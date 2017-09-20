Intel: Intriguing Value Or Full Of Fleas?

I find Intel (INTC) to be a pretty interesting company in today’s market. This seems to be a bit of a battleground stock, I think primarily due to the massive declines INTC shares experienced in the dot-com bust. Many of those investors are still around, which is why just about any time I write something bullish on INTC there seems to be a loud chorus of bears who think this company can do no right. I don’t doubt that the pain of a large loss is difficult to overcome and maybe I’d still be holding a grudge against INTC, whose market cap was more than $435b in Q3 of the year 2000 and only sits at $174b today, if I were invested in the markets back then. Thankfully, I missed out on that boom-bust cycle. However, I am nearly fully invested in the markets today and INTC is a company that I’ve owned for almost 5 years. Since my original purchase in November of 2012 at $20.01, I’ve done quite well with Intel. I’ve added a couple of times since then, at $21.45 and $35.17, and in this piece I’ll discuss why I’m considering adding to my position once again.

The reason that I like INTC so much is that I think it presents investors with a fairly unique blend of defensive income, an attractive valuation, and above average capital growth potential due to its operations in several high growth markets. It’s rare to find all three of these things in one stock. Oftentimes, DGI investors find the first two in the “bond equivalent” type stocks. This is especially the case in the old tech space where investors can find large companies viewed as bumbling behemoths with massive legacy cash flows that make dividends easy to pay in the present but typically lead to low premiums due to ongoing growth concerns. As previously stated, I think INTC has broken this “old tech” mold and offers investors exciting growth potential due to recent moves into new markets, but before I get to that I want to focus on the company’s dividend.

INTC currently offers investors a 2.95% yield with a 5 year DGR of 5.86% and a ttm payout ratio of 49%. Using the company’s 2017 guidance (which was raised last quarter from $2.56 to $2.66) we see that the company’s forward payout ratio is ~41%. This $2.66 is the GAAP figure. If you’re comfortable using non-GAAP figures, then INTC’s current 2017 management guidance is even higher at $3.00/share, meaning the payout ratio is only 36.3%. Either way you slice it, I think INTC has room to conservatively raise the dividend, even after spending over $30b on acquisitions in the last couple of years.

At the end of the most recent quarter INTC posted cash and cash equivalents of $11.7b on the balance sheet and total assets of $40.6b. The company also posted short-term debt of $4.1b, long-term debt of $27.8b, and total liabilities of $122.1b. With all of this in mind, I wouldn’t say that the balance sheet is pristine, though I don’t think it’s overly leveraged either.

According to Morningstar, INTC’s ttm free cash flow is an impressive $11.3b. Annual FCF’s have been higher than $10b ever year since 2013. I think the company has the ability to continue pay/grow its dividend, buy back shares, and even make accretive acquisitions when it sees the opportunity because of its strong cash flows, even in the face of rising debt loads. Speaking of buybacks, although INTC isn’t known to have an intense focus on this type of shareholder return, the company has managed to reduces its outstanding share count by ~4.75% since 2012.

Since discovering Simply Safe Dividends, I’ve began adding their dividend related metrics into my due diligence as a quick, relatively comparison to others stocks on my watch list. Frankly put, it’s rather difficult to find a company with better overall grades than INTC based upon SSD’s numbers. INTC’s yield, which currently sits right around 3%, is rated a 66 (a score of 50 represents the medium figure of all other dividend yields). INTC’s dividend growth is rated an 88. INTC’s dividend safety is rated a 92. Needless to say, all of these figures are impressive. What I like to do when using SSD is combine the 3 ratings together when making company to company comparisons. INTC’s overall score of 246/300 is quite impressive, especially relative to its peers in the semiconductor space and the big/old tech industry as a whole.

For instance, Qualcomm’s (QCOM) combined scores on SSD is 190/300. Highflier NVIDIA’s (NVDA) combined score is 197. Broadcom’s (AVGO) combined score is 199. Some of the other “old tech” names are a bit closer to INTC’s SSD total, but they don’t quite stack up. Cisco’s (CSCO) combined total is 223 and Microsoft (MSFT) and IBM (IBM) tied at 239 each.

Obviously these are just income oriented figures and don’t really speak much about current valuation, but be honest with yourself. If I had asked you which company on that list - QCOM, NVDA, AVGO, CSCO, MSFT, IBM, and INTC - would have received that highest overall divided related score, would you have guessed INTC? I wouldn’t have. I think that, needless to say, when it comes to dividends and dividend growth, INTC is being overlooked within the DGI space.

Now, I understand that Simply Safe Dividends is just one of many firms out there that do work on dividend paying stocks. Maybe you don’t put as much faith in their research as I do. That’s fine. I also recognize that INTC’s dividend freeze in 2014 likely knocked this stock off of many DGI investors' watch lists. I’m not a fan of a freeze either. In the past, I’ve sold companies for freezing their dividends (and even for not meeting my dividend growth expectations). I didn’t sell INTC in 2014 when it maintained its dividend at $0.90 instead of increasing it because I continued to have high hopes for the future. I’m glad that I didn’t; since then I’ve received two increases in the high single digits. That isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s more than respectable for a company with a yield in the 3% range. What's more, INTC has increased its dividend 13 out of the last 14 years, so although its track record isn't perfect in terms of annual growth, it's pretty darn good.

