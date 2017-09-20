Globalized Lending Causes Financial Crises. But Will It Cause One Soon? Part II

Part II finds that on a global basis, the lessons appear to have been learned, but asks whether there are places that are ripe for financial crises nevertheless.

This Part II examines the current state of cross-border claims and asks whether the lessons of 1997 and 2007 have been learned.

Part I described how most of the financial crises of the last 40 years have been caused by the exaggerated boom made possible by cross-border lending and the subsequent bust.

Part I (see here) established the importance of cross-border lending in creating boom/bust cycles that lead to financial crises. What do current cross-border capital flows look like and what is the status of the stock of cross-border obligations?

Cross-border capital flows have receded from their 2000s-boom highs. Most importantly, about half of the reduction in flow is in bank and similar lending, and almost three quarters of the reduction is in debt instruments, rather than equity and equity-related instruments, as shown by the following chart from McKinsey’s useful August 2017 study of the subject. (The link leads to downloads of the executive summary and the full report.)

“Eurozone banks are leading the retreat from foreign markets including, most notably, other markets within the single currency area. Their total foreign bank claims (including loans and other claims) have declined by $7.3 trillion, or 45 percent, since 2007,” according to the report. “More than half (54 percent) of the decline in foreign claims of Eurozone banks was due to a sharp drop in interbank lending," the report continued.

Susan Lund, a McKinsey partner and one of the authors of the report, told the FT: “What’s disappeared is a lot of cross-border lending . . . And we know from 20-30 years of financial crises around the world that cross-border lending is often the first form of capital to flow out of a country in a crisis.”

“The biggest contributor to the changing picture of capital flows,” the FT said, “has been the collapse in cross-border bank lending, with European banks responsible for much of the fall. ‘It is hard to point to any part of the global economy that has become less global than banking,’ says Susan Lund at McKinsey.”

We saw evidence of the declines in European bank lending in the Ireland and Spain data presented in Part I. European banks from other nations had lent to the Irish and Spanish banks, which in turn had funded their housing booms. (It is typical that banks awash in liquidity use it to fund real estate, and thereby drive up real estate prices.) When real estate prices reversed, many of the Irish and Spanish banks would have failed, causing losses to the lending banks from elsewhere in Europe, had they not been propped up by Spanish and Irish national governments (at the behest of the lending banks’ governments and the ECB).

The McKinsey study also found evidence from bank lending through the cycle that the European banks had underestimated the risks involved in cross-border lending: “Many banks found that, overall, their risk-adjusted margins on foreign business were lower than they had expected during years of global expansion, and lower than those earned in home markets where they had a high market share.” And these low risk-adjusted margins would have been far worse if Euro zone governments had not bailed them out of some the riskiest loans.

The reductions in cross-border lending have been due not only to European banks reconsidering the risk-reward trade-offs but also to more stringent capital regulations that forced banks to evaluate risks more carefully and to back the risk they take with more book capital. As the McKinsey study found, “the higher capital requirements (as well as investors’ demands) have prompted banks to scrutinize the profitability of their assets more closely.”

Thus the retrenchment is, in my opinion, not likely to be temporary.

Although McKinsey says “it would be wrong to conclude that financial globalization has gone into reverse," it appears to me that from a bank lending point of view, it has done so. And whether FDI flows and cross-border securities purchases will continue to grow remains to be seen.

The BIS Quarterly Review for June 2017 tends to confirm McKinsey’s finding that bank cross-border flows have moderated—see Graph 1 from that BIS report below.

Shifts in global lending

The June 2017 BIS annual report shows similar data to the McKinsey data (though as a percentage of global GDP rather than in dollars):

As Graph VI.B.1 shows, cross-border lending in the 2000s boom was largely by European banks and, despite their retrenchment, they remain the principal cross-border lenders. The BIS annual report said: “Have such funding needs subsided post-crisis? The data suggest that the location of U.S. dollar funding risks may have changed, but that they appear to remain large.” (p. 90) The risks to European banks have diminished, but the risks to Japanese and Canadian banks have increased.

It is notable that non-U.S. banks continue to carry large amounts of dollar assets and liabilities, despite the drying up of dollars from U.S. MMFs in 2016 due to regulatory changes. As Graph A1 from the BIS March 2017 Quarterly Review ( reprinted below) demonstrates, they have preplaced the MMF funding with other liabilities, mostly to entities outside the U.S.

Some limitations of McKinsey’s methodology

A limitation of the McKinsey study is inherent in the IMF data from which the report primarily is derived: It counts inflows to “financial centers” such as Luxembourg as FDI (45% of the global increase in FDI since 2007 was to such financial centers), whereas in fact such inflows most likely represent inflows to conduits that invest in debt instruments of other nations. What may count as FDI to Luxembourg can fly out of its destination country just as fast as direct lending.

