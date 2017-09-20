Bitcoin Prices Slump Back Below $4000 As Relief Rally Ebbs

Bitcoin prices fell back below the key $4,000 level on Tuesday, as an impressive relief rally from last week's heavy losses appeared to ebb. Bitcoin was last down about $125, or around 3%, at $3,959.60 by 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT).

It rallied by more than 11% on Monday in an impressive bounce back from last week's heavy losses.

The digital currency lost more than $1,000 in value last week and dropped below $3,000 per coin for the first time in over a month, with the sell-off driven in large part by fears of China cracking down on the market as well as a warning from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon that Bitcoin was a "fraud".

Despite the recent fall, the digital currency is still enjoying a remarkable year, with prices up almost 350% since the start of the year, beating just about every other asset class.

Ethereum, Bitcoin's closest rival in terms of market cap, shed 3.3%, or $9.90, to $286.92.

Other prominent cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin Cash, Ripple and Litecoin, also traded lower.

The total value of all publicly traded cryptocurrencies was approximately $136 billion.