All right, now that we’ve covered the dividend related aspects of INTC, let’s take a look at the company’s valuation.

Assuming that management’s 2017 guidance for GAAP and non-GAAP EPS is correct (or at least close to being so), INTC is currently trading at only 13.9x and 12.3x those figures respectively. This means that we’re looking at a stock trading far below a market multiple with ~25% projected annual EPS growth on a GAAP basis. Do I expect INTC to grow 25% year after year? Of course not. But I do think the stock is undervalued based upon near-term growth projections which is relatively rare in today’s market. This is especially with regard to companies with dividend yields in the 3% range; for instance, investors are forced to pay more than 24x earnings for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and its 3.2% yield right now, and that’s using the non-GAAP guidance that the company provides (KO’s GAAP earnings are typically significantly lower than non-GAAP figures).

Taking a look at the F.A.S.T. Graph below, you’ll also see that not only does INTC appear to be cheap right now relative to the broader markets and many of the other DGI stocks with strong, reliable yields, but it’s also trading at a discount to its own long-term historical average premium.

Now, I understand that this 20-year figure includes the massive premiums that the market placed upon INTC for a short period of time in the late 1990’s. However, even if we shorten the period of time studied, we still see that INTC trades below its normal premium. In the graph below I started the study in January of 2004, which removed much of the dot com bubble premium and in turn, lowered the "normal" P/E to 16.3x. So that you don't accuse me of cherry picking, I actually played around with start dates and regardless of which year I choose, INTC's black line (current price) remains below the blue line (normal P/E), meaning that according to F.A.S.T. Graphs, INTC is undervalued relative to the premium that market has been willing to put on shares. In other words, the market hasn't caught up to the EPS growth that the company has experienced in the last couple of years yet.

I also understand that it is extremely difficult to predict long-term sales/earnings growth in the semiconductor space due to the rapid change of pace/technological advancements. The semi space is known for euphoria because of the potential of its technological progress; we saw this play out in 1999/2000 and to a lessor extent, we’re seeing it today. Thus far in 2017, the chip space has outperformed both the broader markets and the more focused tech sector by significant margins. Year to date, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 13.3%, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) is up nearly 23%, and the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is up ~27.5%.

Within the semi space, we’ve seen that just about any investment other than INTC and QCOM would have beaten the SPY thus far this year. Texas Instruments (TXN) is up 16.3%, Taiwan Semi (TSM) is up ~30.9%, AVGO is up 41.7%, Applied Materials (AMAT) is up 48.9%, Micron Technologies (MU) is up 61.6%, NVDA is up 68.7%, just to name a few. INTC is up only 2% and QCOM is down nearly 20% as it continues to struggle with legal situations worldwide.

Part of my attraction to INTC is the catch up trade. Rather than chasing momentum and buying shares of companies up 50% or more, the contrarian in me likes the idea of adding to the position that is up only 2% YTD while still operating in many of the same markets as the highfliers. At current valuation levels, I think INTC has much less downside than, say, a NVDA. Don’t get me wrong, I own NVDA because I love its massive upside. But with the market at all-time highs and several concerning macro hurdles that the market continues to face, I’m more apt to take the less risky, defensive road these days.

And, like I mentioned before, it’s not as if INTC doesn’t offer growth. Here’s an image from the company’s most recent quarterly release; as you can see INTC posted 9% revenue growth Y/Y.

Source: INTC Q2 Press Release

Sure, analysts may not view INTC’s success in Client Computing or Data Center as being sexy compared to security, IoT, AI, or automation, but INTC has made it clear that it hopes to make strides in those more alluring areas of the market. INTC has spent billions on M&A and R&D in these areas already and just today, it was announced that INTC is investing another $1b dollars in AI.

Investors and analysts alike sometimes complain that INTC has gone stale, but the way I see it, this management team has been quite aggressive when it comes to acquisitions in potential growth areas. Having the ability to take risks in the pursuit of buying long-term growth is yet another benefit of massive cash flows. I like cash rich companies that collect assets. Sure, I know some question the price tags associated with several of INTC’s purchases, but at the end of the day, I’d rather see them taking risks in growth areas than sitting on their hands, waiting to become obsolete.

So, in conclusion, is INTC my favorite semi from an operations viewpoint? No. I admit that this company still relies heavily on legacy products and platforms and must continue to renew itself or it will likely continue to underperform its peers and the market at large. “Old tech” is becoming more and more attractive to me in today’s market. Admittedly, INTC isn’t perfect. No company is. This company has falling margins that it needs to promptly address; otherwise, forward looking EPS models don’t look so hot. However, when factoring in valuation, dividends, and dividend growth prospects into the comparison, I still think INTC begins to shine.

Maybe I’ve grown too defensive in today’s market…what do you think? Does INTC look attractive to you, especially relative to its peers who’re questionably overpriced, or will this company continue to be a dog of a bygone era with too many fleas to remove?

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, NVDA, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, QCOM, AVGO, XLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.