McKinsey does recognize the FDI limitation of its data:

“The intermediation role of financial centers creates ‘double counting’ that may overstate the actual size of foreign investment assets and liabilities. For example, if a German investor places funds in a Luxembourg-based investment fund that then uses the money to buy French government bonds, this is reported as a foreign investment asset for Germany and for Luxembourg. (It also creates a foreign investment liability for France and for Luxembourg.) Unfortunately, there are no alternative figures netting out such intermediation effects at either the country or the global level. The ten financial centers in our ranking collectively have $36 trillion in foreign assets and $35 trillion in liabilities. If we exclude these on the assumption that those funds are only passing through the financial center, we find that global foreign investment would total 140 percent of GDP in 2016, rather than 183 percent. Moreover, we calculate that one-third of the total growth in foreign investment since 2007 can be attributed to increased investment going through international financial centers.”

That is a pretty big umbra of uncertainty. But the BIS data suffer from the same deficiency.

Nations should be wary of large cross-border capital inflows

When European banks, in search of yield to buttress pallid earnings and returns on equity, begin to lend more freely to a nation’s banks and businesses, the tendency of that nation’s policy makers and businesses will be to cheer and welcome the money coming in. In moderation, such inflows may be beneficial, but governments of recipient nations should be wary, despite the delight of their banks and businesses—a hard thing to ask politically, and therefore unlikely to be accomplished unless the legislative groundwork has been laid well in advance. I hope that conclusion will not be lost when this article takes a right-angle turn into the difficult subject of whether there are major nations at risk at this time.

A recent BIS paper examines an idea that contends that smaller nations have limited power over their own financial destinies but instead get inundated by the cycle of global capital flows.

“Suppose that the GFCy [Global Financial Cycle] explains much of the variation in capital flows,” the paper asks, “particularly for small and emerging economies. In this case, it becomes more difficult for policymakers in these countries to manage their economics, as the GFCy, driven by common shocks including factors emanating from the centre, leads to large capital flow fluctuations (exogenous from the viewpoint of the small and/or emerging economies). They could insulate their economies against the GFCy (with capital controls, macroprudential instruments and the like), but also give up some of the benefits of international financial integration. As Rey (2015, pp 9–10) writes:

“‘As capital flows respond to US monetary policy, they may not be appropriate for the cyclical conditions of many economies. For some countries, the Global Financial Cycle can lead to excessive credit growth in boom times and excessive retrenchment in bad times. ... The Global Financial Cycle can be associated with surges and dry outs in capital flows, booms and busts in asset prices and crises ... The empirical results on capital flows, leverage and credit growth are suggestive of an international credit channel or risk-taking channel and point towards financial stability issues.’

"However, if the GFCy does not explain most or even much of the variation in capital flows, then the policy authorities in small and/or emerging economies have greater degrees of freedom to manage their economies, at least in terms of the impact of the GFCy on capital flow fluctuations. For this reason, quantifying the importance of the GFCy for capital flows, our chief concern in this paper, is important. We emphasise at the outset that our approach is conventional, by design. Thus, our data sets, techniques, capital flow models and statistical metrics are widely used and plain vanilla. The focus of this paper is on empirical results, not on our data or methodology.”

However, the BIS paper concludes: “Succinctly, most variation in capital flows does not seem to be the result of common shocks nor stem from observables in a central country like the United States.” Thus, at least for now, I am going to assert that nations can and should take control of their own financial destinies.

BIS data suggest that emerging market nations as a whole have understood this imperative. Viz. the following Graph VI.4 from the BIS annual report:

Emerging market economies have decreased their reliance on foreign loans since the 1997 incidents. The graph suggests they have attracted FDI, which should be more stable, instead. However, as the BIS recognizes, the data suffer from the same defect as the IMF/McKinsey data in that the FDI numbers include investments in financial centers that happen also to be denominated as EMEs. Thus investors should not take too much comfort from the apparent change. (Why such an obvious data anomaly should persist, I do not know.)

But the following Graph III.5 may provide a better picture because it does not show FDI or equity. It suggests that since 1997 the EMEs have understood the message quite well and have deemphasized bank borrowings. Debt securities tend to be more stable because they tend to be longer-term.

Based on the available global data, it appears to me that the lessons about cross-border capital flows that should have been learned from the 1997 and 2007 incidents have been learned quite well. But financial crises do not necessarily happen in the aggregate. Part III will evaluate whether particular nations, such as China, may be in a more dangerous financial position than the world as a whole. It also will examine the potential impact of a global spike in interest rates, which may be the most dangerous possibility given the nature of the risks that financial institutions have taken in recent years.

