providing a formal endorsement of the efficacy of lanreotide in this increasingly crowded space.

