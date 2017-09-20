Stemline Therapeutics: Updates To Thesis

It is encouraging that an additional cohort is enrolling both first-line and relapsed/refractory BPDCN patients to ensure access to the study drug.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics (STML) have risen 25% since my initial recommendation last year and are in the red by 15% since I revisited the stock in January.

A few reasons I remained bullish on the story in the last article included the following:

There was a disconnect between the company's valuation (when cash position was backed out) compared to the potential market for its drug treatments. The opportunity being initially targeted by SL-401 in BPDCN ($500 million) supported the current valuation and expansion into other markets (ie. $800 million potential opportunity in AML) could push shares much higher. I thought this sort of optionality was quite attractive.

There was increased regulatory clarity after an update which detailed an agreement with the FDA in which a small trial enrolling 8 to 12 first line BPDCN patients, along with an ongoing Phase 2 trial, would be sufficient to support the filing of a BLA (Biologics License Application) to obtain approval. This would result in a BLA filing in late 2017 and commercial launch in 2018 if all went well.

Results to date appeared quite strong- positive data from the ongoing phase 2 trial was released, showing an overall response rate of 100% in 32 evaluable adult BPDCN patients. This came with an incredible 81% complete response rate in patients treated at the recommended dose, while in relapsed or refractory patients overall rate of response was 69% and complete response rate was 69%. Responses appeared durable, with 11 of 16 first line patients treated at the recommended dose remaining relapse-free (1 to 20 months ongoing).

In February the stock tanked after the company provided an update on its ongoing pivotal phase 2 study utilizing SL-401 in patients with BPDCN. They reported that on January 18th a patient death occurred after the patient developed capillary leak syndrome, which is a well known side effect of SL-401. However, I remind readers that previous deaths had been reported and disclosed in public presentations.

Adam Feuerstein took the story and ran with it, noting that this third patient died one day prior to the company´s $45 million secondary offering. Another reason he outlined it as a potential concern was that this came after the company had already stepped up safety monitoring and adopted new dosing rules to reduce incidence and severity of this known side effect.

While it was thought among certain circles that a clinical hold might follow, others believed the depression in the share price was an overreaction. It was noted by analyst Boris Peaker that another drug (Ontak) carries a black box warning for CLS and was not pulled off the market by the FDA.

In late March it was announced that enrollment of Stage 3 of the pivotal trial had been completed (n=13). In late June the company announced updated data from Stages 1 and 2 of the pivotal study, highlighting an overall response rate of 84% and complete response rate of 59% by investigator assessment.

Figure 2: SL-401 best response and treatment duration (source: Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference Presentation)

Of note, eight BPDCN patients who achieved remission were subsequently bridged to stem cell transplant, including one relapsed/refractory patient. Management continued to affirm they would file a BLA in the fourth quarter or in the first quarter of next year.

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of 93.2 million, down from $105.8 million in the first quarter. Net loss came in at $15.5 million, a significant increase from $9.3 million in the same quarter last year.

A key upcoming catalyst will be top-line results from the phase 2 study (including Stage 3) later this year, as well as presentation of detailed results at a medical conference.

It is encouraging that an additional cohort is enrolling both first-line and relapsed/refractory BPDCN patients to ensure access to the study drug. Additionally, we should receive updates on ongoing expansion studies into other indications later this year and in 2018. These trials are examining SL-401 in combination with other agents or as a single agent in certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and multiple myeloma.

Figure 3: SL-401 rationale in myeloma (source: Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference Presentation)

Another under the radar catalyst is upcoming updates on studies of XPO1 inhibitor SL-801 in advanced solid tumors (phase 1) and SL-701 in second-line glioblastoma patients (phase 2). Management has guided for data to be released at medical conferences later in the year.

Stemline Therapeutics Is a Buy.

Readers who are interested in the story who have done their due diligence can purchase an initial pilot position in the near term. However, I would wait for a significant pullback (if it comes) to add to that position, as the stock has risen by over 50% in the last month alone. While there is near term upside due to top-line results from the phase 2 study being released later this year, I continue to believe the stock is attractive for those with medium and long term time frames as well. As SL-401 gets closer to regulatory approval (assuming positive data) and we receive further updates on expansion efforts, I expect the stock to receive further analyst upgrades and institutional interest.

Risks here are the same as before, including possible adverse safety events occurring at higher than anticipated rates and falling short of Wall Street's high expectations in the ongoing pivotal trial. Additionally, we still need to see that management has learned their lesson in being more forthcoming with trial data, especially in highlighting positive data while glossing over potential points of concern. While it is a common practice in biotech, nevertheless investors should expect more and hold management to a higher standard. Even if data is positive, regulatory approval is not a given and the label given may or may not be favorable. Trials with SL-801 could see setbacks in the clinic or disappointing data released as well. Also, I expect dilution in the medium term (if not sooner) considering their increasing rate of cash burn from expanded trials and $175 million mixed securities shelf filed in early August.

